The Leftists Are Panicking as They Demand Taylor Swift Endorse Kamala Harris

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:30 PM on September 10, 2024
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

When 'Variety' is panicking because Taylor Swift hasn't endorsed Kamala Harris yet, it's probably not going well for Democrats. They are really in their feelings.

Taylor Swift’s fans and detractors would likely agree on one thing about her: There is little-to-nothing that the world’s most famous performer does without intention and forethought. This extends to her forays into political activity. She endorsed a Democratic candidate for senate in Tennessee in the 2018 midterms; framed the promotion of her album “Lover” around well-meaning if muddled pro-LGBTQ sentiments in 2019; and then endorsed Joe Biden for President in 2020. The 2018 endorsement in particular marked a watershed for Swift — it was the first time she’d spoken directly about electoral politics. Netflix’s 2020 feature-length documentary about Swift, “Miss Americana,” hinges on this decision; in it, she tells her father, who’s opposed to her speaking out, “I need to be on the right side of history.”

Apparently, Taylor endorsing in other elections means she must do so again. Maybe she doesn't like Kamala Harris. Who knows?

Does she feel the same need today? While there is time to go before the Nov. 5 presidential election, Swift has remained silent thus far. Unusually protective of her likeness even by the standards of celebrity, Swift let Donald Trump’s use of A.I.-generated images falsely suggesting she endorsed him go by unremarked-upon; unusually willing to leverage high-profile friendships to show different sides of her, she’s chilling at the U.S. Open with Brittany Mahomes, whom Trump has thanked for her support.

It can't happen soon enough.

Also, please don't vote.

Also, she doesn't owe anyone her endorsement. 

The 'Taylor and Trump' AI Art is going to drive the Leftist cat ladies crazy.  It's so good!

Let her sing and make billions off ticket sales. She is doing enough for the global economy as it is.

