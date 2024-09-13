If ABC Won't Fact Check Kamala, America's Finest Will (WATCH)
WATCH: Hank Azaria Shows Us How Chief Wiggum Would Respond to Reports of People Eating Cats and Dogs

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  11:39 PM on September 13, 2024
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, FIle

As regular readers know, we have been hearing reports that the Haitian population in Springfield, Ohio, were allegedly eating ducks, geese and pets. Whatever the accuracy of these reports are … 

(and honestly this author has no idea at this point—he hasn’t focused on it)

… that was enough for Hank Azaria, who voices a massive number of characters on The Simpsons to do a video imagining how Chief Wiggum would respond:

We admit, it is actually strange to hear that voice coming out of that head, but that is pretty typical of the voice over maestros. The Simpsons Wiki says that he voices the most characters on the show, and boy howdy, that show would not be the same without him. Just some of the characters he voices are: Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum, Carl, Comic Book Guy, Lou, Superintendent Chalmers, Kirk Van Houten, CarlCarlson, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, Professor Frink, Snake, Disco Stu, Bumblebee Man, Dr. Nick Riviera, Duffman, Cletus Spuckler, Drederick Tatum, Sea Captain, Johnny Tightlips, Crazy Old Man, Roofi, Jesus, Santa Claus, Abraham Lincoln, Akira, Mr. Costington, Steve Mobs, Adolf Hitler, and Les Moore. And that really is only scratching the surface. If you don’t believe us, go over to IMDB and look at the Simpsons cast page. His list of voices is insane, as is several of the cast.

And here’s video of Azaria doing several of those voices:

In any case, do we have to tell you that his Chief Wiggum skit was a hit?

We’ve been rewatching the entire series and we can verify that they are studiously contradicting every clue they provide. It is at this point geographically impossible for Springfield to exist in our universe.

We believe that is from the classic PlayStation 2 era game, The Simpsons: Hit and Run. Basically The Simpsons in a Grand Theft Auto type world. It’s wonderful.

To quote Homer Simpson:

Oh, yeah, what are you gonna do? Release the dogs? Or the bees? Or the dogs with bees in their mouth and when they bark, they shoot bees at you?

Dang straight.

Speaking of voice over maestros, we thought we would share this story about Mel Blanc, who has given life to dozens of the voices from your childhood:

The final sentence reads: ‘They used this technique to lead him out of his coma.’

And okay, okay, one more about Blanc:

The cut off text reads:

He became a well known voice actor, comedian, and radio personality who provided the voices for iconic cartoon characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig during the Golden Age of American animation. Born in San Francisco on May 30, 1908, he began his career in radio before transitioning to voice acting in animation, ultimately voicing over 400 characters in more than 3,000 animated cartoons. Blanc passed away on July 10, 1989, leaving a lasting legacy in the world of animation and voice acting.

Simply amazing. It is honestly mesmerizing to watch these guys work.

