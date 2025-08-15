Breaking: Trump-Putin Summit Shifts to Three-on-Three: Rubio and Witkoff Join High-Stakes Alaska Talks

There is big news out of the Trump meeting with Putin. Initially, it was thought Trump would meet one on one with Putin. Now, it will be a three-on-three.

News — A White House official confirms Trump’s one-on-one with Putin is no longer happening. Instead it will be a three-on-three, with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio joining Trump. Not clear who will join Putin from the Russian side. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 15, 2025

Advertisement

Steve Witkoff and Marco Rubio will join President Trump. It is not clear who will be with Putin at this time.

The three-way meeting is more transparent and more accountable. It's a good change — Ginevra (@Ginevra_Venezia) August 15, 2025

This is actually better, although quite why Witkoff keeps getting a seat at the table is beyond me — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) August 15, 2025

What happened to cause the change? — Dare W (@darewecan) August 15, 2025

That's a great question!

Smart 🙌 and Rubio at the table is great development — Sir Michael (@michaelvlueder) August 15, 2025

For the expanded bilaterial meeting and working lunch, Trump will be joined by Secretary Marco Rubio, Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary Scott Lutnick, Special Envoy Witkoff and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, per a White House official. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 15, 2025

There are others who will join Trump for the lunch, as well.

I’m so so happy to hear that Rubio, at least, will be in there with Trump! I bet they’ve been advising him and he’s just not able to retain the information. — Deanna (@deanna504) August 15, 2025

Oh, that is actually news. Wonder if one-on-one will be afterwards? — Zev Waldman MD (@ZevWaldman) August 15, 2025

That's a possibility.

Let's hope so.

Stay tuned to Twitchy for more breaking news!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.