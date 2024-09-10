The Leftists Are Panicking as They Demand Taylor Swift Endorse Kamala Harris

When 'Variety' is panicking because Taylor Swift hasn't endorsed Kamala Harris yet, it's probably not going well for Democrats. They are really in their feelings.

Taylor Swift’s fans and detractors would likely agree on one thing about her: There is little-to-nothing that the world’s most famous performer does without intention and forethought. This extends to her forays into political activity. She endorsed a Democratic candidate for senate in Tennessee in the 2018 midterms; framed the promotion of her album “Lover” around well-meaning if muddled pro-LGBTQ sentiments in 2019; and then endorsed Joe Biden for President in 2020. The 2018 endorsement in particular marked a watershed for Swift — it was the first time she’d spoken directly about electoral politics. Netflix’s 2020 feature-length documentary about Swift, “Miss Americana,” hinges on this decision; in it, she tells her father, who’s opposed to her speaking out, “I need to be on the right side of history.”

"Given how much mileage Taylor Swift got in the past out of her decision to speak out on politics, the idea that she will remain silent would seem to make her past speaking out, at a more convenient moment, appear cynical. It’d be regrettable if her engagement with the world of… pic.twitter.com/3FPuPfaEYa — Variety (@Variety) September 9, 2024

Apparently, Taylor endorsing in other elections means she must do so again. Maybe she doesn't like Kamala Harris. Who knows?

Does she feel the same need today? While there is time to go before the Nov. 5 presidential election, Swift has remained silent thus far. Unusually protective of her likeness even by the standards of celebrity, Swift let Donald Trump’s use of A.I.-generated images falsely suggesting she endorsed him go by unremarked-upon; unusually willing to leverage high-profile friendships to show different sides of her, she’s chilling at the U.S. Open with Brittany Mahomes, whom Trump has thanked for her support.

"Entertainment" media needs to just die off already. They covered for Harvey Weinstein for years, now they've taken over for him. https://t.co/jB5sqy3PNM — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 9, 2024

It can't happen soon enough.

If you’re voting based on what Taylor Swift says or thinks, you’re not fit for society. https://t.co/ExjRAnPvhL — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) September 9, 2024

Also, please don't vote.

Taylor’s decision to step back from politics shows maturity and focus.



You guys are insane for expecting her to help you win for free. https://t.co/k5zYoeiEZL — Maggie (@LibertyAnders) September 9, 2024

Also, she doesn't owe anyone her endorsement.

The 'Taylor and Trump' AI Art is going to drive the Leftist cat ladies crazy. It's so good!

I missed the career move when Taylor became a politician???? Why are americans so dumb they need popstars and hollywood to tell them how to think? https://t.co/vhMGs5ImP3 — clara bow 💡 (@thissickbeat7) September 10, 2024

Let her sing and make billions off ticket sales. She is doing enough for the global economy as it is.