LA Riots: Nancy Pelosi Says Burning Cars Shows ‘Exuberance’ While ‘Journo’ Notes ‘Celebratory Atmosphere’

Another day, another lame excuse from a Democrat leader trying to explain away the violence and destruction of their party’s domestic and illegal alien foot soldiers. Nancy Pelosi unconvincingly tried to blame cars being engulfed in flames on ‘the exuberance of the moment.’ Because, of course, she did.

Hear it, and unfortunately, see it for yourself. She’s not looking too good. (WATCH)

PELOSI: When you see a riot and cars burning, it’s important to remember:



“It may the exuberance of the moment” or "the anarchist setting in." pic.twitter.com/PUaUHgKGXo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 10, 2025

But Maxine Waters just said there was no violence.. — Bryan W Cross (@BryanWCross1) June 10, 2025

That was Mad Maxine's wig-trauma talking.

Let’s take a look at some of this ‘exuberance’ that Pelosi is rambling about. We suggest cueing up Asia’s monster 80s hit ‘Heat of the Moment’ for full effect. (WATCH)

“The exuberance of the moment."



- Nancy Pelosipic.twitter.com/Bn3f3nzR72 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 10, 2025

So now this is just a 'Mostly exuberant' protest. Well that's all right then. What a relief. — Ken (@terciops) June 10, 2025

I think I see the mostly peaceful protestors breaking out the s’mores and hot dogs. Just exuberance of the moment. Move along. Nothing to see here. pic.twitter.com/UpWseHUATj — Bennetta Elliott (@belliott123) June 10, 2025

Feeling exuberant



Might loot a Nike store later — Unapproved Muse (@UnapprovedMuse) June 10, 2025

Hey, Nike’s motto is ‘Just do it!’ - we still don't suggest doing that.

It’s not just ‘exuberance’ on display in LA, one MSNBC ‘journo’ describes the mayhem as ‘celebratory!’ Drop the needle on Kool and the Gang’s party hit ‘Celebration.’ Yahoo! (WATCH)

Or, according to @MSNBC , it may be a celebration:



“…..it’s not chaotic…it’s actually relatively mellow…almost like a celebratory atmosphere…”, he says within sight & earshot of burning cars & explosions. pic.twitter.com/oFZ2iC9Xrg — Rushker Carlbaugh 🎙🇺🇸🎙 (@Prov29_25) June 10, 2025

The left loves this because, come on, admit it, they are demo... come on, say it, demoNS. — Annie Oakley (@AFChiefOneill) June 10, 2025

Aw yes “relatively mellow”, those looters were so mellow when stealing, so mellow when shooting fireworks at authorities, so mellow when burning automobiles. You seriously can not HATE mainstream media enough!!! — Cynthia Wheeler (@cmwnewaccount2) June 10, 2025

Lastly, hit play and put on your headphones for Donovan’s ‘Mellow Yellow’ as we strive to drown out more yellow ‘journalism’ about the crazy LA riots and all the hacks trying to excuse and downplay all the violence.