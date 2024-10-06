Instead of Doing Their Jobs, NY Times Whines About 'Conspiracy Theories' Concerning Hurric...
James Woods WRECKS Kamala Harris for Wearing PRICEY Belt More Expensive Than Hurricane...
@NewsBusters: 'We've Recorded Over 7,000 Cases of Online Censorship'
She's HELPING: Watch Kamala Harris Awkwardly Pack Toiletry Bags for Hurricane Helene Victi...
DOOFUS Kamala’s Wins Account POLITI-GASMS Over the WRONG Person Slamming Trump and LOL...
LOOK On Kamala's Face As Helene Victim Explains How BAD the Fed's Response...
Leftists Scold JD Vance for Letting Kids Eat Junk Food but CRICKETS About...
'Buckle UP': Volunteer on the Ground in NC Shares DAMNING Thread of His...
FLAWLESS Victory! Tim Walz Just CRUMBLES During Shannon Bream's VICIOUS Fact-Check/Intervi...
OMG, They Went There! SNL Roasts Kamala for DRINKING, Mocks Tim Walz's Debate,...
This Is a Joke, RIGHT?! X DRAGS Kamala Harris for Posting 'Busy' Interview...
GRRL BYE! Kamala LAUGHED Off X for Blatantly, Embarrassingly Staged Call with DEM...
WHOA! Hillary SO Open About Dem's Authoritarian (Evil) Plans for America Even Cenk...
'Joe, That YOU'? Scott Jennings ENDS Kamala for Post PROVING She Doesn't Give...

WATCH: On Eve of October 7th, Kamala Harris Refuses to Call Israel Our Ally During '60 Minutes' Interview

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 06, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Yikes.

On the eve of the Hamas-led terror attacks on Israel -- the largest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust -- Kamala Harris refuses to say the nation and its Prime Minister are our allies

Advertisement

This is not leadership. This is not presidential.

This is a slap in the face to our ally, the only bastion of democracy in the Middle East, and an insult to Jews in America and the world over.

Exactly this.

Very evil.

Hard to argue with this.

Those votes in Dearborn mean more than a decades-long relationship with Israel, apparently.

Recommended

James Woods WRECKS Kamala Harris for Wearing PRICEY Belt More Expensive Than Hurricane Relief Payments
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

They sure do.

It sure is.

Or should be.

Yes. All of this.

Very, very despicable.

Kamala doesn't care about Israel, so this is more than fair.

And how brazenly partisan she is.

It should be a fatal answer.

Advertisement

'The Conservative Case for Undermining an Ally' will be their headline.

She does not.

They sure do.

And Kamala is supposedly gung-ho for democracy, so we'll connect the dots for her: Netanyahu -- democratically elected by the people who are our allies -- is an ally.

That's putting it mildly.

Tags: 60 MINUTES BENJAMIN NETANYAHU CBS ISRAEL KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods WRECKS Kamala Harris for Wearing PRICEY Belt More Expensive Than Hurricane Relief Payments
Amy Curtis
LOOK On Kamala's Face As Helene Victim Explains How BAD the Fed's Response Has Been is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Instead of Doing Their Jobs, NY Times Whines About 'Conspiracy Theories' Concerning Hurricane Helene Aid
Amy Curtis
'Buckle UP': Volunteer on the Ground in NC Shares DAMNING Thread of His First Direct Encounter with FEMA
Sam J.
DOOFUS Kamala’s Wins Account POLITI-GASMS Over the WRONG Person Slamming Trump and LOL We're Here For It
Sam J.
She's HELPING: Watch Kamala Harris Awkwardly Pack Toiletry Bags for Hurricane Helene Victims
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Woods WRECKS Kamala Harris for Wearing PRICEY Belt More Expensive Than Hurricane Relief Payments Amy Curtis
Advertisement