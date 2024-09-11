Elon Musk Has the BEST Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Election Endorsement (LOL) (UPDATE)

It’s 9/11, and the Debate Proved How Divided We Are
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  2:45 PM on September 11, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

First, you read that right. After a weird pressure campaign, Taylor Swift posted this on Instagram announcing her support for Kamala Harris last night:

That text seems a little small, so let’s blow it up a bit:

Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.

With love and hope,

Taylor Swift

Childless Cat Lady

Imagine being impressed by Kamala's selection of Tim ‘Stolen Valor’ Walz.

This author has always been skeptical of the value of endorsements. We have never personally voted for anyone just because someone else told us to and we don’t know anyone who has. The only influence an endorsement has for this author is if someone we respect endorses a person and makes a substantive argument, then we will listen to that argument and maybe be swayed by it. But Swift didn’t do that.

But we also recognize that just because we don’t think this way and aren’t swayed by empty endorsements, doesn’t mean other people think the same way, so maybe we are underestimating the power of this endorsement.

In any case, all of that is background, to set up Elon Musk’s hilarious response:

*Stifles laughter*

Needless to say, there were reactions. We’ll ignore most of the simple sour grapes ones, with a few unfairly selected exceptions, but here are some mostly positive or interesting reactions:

We honestly wonder how much her endorsement drowned out the debate news.

For the record, Swift and Kelce are not married or even openly engaged. A little Googling suggests there are rumors they might be doing that ‘engaged to be engaged’ thing. You know, where a couple promises that at some point in the future, one will ask to marry the other, and the other will say yes, and they will eventually get married. We always hate that sort of thing and when we hear someone say they are doing it, we say something like this ‘then you are engaged—none of this ‘engaged to be engaged’ crud. You both have agreed to marry each other. That’s what the word ‘engaged’ means.’ But we don’t see verification that they are even that far along and, honestly, we think everyone should back off and just give this couple their breathing room.

Funny comment, though.

But there are also a lot of humorless people upset by this obvious joke and this one in particular is worth calling out:

No, there is no threat. There is a joking offer. Why are leftists so fragile?

Finally:

It’s part of Twitchy's business model.

Update: One of our fine, anonymous commenters thinks maybe we’ve gotten Musk’s comment all wrong:

I thought Elon was offering to give one of his existing kids... There are days that I would offer one of mine!

I was going to say I was just kidding, but if it needs to be said, you should not be voting.

If we misinterpreted Mr. Musk’s comment we sincerely apologize. 

Heh.

RELATED: Dr. Naomi Wolf (Ridiculously) Blames the Victim For the AP’s Lies About J.D. Vance

VILE: The Onion Makes a Joke About Corey Comperatore’s Death

WATCH: Trump’s Best Imitator Tells Us How Trump Will Save Our Cats! (NSFW)

The Newest Russiagate Indictment Should Be Dismissed on First Amendment Grounds (A Deep Dive)

What the Actual Frak?! Tucker Carlson Brings on a World War II Revisionist (WATCH)

