LA Riots: Nancy Pelosi Says Burning Cars Shows ‘Exuberance’ While ‘Journo’ Notes ‘Celebratory Atmosphere’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:00 PM on June 10, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Another day, another lame excuse from a Democrat leader trying to explain away the violence and destruction of their party’s domestic and illegal alien foot soldiers. Nancy Pelosi unconvincingly tried to blame cars being engulfed in flames on ‘the exuberance of the moment.’ Because, of course, she did.

Hear it, and unfortunately, see it for yourself. She’s not looking too good. (WATCH)

That was Mad Maxine's wig-trauma talking.

Let’s take a look at some of this ‘exuberance’ that Pelosi is rambling about. We suggest cueing up Asia’s monster 80s hit ‘Heat of the Moment’ for full effect. (WATCH)

Hey, Nike’s motto is ‘Just do it!’ - we still don't suggest doing that. 

It’s not just ‘exuberance’ on display in LA, one MSNBC ‘journo’ describes the mayhem as ‘celebratory!’ Drop the needle on Kool and the Gang’s party hit ‘Celebration.’ Yahoo! (WATCH)

Lastly, hit play and put on your headphones for Donovan’s ‘Mellow Yellow’ as we strive to drown out more yellow ‘journalism’ about the crazy LA riots and all the hacks trying to excuse and downplay all the violence.

