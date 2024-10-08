Deer In The Headlights: Kamala Fails MISERABLY When 60 Minutes Pushes Back on HER Border Crisis

If you were wondering why Kamala Harris's team recently announced that they were going on a 'media blitz' with hard-hitting news outlets like Stephen Colbert, The View, and Howard Stern (yes, Howard Stern), look no further than her recent 60 Minutes interview with Bill Whitaker.

Though the interview did not air until last night, her team saw it long before that. And they knew how bad it was. Their immediate reaction was 'We need to book her some fluff and FAST.'

Oh, and it was bad. Like, Tim Walz in a debate bad.

Twitchy has already covered segments of the interview, including one where Harris refused to call Benjamin Netanyahu or even the state of Israel an American ally, another where she blatantly lied about the rich 'paying their fair share,' and yet another segment where she ... well, we'll be honest: we have no idea what she was saying and neither did anyone else.

Yes, it was panic time in the Harris camp.

And it wasn't just her words. It was her facial expressions and body language as well. Watch the clip below as Whitaker asks her about the Biden-Harris administration's horrendous border policies and why they didn't try to crack down on the border for more than three years.

Specifically, at around the 1:28 mark, after she thinks she has deflected the question with a non-answer, and then is horrified to see that Whitaker is not going to let it go and move on to another subject:

🚨Wow. 60 Minutes mildly pressed Kamala Harris on why she opened the southern border and then waited 3.5 years to reverse course, and she completely melted down in response. Kamala is not ready for primetime:



60 Minutes: "You recently visited the southern border and-- embraced… pic.twitter.com/gubfXDraMD — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 8, 2024

LOL. Deer, meet headlights. She looks TERRIFIED.

As for her actual words, well, those were pretty awful too. Bill Melugin, an actual journalists who has been diligently reporting the facts on the ground from the border throughout the past four years, detailed all of the lies Harris told in trying to place the blame for the crisis on Republicans:

60 Minutes repeatedly asks Harris why the Biden/Harris admin waited 3 years to take executive action to curb illegal crossings. She says they introduced a bill upon taking office (that bill would’ve given given an 8 year path to amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants) then… https://t.co/E3enPl3aTT — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 8, 2024

The tweet is worth reading in its entirety for how thoroughly Melugin destroys all of Harris's attempts to avoid blame.

60 Minutes repeatedly asks Harris why the Biden/Harris admin waited 3 years to take executive action to curb illegal crossings. She says they introduced a bill upon taking office (that bill would’ve given given an 8 year path to amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants) then pivots to saying Trump killed the bipartisan border deal - which, again, the admin did not attempt until after 3 years of record setting chaos.



Harris never actually answers the question as to why they waited 3 years to attempt to stop the chaos at the executive level. And a reminder about those record setting numbers, they do not include the more than 1.9 million known gotaways who were recorded entering the U.S. without apprehension.



Gotaways under Biden/Harris in 3 years were higher than the prior decade of Trump + Obama - combined and there were times when entire chunks of the border were left completely unmanned to focus resources on processing/mass catch & release instead. There were days in 2022 & 2023 when 2,000+ gotaways were being recorded by CBP every day - while at the same time, the admin was falsely claiming the border was 'closed' and 'secure.'

Important to note in the list of facts Melugin provided is also his simple and accurate statement that she never answered Whitaker's question. She just lied, as the administration has lied throughout her tenure as vice president.

She’s … um … not good … not good at all — Seppie (@Seppie123456) October 8, 2024

She has never been good. And it doesn't help that she doesn't have any facts on her side with this issue. None.

This answer shows why Kamala doesn't do press conferences and why she cannot be trusted as President. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) October 8, 2024

We wouldn't trust her to be a dog catcher, let alone POTUS.

The more she talk the worse it gets. https://t.co/UArxmum4If — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) October 8, 2024

This is why her next interviews are with The View, Colbert, and Stern. Her team knows she won't get ANY pushback from those people and she can just spout gibberish ad nauseum.

(Don't worry, though. We'll cover those appearances too because there will be plenty for Twitchy and Twitter to push back on.)

I love how she said "The first bill we proposed to Congress was to fix the broken immigration system." Well, when you first came into office Democratic controlled Congress. They did nothing on the issue, yet she blames Trump. She's lying. https://t.co/J3FlGZtl7O — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 8, 2024

You know the saying. 'If her lips are moving...'

Actually, in Harris's case, there are FAR worse things she might be doing if her lips are moving.

Ahem. Moving on...

She is a full blown idiot. https://t.co/nvbWdPR41H — Amy (@sweetamy999) October 8, 2024

Tough, but fair.

This is a damning clip. https://t.co/vKzP3Gjs8J — Grace Curley (@G_CURLEY) October 8, 2024

It is a disqualifying clip. The only reason it won't be is because she has a media apparatchik apparatus, led by the likes of Brian 'Potato' Stelter at CNN, ready to run cover for her on anything she says, no matter how stupid or dishonest.

Surprised the 60 Minutes correspondent held Kamala's feet to the fire about illegals. She was not happy (kudos to him). https://t.co/Q0yghG8Hdw — Charles Negy (@CharlesNegy) October 8, 2024

We've often covered how dishonest 60 Minutes themselves have been over recent years, so we are not letting them off the hook, but Whitaker did do a good job with this issue and most of the rest of the interview.

Actually, this wasn't the first time Whitaker confronted Harris with some 'inconvenient truths. Charlie Spiering noted that he spoke with her a year ago. Watch her laugh and dismiss the 'parlor games' as Whitake raises the issue of Biden's age and mental capacity:

Back in October 2023, Kamala Harris scoffed at 60 Minutes Bill Whitaker's 'parlor games' about whether or not Joe Biden would make it to election day. pic.twitter.com/aNCF3P3s8f — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 7, 2024

Wow. 'Parlor games' turned into defenestrating the sitting President for her own ambition really fast, didn't it?

Back to this interview, it's kind of appalling how Harris expects us to celebrate her 'achievements' on the border.

The problem is Harris is celebrating cuts in numbers - numbers that were incredibly high because of the misguided policies of her administration. It’s like me spending 300% over budget, then only spending 150% over budget & celebrating a 50% decrease. It’s still terrible. https://t.co/I3MvfCepBw — Daniel Ostendorff (@dostendorff) October 8, 2024

Kind of like how Biden and Harris jacked up gasoline prices by 90 percent, then took a victory lap when those prices dropped by a nickel (as they drained our Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the process).

Yep, that's the strategy, it would appear.

I honestly never understand what she is saying. She’s always dodging answers and it makes her sound unintelligible and dumb. https://t.co/GjMws0N1Z1 — joyce b (@joycebyers77) October 8, 2024

It's not just you, Joyce. It's not just you.

The 60 Minutes interview is definitely one to bookmark though, because it's pretty much a guarantee at this point that this is the last time Harris will participate in anything even remotely resembling a real conversation with a reporter who will push back on her even slightly.

At the very least, we hope Donald Trump and his campaign are bookmarking it. And using it to create ads that will run from now until November 5. All the ads need to be are Harris's own words, nothing else.

She's simply that bad, folks.