VIP
WHOA! What's In That White Baggie?! WATCH Macron, Starmer, and Merz CLOSELY In...

ABC News Is SAD the NOAA Will No Longer Tie Natural Disaster Damage Costs to Climate Change

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 11, 2025
Twitchy

Poor ABC News.

They've just lost a valuable tool in their arsenal of climate change alarmism and hysteria. the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will no longer publish the cost of natural disasters fueled by 'climate change' and it's gotta hurt the propagandists in the media:

More from ABC News:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will no longer track the cost of climate change-fueled weather disasters, including floods, heat waves, wildfires and more. It is the latest example of changes to the agency and the Trump administration limiting federal government resources on climate change.

NOAA falls under the U.S. Department of Commerce and is tasked with daily weather forecasts, severe storm warnings and climate monitoring. It is also parent to the National Weather Service.

The agency said its National Centers for Environmental Information would no longer update its Billion-dollar Weather and Climate Disasters database beyond 2024, and that its information — going as far back as 1980 — would be archived.

For decades, it has tracked hundreds of major events across the country, including destructive hurricanes, hail storms, droughts and freezes that have totaled trillions of dollars in damage.

So ... weather. That thing that's been happening since the dawn of time.

And not something triggered by this writer's SUV or steak dinner.

Got it.

Good riddance to bad rubbish.

With such an abysmal track record, is it any wonder why we don't trust them?

Nailed it.

Correct.

Not nearly enough.

Stretching is what they do.

And by 'stretching' we mean 'lying.'

Yes. Yes, it is.

Bingo.

Loosen the tinfoil hat.

It will not cost lives.

But nice try.

