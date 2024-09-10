VILE: The Onion Makes a Joke About Corey Comperatore’s Death

Liberal White Women in Glasgow, Scotland Beg for More Migrants
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  11:51 PM on September 10, 2024
meme

Look, this author’s sense of humor can be very dark, very NSFW and very transgressive. But this is beyond the pale.

During tonight’s debate, Harris claimed people tended to leave Trump’s rallies because they were bored, and Trump denied this. That led the Onion, which was kind of “live joking” about the debate, to post this:

There are no words. 

Yes, someone was brought out of a Trump rally in a body bag, because someone tried to kill Trump and most of his shots missed. Corey Comperatore, a firefighter, a man who routinely put his life at risk for others as part of his 'day job,' put his body between the killer and his loved ones and paid the ultimate price.

And the Onion thinks that is funny.

Don’t bother deleting this. We have the screenshot. In fact, many people do.

And bluntly, it might be possible to make a joke about events surrounding the attempted assassination of Donald Trump and make this author laugh. No subject is completely off limits to this author, which is part of the reason why we related so hard to the protagonist father in Life is Beautiful. But you have to tell the right kind of jokes, and when it comes to the death of Comperatore, this ain’t it. 

And our own Sam used a naughty, naughty word so we won’t embed the post, but we will quote her (except for censoring the naughty word):

Yeah, an innocent man dying because an assassin missed Trump's head is hilarious.

The f—k is wrong with you?

One can only hope.

Yes, they have. And they probably think they are edgy or something.

Honestly, this author is not very surprised. Infuriated, but not surprised.

Even people in the satire business called them out:

Regular readers know that Mr. Mann is Editor-in-Chief of the Babylon Bee, which has been eating the Onion’s lunch for several years now. He is riffing on how he responded to journalistic inquiries about the Bee’s jokes.

They are a less-known satire account but they are funnier than the Onion. Okay, that’s not saying much, but here’s an example of a funny post from them:

So … see? They are actually a pretty funny feed.

Finally, another Twitchy writer chimed in:

Barely, Amy. Barely.

By the way, we are old enough to remember when the left was obsessing with “punching down.”

“Don’t make fun of [insert favorite group to leftists] because that is punching down!” they would say.

Seems like punching a dead fireman would be punching down to most rational people. The man isn’t even alive to defend himself. But we will thank them for demonstrating that “punching down” was nothing more than political bias in disguise.

RELATED: WATCH: Trump’s Best Imitator Tells Us How Trump Will Save Our Cats! (NSFW)

The Newest Russiagate Indictment Should Be Dismissed on First Amendment Grounds (A Deep Dive)

What the Actual Frak?! Tucker Carlson Brings on a World War II Revisionist (WATCH)

Victory for Sarah Palin Against the New York Times in Her Defamation Case (A Deep Dive)

WATCH: Trump Carpet Bombs Kamala’s Twitter/X Account With Videos From Gold Star Families

Tags: ASSASSINATION THE ONION TRUMP

