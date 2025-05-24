Seventy-Six Dumb Ones Led the Big Tirade! Starbucks Dress Code Protesters Joined by...
You'll Definitely Be Dealt With: J.K. Rowling Calls Out Haters of Her Women's Legal Fund As Only She Can

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:00 PM on May 24, 2025
Grok AI

Tireless advocate for women's rights, J.K. Rowling has been quietly supporting a legal fund, the JK Rowling Women’s Fund (JKRWF), for women who face legal challenges in employment and public services, thanks to radical trans activists.

Now that the word is out, Rowling's harshest critics are trying hard to undermine the good work she's doing. And Rowling, for her part, is continuing to call them out like the joyful warrior she is.

Here's just a sample of some of the applications the JKRWF has received:

The entire post reads:

Trantasist, TerfAnnihilator, SeancjCasey (loving the KillYourselves handle!), the always wittily-named PhilMcCracken, JulieNoted and friends, I know you're eager to hear whether your applications have succeeded, but please be patient. You'll definitely be dealt with.

The kissy face at the end is our favorite part.

Here's more from the Daily Mail:

Harry Potter author and prominent feminist Ms Rowling has set up a ‘vital’ ‘fighting fund’ to help women pursue action against employers and public services.

The private war chest - called the JK Rowling Women’s Fund (JKRWF) - is entirely financed by the outspoken author, who has a net worth of around £945m and was earlier this month ranked the 168th richest person in the UK and the 8th wealthiest in Scotland.

News of the fund, which has been operating under the radar since the end of 2024, will likely open the door to hundreds of applications from women who have lost their livelihoods or are facing employment tribunals because of their views on sex-based rights.

It comes after Ms Rowling has previously pledged to fund the legal campaigns of female prisoners who have been forced to share jails with biological men and women who have been strip-searched by transgender police officers.

It also follows The Mail’s revelations that nurse Sandie Peggie is suing her union, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), for failing to support her in her battle with NHS Fife and trans medic Dr Beth Upton.

Here's hoping Peggie wins.

Heh.

Totally healthy and emotionally stable.

We're so glad she's an advocate for women.

It's almost like they're deeply unwell.

Totally.

Not.

If they just scream louder and louder, it'll scare her. Or something.

