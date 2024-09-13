WATCH: Hank Azaria Shows Us How Chief Wiggum Would Respond to Reports of People Eating Cats and Dogs

As regular readers know, we have been hearing reports that the Haitian population in Springfield, Ohio, were allegedly eating ducks, geese and pets. Whatever the accuracy of these reports are …

(and honestly this author has no idea at this point—he hasn’t focused on it)

… that was enough for Hank Azaria, who voices a massive number of characters on The Simpsons to do a video imagining how Chief Wiggum would respond:

Chief Wiggum, Springfield PD, here… they’re doing WHAT? pic.twitter.com/KiK3srkb0i — Hank Azaria (@HankAzaria) September 12, 2024

We admit, it is actually strange to hear that voice coming out of that head, but that is pretty typical of the voice over maestros. The Simpsons Wiki says that he voices the most characters on the show, and boy howdy, that show would not be the same without him. Just some of the characters he voices are: Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum, Carl, Comic Book Guy, Lou, Superintendent Chalmers, Kirk Van Houten, CarlCarlson, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, Professor Frink, Snake, Disco Stu, Bumblebee Man, Dr. Nick Riviera, Duffman, Cletus Spuckler, Drederick Tatum, Sea Captain, Johnny Tightlips, Crazy Old Man, Roofi, Jesus, Santa Claus, Abraham Lincoln, Akira, Mr. Costington, Steve Mobs, Adolf Hitler, and Les Moore. And that really is only scratching the surface. If you don’t believe us, go over to IMDB and look at the Simpsons cast page. His list of voices is insane, as is several of the cast.

And here’s video of Azaria doing several of those voices:

In any case, do we have to tell you that his Chief Wiggum skit was a hit?

I think someone is at your door... pic.twitter.com/tZ4W4x2UVP — Woofy-Patriot (@Snickersnap7477) September 12, 2024

Bake em away toys — Tizzme (@TizzmeExtension) September 12, 2024

The Simpsons have got to do an episode joking about this — Hannah Cassidy (@hannah_cassidy) September 12, 2024

I LOST IT when he said, "Are they good?"



(BTW, I recently heard your interview on E Street Radio.) — Ryan Perreault (@RyanPerreault8) September 12, 2024

If I had a fraction of his talent, oh man the things I would say and do to telemarketers on the phone. — Wulf (@Perfectwulf) September 12, 2024

Reason 4,962 why I love you. 😂 — Random Thoughts From A GenX Gal (@empath_angry) September 12, 2024

We’ve been rewatching the entire series and we can verify that they are studiously contradicting every clue they provide. It is at this point geographically impossible for Springfield to exist in our universe.

interestingly wiggum has a dog in the trunk of his cruiser https://t.co/GtGJ4Iuvul pic.twitter.com/I7dY4sa65S — pollen on a budget (@Cefirobat) September 12, 2024

We believe that is from the classic PlayStation 2 era game, The Simpsons: Hit and Run. Basically The Simpsons in a Grand Theft Auto type world. It’s wonderful.

To quote Homer Simpson:

Oh, yeah, what are you gonna do? Release the dogs? Or the bees? Or the dogs with bees in their mouth and when they bark, they shoot bees at you?

"We have our top men working on it"



"Who?"



"Top...men"https://t.co/MTZdc4aY1m — JWeiland (@JPWeiland) September 14, 2024

This is why Twitter can still be great. https://t.co/K82Wj9govJ — Dan Buffa (@buffa82) September 13, 2024

Dang straight.

Speaking of voice over maestros, we thought we would share this story about Mel Blanc, who has given life to dozens of the voices from your childhood:

Mel Blanc, the voice of Bugs Bunny, was in a serious car accident that put him in a coma. After many unsuccessful attempts to get him to talk, the doctor asked, "Bugs, can you hear me?" Mel responded in Bugs voice: "Whats up Doc?" They used this technique to lead him out of his… pic.twitter.com/fIt36GAgxA — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 22, 2024

The final sentence reads: ‘They used this technique to lead him out of his coma.’

And okay, okay, one more about Blanc:

Mel Blanc, known as "The Man of a Thousand Voices," tells a story about persistence. He became a well known voice actor, comedian, and radio personality who provided the voices for iconic cartoon characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig during the Golden Age of… pic.twitter.com/usgX0hyTYT — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) December 15, 2023

The cut off text reads:

He became a well known voice actor, comedian, and radio personality who provided the voices for iconic cartoon characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig during the Golden Age of American animation. Born in San Francisco on May 30, 1908, he began his career in radio before transitioning to voice acting in animation, ultimately voicing over 400 characters in more than 3,000 animated cartoons. Blanc passed away on July 10, 1989, leaving a lasting legacy in the world of animation and voice acting.

Simply amazing. It is honestly mesmerizing to watch these guys work.

