Scott Jennings Delivers a Reality Check to CNN Panelists About Dem 'Theater Kid' Stunts

Doug P. | 2:06 PM on June 21, 2025
Meme

As we told you last night, the Democrats have a fresh reason to whip themselves into a lather, and it happened when Vice President JD Vance said this about Sen. Padilla while touring federal facilities in Los Angeles: 

Cue more Dem outrage!

Speaking of theater, Scott Jennings triggered a couple of CNN panelists with an explanation about exactly what Sen. Padilla and other Dems craving attention are really doing. Watch:

Bingo! A couple of those other panelists obviously couldn't handle the truth. 

These Dems also need to be reminded repeatedly that "no one is above the law," which the Left used to like to say until they started trying to put themselves and illegal aliens above the law. 

It perfectly describes the flailing Dems begging for attention. 

