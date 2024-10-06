WATCH: On Eve of October 7th, Kamala Harris Refuses to Call Israel Our Ally During '60 Minutes' Interview

Yikes.

On the eve of the Hamas-led terror attacks on Israel -- the largest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust -- Kamala Harris refuses to say the nation and its Prime Minister are our allies

Kamala Harris refuses to say that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is an ally, one day before the anniversary of October 7th. pic.twitter.com/Uo9AqrGcoJ — Ben B@dejo (@BenTelAviv) October 6, 2024

This is not leadership. This is not presidential.

This is a slap in the face to our ally, the only bastion of democracy in the Middle East, and an insult to Jews in America and the world over.

It’s this kind of stuff, man



"Winning the war of words involves choosing our words carefully. It is not just about the words we say, but also about the words we choose not to say" - Paul David Tripp



What war (which is not just of words) does she think she (thus US) is fighting? https://t.co/fRik6fvbUK — Derek (@HumanDerek) October 6, 2024

Exactly this.

Very evil.

A Harris presidency is a middle-east in flames with Kamala Konservatives wanting the sons of Trump supporters to die for their entertainment. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) October 6, 2024

Hard to argue with this.

She has to appease her terrorist supporting wing of her party. Dangerous — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) October 6, 2024

Those votes in Dearborn mean more than a decades-long relationship with Israel, apparently.

Kamala hates the leader of Israel.

She wants to play both sides because she is desperate for votes. Politicians suck. — David LaBeouf (@DavidLaBeouf) October 6, 2024

They sure do.

This kind of parsing is disqualifying in the least — Sisyphus (@PoliSisyphus) October 6, 2024

It sure is.

Or should be.

Unreal. Unfathomable. Unserious — ThatPersonThere (@mainpersonhere) October 6, 2024

Yes. All of this.

You distinguish between leaders and people for totalitarian countries like Iran, not allies. Despicable — Steven Sheffrin (@ssheffrin) October 6, 2024

Very, very despicable.

If you are Jewish and you vote for Kamala Harris then unfollow - me block me. I don’t care. https://t.co/1M03pVqdUA — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) October 6, 2024

Kamala doesn't care about Israel, so this is more than fair.

That she doesn't understand this is a slam dunk easy "yes" is a testament to how impossibly stupid she is. https://t.co/oGWKMSEPoa — 👻 Boo 👻 (@IzaBooboo) October 6, 2024

And how brazenly partisan she is.

For the record, if you care about winning the Jewish vote, the correct answer is: Israel is always an important ally. Period. Full stop.



But Harris's answer probably isn't fatal. https://t.co/rrBm2OzvhH — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) October 6, 2024

It should be a fatal answer.

Can’t wait to hear Liz Cheney and David French and Bill Kristol explain how this is peak conservatism if you think about it in a certain way and shut up https://t.co/Mb6A1TkgZ3 — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 6, 2024

'The Conservative Case for Undermining an Ally' will be their headline.

Israel has been America's ally since 1948, but this useless cackler can't bring herself to even say Netanyahu's name. Just like her puppet master Obama. I would say it's shameful, but everyone knows she has no conscience. https://t.co/plaR9IoBp2 — KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) October 6, 2024

She does not.

Refusing to stand by the democratically elected leadership of an ally state is quite literally breaking norms and institutions she is supposed to protect.



The left loves to undermine democratic leaders around the world if they get in their way. https://t.co/ve0BIZY1H4 — Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) October 6, 2024

They sure do.

She says the Israeli people are an ally. Ok, and they elect their leaders… https://t.co/Jjb5llSV9r — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 6, 2024

And Kamala is supposedly gung-ho for democracy, so we'll connect the dots for her: Netanyahu -- democratically elected by the people who are our allies -- is an ally.

That's putting it mildly.