WHOA! Biden THROWING Kamala Harris Under The Bus After She's Caught LYING About...
'She's NEVER Contributed ANYTHING': DeSantis RIPS Kamala for LYING About Milton Phone Call...
And How Did That War Start? ABC News Disgraces Itself (Further) on the...
Trump Won In 2016 Due to ‘Whitelash’ Against the First Black President
Michael Cohen Says Trump Will Use SEAL Team Six to Round Up His...
Haitian Group Seeks Arrest Warrants for Donald Trump and JD Vance
Twice Monthly Webinar Series Discusses Climate Change, Equity, and FEMA Programs
On October 7, Reuters Posts Photo of Gaza Woman 'Haunted by Memories'
CBS News Says Its Ta-Nehisi Coates Interview Didn’t Meet Editorial Standards
UH OH, Kamala: Two Bellwether PA Counties Swing Back to Trump, Which Spells...
Here's the REAL Hurricane Helene Scandal: Erick Erickson Posts Timeline That's DAMNING for...
WUT!? Chicago's Commie Mayor Says Fiscal Responsibility Is Like Supporting Slavery
Brian Stelter Calls Out the ‘Ugly Misogyny’ Following Kamala Harris’ Podcast Appearance
Adios, Kamala! Young Hispanic Men Are FLEEING the Democratic Party in Arizona and...

Deer In The Headlights: Kamala Fails MISERABLY When 60 Minutes Pushes Back on HER Border Crisis

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on October 08, 2024
Twitchy

If you were wondering why Kamala Harris's team recently announced that they were going on a 'media blitz' with hard-hitting news outlets like Stephen Colbert, The View, and Howard Stern (yes, Howard Stern), look no further than her recent 60 Minutes interview with Bill Whitaker. 

Advertisement

Though the interview did not air until last night, her team saw it long before that. And they knew how bad it was. Their immediate reaction was 'We need to book her some fluff and FAST.' 

Oh, and it was bad. Like, Tim Walz in a debate bad. 

Twitchy has already covered segments of the interview, including one where Harris refused to call Benjamin Netanyahu or even the state of Israel an American ally, another where she blatantly lied about the rich 'paying their fair share,' and yet another segment where she ... well, we'll be honest: we have no idea what she was saying and neither did anyone else

Yes, it was panic time in the Harris camp. 

And it wasn't just her words. It was her facial expressions and body language as well. Watch the clip below as Whitaker asks her about the Biden-Harris administration's horrendous border policies and why they didn't try to crack down on the border for more than three years. 

Specifically, at around the 1:28 mark, after she thinks she has deflected the question with a non-answer, and then is horrified to see that Whitaker is not going to let it go and move on to another subject:

Recommended

'She's NEVER Contributed ANYTHING': DeSantis RIPS Kamala for LYING About Milton Phone Call (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

LOL. Deer, meet headlights. She looks TERRIFIED. 

As for her actual words, well, those were pretty awful too. Bill Melugin, an actual journalists who has been diligently reporting the facts on the ground from the border throughout the past four years, detailed all of the lies Harris told in trying to place the blame for the crisis on Republicans: 

The tweet is worth reading in its entirety for how thoroughly Melugin destroys all of Harris's attempts to avoid blame. 

60 Minutes repeatedly asks Harris why the Biden/Harris admin waited 3 years to take executive action to curb illegal crossings. She says they introduced a bill upon taking office (that bill would’ve given given an 8 year path to amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants) then pivots to saying Trump killed the bipartisan border deal - which, again, the admin did not attempt until after 3 years of record setting chaos. 

Harris never actually answers the question as to why they waited 3 years to attempt to stop the chaos at the executive level. And a reminder about those record setting numbers, they do not include the more than 1.9 million known gotaways who were recorded entering the U.S. without apprehension. 

Gotaways under Biden/Harris in 3 years were higher than the prior decade of Trump + Obama - combined and there were times when entire chunks of the border were left completely unmanned to focus resources on processing/mass catch & release instead. There were days in 2022 & 2023 when 2,000+ gotaways were being recorded by CBP every day - while at the same time, the admin was falsely claiming the border was 'closed' and 'secure.'

Advertisement

Important to note in the list of facts Melugin provided is also his simple and accurate statement that she never answered Whitaker's question. She just lied, as the administration has lied throughout her tenure as vice president. 

She has never been good. And it doesn't help that she doesn't have any facts on her side with this issue. None.

We wouldn't trust her to be a dog catcher, let alone POTUS. 

This is why her next interviews are with The View, Colbert, and Stern. Her team knows she won't get ANY pushback from those people and she can just spout gibberish ad nauseum. 

(Don't worry, though. We'll cover those appearances too because there will be plenty for Twitchy and Twitter to push back on.)

You know the saying. 'If her lips are moving...'

Advertisement

Actually, in Harris's case, there are FAR worse things she might be doing if her lips are moving. 

Ahem. Moving on...

Tough, but fair. 

It is a disqualifying clip. The only reason it won't be is because she has a media apparatchik apparatus, led by the likes of Brian 'Potato' Stelter at CNN, ready to run cover for her on anything she says, no matter how stupid or dishonest. 

We've often covered how dishonest 60 Minutes themselves have been over recent years, so we are not letting them off the hook, but Whitaker did do a good job with this issue and most of the rest of the interview. 

Actually, this wasn't the first time Whitaker confronted Harris with some 'inconvenient truths. Charlie Spiering noted that he spoke with her a year ago. Watch her laugh and dismiss the 'parlor games' as Whitake raises the issue of Biden's age and mental capacity: 

Advertisement

Wow. 'Parlor games' turned into defenestrating the sitting President for her own ambition really fast, didn't it? 

Back to this interview, it's kind of appalling how Harris expects us to celebrate her 'achievements' on the border. 

Kind of like how Biden and Harris jacked up gasoline prices by 90 percent, then took a victory lap when those prices dropped by a nickel (as they drained our Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the process).

Yep, that's the strategy, it would appear. 

It's not just you, Joyce. It's not just you. 

The 60 Minutes interview is definitely one to bookmark though, because it's pretty much a guarantee at this point that this is the last time Harris will participate in anything even remotely resembling a real conversation with a reporter who will push back on her even slightly. 

Advertisement

At the very least, we hope Donald Trump and his campaign are bookmarking it. And using it to create ads that will run from now until November 5. All the ads need to be are Harris's own words, nothing else. 

She's simply that bad, folks. 

Tags: 60 MINUTES BORDER CRISIS FAIL ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'She's NEVER Contributed ANYTHING': DeSantis RIPS Kamala for LYING About Milton Phone Call (Watch)
Sam J.
WHOA! Biden THROWING Kamala Harris Under The Bus After She's Caught LYING About DeSantis Call is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
And How Did That War Start? ABC News Disgraces Itself (Further) on the Anniversary of October 7
Grateful Calvin
Kamala Sharing Video of Lapdog Liz Cheney Backstage at Rally to Show 'Unity' Backfires on BOTH Heifers
Sam J.
CBS News Says Its Ta-Nehisi Coates Interview Didn’t Meet Editorial Standards
Brett T.
Here's the REAL Hurricane Helene Scandal: Erick Erickson Posts Timeline That's DAMNING for Biden-Harris
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'She's NEVER Contributed ANYTHING': DeSantis RIPS Kamala for LYING About Milton Phone Call (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement