VILE: The Onion Makes a Joke About Corey Comperatore’s Death

Look, this author’s sense of humor can be very dark, very NSFW and very transgressive. But this is beyond the pale.

During tonight’s debate, Harris claimed people tended to leave Trump’s rallies because they were bored, and Trump denied this. That led the Onion, which was kind of “live joking” about the debate, to post this:

FACT CHECK

TRUMP: “People don’t leave my rallies.”

TRUE: They’re carried out in body bags. — The Onion (@TheOnion) September 11, 2024

There are no words.

Yes, someone was brought out of a Trump rally in a body bag, because someone tried to kill Trump and most of his shots missed. Corey Comperatore, a firefighter, a man who routinely put his life at risk for others as part of his 'day job,' put his body between the killer and his loved ones and paid the ultimate price.

And the Onion thinks that is funny.

Don’t bother deleting this. We have the screenshot. In fact, many people do.

And bluntly, it might be possible to make a joke about events surrounding the attempted assassination of Donald Trump and make this author laugh. No subject is completely off limits to this author, which is part of the reason why we related so hard to the protagonist father in Life is Beautiful. But you have to tell the right kind of jokes, and when it comes to the death of Comperatore, this ain’t it.

The Onion is making jokes about American citizens being murdered by left-wing lunatics. https://t.co/rCQDy7PlTa — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) September 11, 2024

This is absolutely disgusting. The Onion is mocking Corey Comperatore, a firefighter who was kiIIed by a deranged lunatic at a Trump rally. https://t.co/f1JqDCo3Cy pic.twitter.com/arqJe5iqen — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2024

Snapped a screenshot, cuz this will get deleted, but it's pretty disgusting to make fun of innocent people getting shot. https://t.co/JfWObWe3xT pic.twitter.com/meHHF26Ed6 — Some.BYU.Dude (@ByuSome) September 11, 2024

And our own Sam used a naughty, naughty word so we won’t embed the post, but we will quote her (except for censoring the naughty word):

Yeah, an innocent man dying because an assassin missed Trump's head is hilarious. The f—k is wrong with you?

This is who the Democrats are.



They laugh at assassination attempts.

They laugh at murdered firefighters.

They laugh at aborted babies.



A sick party led by a sick woman. https://t.co/Hzx1LNIWTU — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) September 11, 2024

When they show you what kind of sub-humans they are, believe them….. https://t.co/4mCEDX1qNu — Steve Busby (@BamaSteveB) September 11, 2024

It’s ok to hate these people back. Stop feeling obligated to take the high road. https://t.co/0bDjjIRRpe — Tim Swain (@_TimSwain_) September 11, 2024

Now that is dark. And reflects poorly on you, not him. https://t.co/XJOsSFFeIz — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 11, 2024

You're mocking the murder of a rallygoer? Sick af — Kristi Lade 🇺🇲 (@LadeKristi) September 11, 2024

This is evil.



You just gave Trump a boost in the polls though, so keep it up — Steven 🇺🇸 (@SirStevenKJ) September 11, 2024

One can only hope.

Say his name pic.twitter.com/S5xSW8Hxoy — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) September 11, 2024

The man shielded his family and died to save them. I can’t even think of that without tearing up while also feeling pride knowing there are good fathers like that out there. But you guys have dehumanized us that much? — Stormweather (@markstormweathr) September 11, 2024

Yes, they have. And they probably think they are edgy or something.

Who had The Onion making fun of the death of a firefighter on their 2024 bingo card? — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) September 11, 2024

Honestly, this author is not very surprised. Infuriated, but not surprised.

Even people in the satire business called them out:

See, the joke is a fireman got killed for supporting Trump. Get it? https://t.co/AX69E1jNKq — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) September 11, 2024

Regular readers know that Mr. Mann is Editor-in-Chief of the Babylon Bee, which has been eating the Onion’s lunch for several years now. He is riffing on how he responded to journalistic inquiries about the Bee’s jokes.

Yeah, you make fun of that dead fireman. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) September 11, 2024

They are a less-known satire account but they are funnier than the Onion. Okay, that’s not saying much, but here’s an example of a funny post from them:

🚨BREAKING: Leading Republicans David French and Jennifer Rubin shock billions by endorsing Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/pAlgbujd3L — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) September 9, 2024

So … see? They are actually a pretty funny feed.

Finally, another Twitchy writer chimed in:

Remember when The Onion used to be funny. https://t.co/PcAswr2AFb — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 11, 2024

Barely, Amy. Barely.

By the way, we are old enough to remember when the left was obsessing with “punching down.”

“Don’t make fun of [insert favorite group to leftists] because that is punching down!” they would say.

Seems like punching a dead fireman would be punching down to most rational people. The man isn’t even alive to defend himself. But we will thank them for demonstrating that “punching down” was nothing more than political bias in disguise.

