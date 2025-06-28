No Brainer, Unless You're a Democrat: California Rep Introduces Bill to End Taxpayer Funded Riots

It happens like clockwork: anytime Democrats lose power, cities burn. Highly organized and well-funded professional protestors and paid agitators take to the streets of Democrat controlled cities. From George Floyd to Free Palestine, the script plays out the same. A trigger event is identified, then NGOs get to work. Property is damaged, cars burned, stores looted, and law enforcement is pelted with bricks and Molotov cocktails. All while leftist politicians point fingers at the right, their media lapdogs provide 'Baghdad Bob' level coverage of 'The mostly peaceful' protestors, and radical DAs and judges let the few who are arrested off with minimal (if any) consequences.

The latest iteration of the left's favorite pastime was triggered by ICE raids, and started in Los Angeles, but soon spread to other statist-run cities. It all started as planned and followed the standard pattern of burning, looting, and brick tossing.

The politicians played their part as Governor 'Golden Hair Surprise' Newsom sipped wine in Napa while LA burned. Mayor Bass (at least she stayed in the country this time) demanded that ICE stop doing its job to appease the rioters. Even Nancy Pelosi jumped in to defend the lawless mob.

This time was different, and the Trump Administration was having none of it. Despite Newsom's legal efforts to stop him, Trump sent the National Guard to quell the riots. Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth then sent the Marines to back them up. ICE did not back down, and the rioters failed to achieve their objective.

In the aftermath of the 'ICE Riots,' the House Judiciary Committee opened an investigation. Specifically, looking into the use of taxpayer money to fund and organize the riots by a nonprofit NGO called the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA).

On the House Judiciary Committee, we are opening an investigation into the use of taxpayer funds to fuel the LA riots by the "nonprofit" CHIRLA.



This is in addition to my bill denying such groups public funding and tax exempt status. pic.twitter.com/yGPrOzLqXw — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) June 25, 2025

While we're happy to see these leftist, anti-American NGOs finally being investigated, the Judiciary Committee could have saved a lot of time and effort had they just read Twitchy! They decided to do things the hard way, but they eventually got there.

Not only is CHIRLA using tax dollars to help fund and organize protests (Read riots), but they were also operating a real-time network to help direct the mobs to locations where ICE was operating.

Here’s how CHIRLA is using tax dollars to fund riots and “Respond” to confront ICE in real time.



We are paying for this! pic.twitter.com/moqS2exZ24 — AmErican (@Flipper628) June 28, 2025

In the wake of the House investigation, California Rep. Kevin Kiley has introduced a bill titled 'The No Tax Dollars for Riots Act,' which, if passed, will prevent public funding and revoke the tax-exempt status of nonprofit organizations, like CHIRLA, that organize riots.

I am introducing the No Tax Dollars for Riots Act, legislation to deny public funding and tax-exempt status to "nonprofits" that organize riots.



The group known as CHIRLA played a central role in the chaos in LA after receiving over $34 million in public funding. pic.twitter.com/KQ4Vmuk43O — Rep. Kevin Kiley (@RepKiley) June 26, 2025

We're confident that this bill will pass on a party-line vote in the House. Still, it will undoubtedly face a filibuster in the Senate, where Democrats will fight to protect organizations like CHIRLA, which are willing to organize violence on their behalf.

Our tax money should not be allowed to be used to fight against us! — stickinit (@stickinit) June 27, 2025

This. So tired of having the tax money that my family could most certainly use being wasted on destabilization of my country. — Dawnie Green 🇺🇸 (@dawnie_green) June 27, 2025

This is a great point. Why limit the bill to the funding of 'Mostly peaceful' riots, when groups like CHIRLA are involved in so much more shady activity?

What's this? Oh, just CHIRLA HQ serving as a one-day "flex" voting center for LA County for Nov 2022 elections. Angelica Salas right in the middle.



In CA there is same-day voter registration. How many of the people CHIRLA registered that day had their citizenship verified? Were… pic.twitter.com/kKlh8qZvsR — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) June 25, 2025

In CA there is same-day voter registration. How many of the people CHIRLA registered that day had their citizenship verified? Were they "assisted" with their ballots?

It's a good question. Why would a nonprofit like CHIRLA be permitted to run a voting center?

Good start, but really woudn't it be simpler (and better) to deny public funding to ALL non-profits? It is not a legitimate government function to fund private charities and it facilitates all sorts of potential money-laundering when that happens — Bill trumpeting (@billWithTrumpet) June 26, 2025

The House bill is a good start, but more action is needed to defund and disband anti-American NGOs like CHIRLA. Until that happens, our cities will continue to burn.