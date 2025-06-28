No Brainer, Unless You're a Democrat: California Rep Introduces Bill to End Taxpayer Funded Riots

VIP
Eric V.
Eric V. | 6:00 PM on June 28, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

It happens like clockwork: anytime Democrats lose power, cities burn. Highly organized and well-funded professional protestors and paid agitators take to the streets of Democrat controlled cities. From George Floyd to Free Palestine, the script plays out the same. A trigger event is identified, then NGOs get to work. Property is damaged, cars burned, stores looted, and law enforcement is pelted with bricks and Molotov cocktails. All while leftist politicians point fingers at the right, their media lapdogs provide 'Baghdad Bob' level coverage of 'The mostly peaceful' protestors, and radical DAs and judges let the few who are arrested off with minimal (if any) consequences.

The latest iteration of the left's favorite pastime was triggered by ICE raids, and started in Los Angeles, but soon spread to other statist-run cities. It all started as planned and followed the standard pattern of burning, looting, and brick tossing.

The politicians played their part as Governor 'Golden Hair Surprise' Newsom sipped wine in Napa while LA burned. Mayor Bass (at least she stayed in the country this time) demanded that ICE stop doing its job to appease the rioters. Even Nancy Pelosi jumped in to defend the lawless mob.

This time was different, and the Trump Administration was having none of it. Despite Newsom's legal efforts to stop him, Trump sent the National Guard to quell the riots. Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth then sent the Marines to back them up. ICE did not back down, and the rioters failed to achieve their objective.

In the aftermath of the 'ICE Riots,' the House Judiciary Committee opened an investigation. Specifically, looking into the use of taxpayer money to fund and organize the riots by a nonprofit NGO called the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA).

While we're happy to see these leftist, anti-American NGOs finally being investigated, the Judiciary Committee could have saved a lot of time and effort had they just read Twitchy! They decided to do things the hard way, but they eventually got there.

Not only is CHIRLA using tax dollars to help fund and organize protests (Read riots), but they were also operating a real-time network to help direct the mobs to locations where ICE was operating.

In the wake of the House investigation, California Rep. Kevin Kiley has introduced a bill titled 'The No Tax Dollars for Riots Act,' which, if passed, will prevent public funding and revoke the tax-exempt status of nonprofit organizations, like CHIRLA, that organize riots.

We're confident that this bill will pass on a party-line vote in the House. Still, it will undoubtedly face a filibuster in the Senate, where Democrats will fight to protect organizations like CHIRLA, which are willing to organize violence on their behalf.

This is a great point. Why limit the bill to the funding of 'Mostly peaceful' riots, when groups like CHIRLA are involved in so much more shady activity?

The rest of the post:

In CA there is same-day voter registration. How many of the people CHIRLA registered that day had their citizenship verified? Were they "assisted" with their ballots?

 It's a good question. Why would a nonprofit like CHIRLA be permitted to run a voting center?

The House bill is a good start, but more action is needed to defund and disband anti-American NGOs like CHIRLA. Until that happens, our cities will continue to burn.

