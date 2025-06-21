Scott Jennings Delivers a Reality Check to CNN Panelists About Dem 'Theater Kid' Stunts

As we told you last night, the Democrats have a fresh reason to whip themselves into a lather, and it happened when Vice President JD Vance said this about Sen. Padilla while touring federal facilities in Los Angeles:

🚨 OMG 🤣🤣



JD Vance: “I was hoping [Senator] Jose Padilla would be here to ask a question…I guess he decided to not show up because it wasn’t the theater.”



The left is LOSING it over this right now.



pic.twitter.com/IrEzuw2Cqj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 20, 2025

Cue more Dem outrage!

Speaking of theater, Scott Jennings triggered a couple of CNN panelists with an explanation about exactly what Sen. Padilla and other Dems craving attention are really doing. Watch:

Scott Jennings is back to DEMOLISHING Democrats on CNN.



Today, Jose Padilla got EXPOSED for the BS'er he is!



"What they‘re doing is clearly creating stunts. These are political stunts. I mean, this is designed to us. It‘s sort of like p*rn for their base. There‘s a lot of… pic.twitter.com/FHg0esKiV4 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 21, 2025

Bingo! A couple of those other panelists obviously couldn't handle the truth.

Democrats arrested Trump and he grew more popular, so they think they’ll do the same thing…



It’s really hilarious.



They can’t begin to pull it off, since when they talk about their experience instead of strong steadfast defiance like Trump they display tears, crying and… https://t.co/8iDoGI1cnf — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴‍☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) June 21, 2025

These Dems also need to be reminded repeatedly that "no one is above the law," which the Left used to like to say until they started trying to put themselves and illegal aliens above the law.

They get really mad when we call them “theater kids.” We should do so much more often. https://t.co/0wHAA9oIeW — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) June 21, 2025

It perfectly describes the flailing Dems begging for attention.