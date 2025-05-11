ABC News Is SAD the NOAA Will No Longer Tie Natural Disaster Damage Costs to Climate Change

Poor ABC News.

They've just lost a valuable tool in their arsenal of climate change alarmism and hysteria. the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will no longer publish the cost of natural disasters fueled by 'climate change' and it's gotta hurt the propagandists in the media:

Advertisement

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will no longer track the cost of climate change-fueled weather disasters, including floods, heat waves, wildfires and more. https://t.co/Th92zUfCfa — ABC News (@ABC) May 11, 2025

More from ABC News:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will no longer track the cost of climate change-fueled weather disasters, including floods, heat waves, wildfires and more. It is the latest example of changes to the agency and the Trump administration limiting federal government resources on climate change. NOAA falls under the U.S. Department of Commerce and is tasked with daily weather forecasts, severe storm warnings and climate monitoring. It is also parent to the National Weather Service. The agency said its National Centers for Environmental Information would no longer update its Billion-dollar Weather and Climate Disasters database beyond 2024, and that its information — going as far back as 1980 — would be archived. For decades, it has tracked hundreds of major events across the country, including destructive hurricanes, hail storms, droughts and freezes that have totaled trillions of dollars in damage.

So ... weather. That thing that's been happening since the dawn of time.

And not something triggered by this writer's SUV or steak dinner.

Got it.

Because it's a hoax



Good riddance — Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) May 11, 2025

Good riddance to bad rubbish.

Climate science is a money laundering scam. Zero predictions they’ve made of climate change disaster has come true. pic.twitter.com/juFpacLzh7 — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) May 11, 2025

With such an abysmal track record, is it any wonder why we don't trust them?

“We will no longer falsify data specifically for the insurance companies we own to hike your rates” — PuckLuckBitch🌸🇺🇸 (@puckluckbitch) May 11, 2025

Nailed it.

They should stop tracking it. It is not a useful metric. All it really tracks is inflation, population expansion, and the explosion in coastline building. — Fat Conservative (@KatrinaPresco1) May 11, 2025

Correct.

So they're no longer tracking the cost of the impact of a scam on weather disasters. How many fiction writers will be laid off? — Al Ruddy 🇺🇲 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@_AlRuddy) May 11, 2025

Not nearly enough.

Wow ABC. They will still track them, just not blame them on some make up climate theory. What a stretch. — Mary Coleman🇺🇸 (@MaryCol81396498) May 11, 2025

Stretching is what they do.

And by 'stretching' we mean 'lying.'

Advertisement

Perhaps because “climate change-fueled weather disasters” is the most retarded, unscientific phrase on earth? https://t.co/vjNIZsCV3D — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 11, 2025

Yes. Yes, it is.

Translation: Everybody knows this was a scam. We have other fake news to pursue https://t.co/KwEk5g917Q — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) May 11, 2025

Bingo.

What this means is that the insurance lobby have struck a deal that they no longer have to pay off on claims in disasters, and, that they will no longer be writing homeowners policies with coverage for flood, fires, storms etc. https://t.co/59WDHeX3rQ — Just Here For The News (@ktho641521) May 11, 2025

Loosen the tinfoil hat.

We can thank Trump for this, and this will cost lives https://t.co/nLfd9NISRA — Cranky (@CrankChinese) May 11, 2025

It will not cost lives.

But nice try.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.





Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.