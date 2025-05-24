You'll Definitely Be Dealt With: J.K. Rowling Calls Out Haters of Her Women's Legal Fund As Only She Can

Tireless advocate for women's rights, J.K. Rowling has been quietly supporting a legal fund, the JK Rowling Women’s Fund (JKRWF), for women who face legal challenges in employment and public services, thanks to radical trans activists.

Now that the word is out, Rowling's harshest critics are trying hard to undermine the good work she's doing. And Rowling, for her part, is continuing to call them out like the joyful warrior she is.

Here's just a sample of some of the applications the JKRWF has received:

I'm enchanted to announce that since news of my legal fighting fund for women's sex-based rights spread on social media, the website has received a rush of wonderful applications. Standouts include 'suck my entire d**k', 'f**k you stupid terfs' and 'JK Rowling is a dumb Nazi… pic.twitter.com/hFr1q2o5rY — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 24, 2025

Trantasist, TerfAnnihilator, SeancjCasey (loving the KillYourselves handle!), the always wittily-named PhilMcCracken, JulieNoted and friends, I know you're eager to hear whether your applications have succeeded, but please be patient. You'll definitely be dealt with.

The kissy face at the end is our favorite part.

Here's more from the Daily Mail:

Harry Potter author and prominent feminist Ms Rowling has set up a ‘vital’ ‘fighting fund’ to help women pursue action against employers and public services. The private war chest - called the JK Rowling Women’s Fund (JKRWF) - is entirely financed by the outspoken author, who has a net worth of around £945m and was earlier this month ranked the 168th richest person in the UK and the 8th wealthiest in Scotland. News of the fund, which has been operating under the radar since the end of 2024, will likely open the door to hundreds of applications from women who have lost their livelihoods or are facing employment tribunals because of their views on sex-based rights. It comes after Ms Rowling has previously pledged to fund the legal campaigns of female prisoners who have been forced to share jails with biological men and women who have been strip-searched by transgender police officers. It also follows The Mail’s revelations that nurse Sandie Peggie is suing her union, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), for failing to support her in her battle with NHS Fife and trans medic Dr Beth Upton.

Here's hoping Peggie wins.

Ms. Rowling, I have several boxes of these sitting around (and the print files). If you can think of a way they’d be useful to the cause, they’re all available gratis. https://t.co/Cx95OH585y — Huff (@Huff4Congress) May 24, 2025

Heh.

They really are the loveliest, most well-adjusted men. pic.twitter.com/lannLnc6jp — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) May 24, 2025

Totally healthy and emotionally stable.

I love this so much. Keep up the great work! 💪🏻 — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) May 24, 2025

We're so glad she's an advocate for women.

Women standing up for themselves and other women always seems to piss people off. I wonder why? 🤔 — Kevina Gafa 🇺🇸 (@KevinaFaga) May 24, 2025

It's almost like they're deeply unwell.

It's a mystery, especially as the people it really pisses off always seem to be the nicest you could ever hope to meet, not to mention the most tolerant and rational. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 24, 2025

Totally.

Not.

What’s really amazing about these morons is that they are so deeply invested in their hate that they are unable to muster the minimal brain power it would take to recognize that attacking you in ugly ways does not cause you to be cowed—but quite the opposite! — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) May 24, 2025

If they just scream louder and louder, it'll scare her. Or something.

