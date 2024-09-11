Elon Musk Has the BEST Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Election Endorsement (LOL) (UPDATE)

First, you read that right. After a weird pressure campaign, Taylor Swift posted this on Instagram announcing her support for Kamala Harris last night:

That text seems a little small, so let’s blow it up a bit:

Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country. Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story. With love and hope, Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady

Imagine being impressed by Kamala's selection of Tim ‘Stolen Valor’ Walz.

This author has always been skeptical of the value of endorsements. We have never personally voted for anyone just because someone else told us to and we don’t know anyone who has. The only influence an endorsement has for this author is if someone we respect endorses a person and makes a substantive argument, then we will listen to that argument and maybe be swayed by it. But Swift didn’t do that.

But we also recognize that just because we don’t think this way and aren’t swayed by empty endorsements, doesn’t mean other people think the same way, so maybe we are underestimating the power of this endorsement.

In any case, all of that is background, to set up Elon Musk’s hilarious response:

Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

*Stifles laughter*

Needless to say, there were reactions. We’ll ignore most of the simple sour grapes ones, with a few unfairly selected exceptions, but here are some mostly positive or interesting reactions:

Dude he is just making fun of her because she signed her letter:

Childless Cat Lady — MrBased (@jam3sr0bt) September 11, 2024

Her endorsement is in line with demographic trends https://t.co/llP9ew8Vxb — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) September 11, 2024

Never deleting this app!! — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 11, 2024

Taylor Swift endorsement looks like a totally scripted event.



Timing is horrid. I suspect they panicked.



Her endorsement is now noise that will get lost in the post debate signal. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 11, 2024

We honestly wonder how much her endorsement drowned out the debate news.

What is happening 🤣 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2024

Travis is going to be twisting his panties in a wad over this one — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2024

We need more babies and less barbecued cats pic.twitter.com/bhu236lTm9 — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) September 11, 2024

Travis Kelce opening this app to see the CEO offering to impregnate his wife: pic.twitter.com/ZZNdiCKEVu — Chairman (@WSBChairman) September 11, 2024

For the record, Swift and Kelce are not married or even openly engaged. A little Googling suggests there are rumors they might be doing that ‘engaged to be engaged’ thing. You know, where a couple promises that at some point in the future, one will ask to marry the other, and the other will say yes, and they will eventually get married. We always hate that sort of thing and when we hear someone say they are doing it, we say something like this ‘then you are engaged—none of this ‘engaged to be engaged’ crud. You both have agreed to marry each other. That’s what the word ‘engaged’ means.’ But we don’t see verification that they are even that far along and, honestly, we think everyone should back off and just give this couple their breathing room.

Funny comment, though.

When I own a platform there will be an entire tab for celebrities to respond to me after I proclaim I would like to knock them up https://t.co/WxE9cbslsS — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) September 11, 2024

It's like you can't be a nice guy anymore https://t.co/Y2DgSoCF9S — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 11, 2024

This app is so wild https://t.co/zWiJqHUIMn — Gavin Elwes (@GavinElwes) September 11, 2024

The only correct reaction to this weird mf. https://t.co/LZCDGviQQR pic.twitter.com/zRqmlyj44o — Parodia World News (@parodyislegal) September 11, 2024

It's a love story, Taylor, just say YES! https://t.co/nX9AOWCTHj — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) September 11, 2024

But there are also a lot of humorless people upset by this obvious joke and this one in particular is worth calling out:

Oh, just a tweet from a billionaire threatening to impregnate Taylor Swift - someone he isn’t even dating. Not creepy at all. I mean, it’s not like he actually goes around and does this in real life… #OhWait https://t.co/xdJuQPYAAX pic.twitter.com/gP5YtjxLQP — Kiera  (@KieraGorden) September 11, 2024

No, there is no threat. There is a joking offer. Why are leftists so fragile?

Finally:

This is the content I come to X for https://t.co/ZvSssqWMl7 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 11, 2024

It’s part of Twitchy's business model.

Update: One of our fine, anonymous commenters thinks maybe we’ve gotten Musk’s comment all wrong:

I thought Elon was offering to give one of his existing kids... There are days that I would offer one of mine! I was going to say I was just kidding, but if it needs to be said, you should not be voting.

If we misinterpreted Mr. Musk’s comment we sincerely apologize.

Heh.

