Mamdani Chic

Breaking: Trump-Putin Summit Shifts to Three-on-Three: Rubio and Witkoff Join High-Stakes Alaska Talks

justmindy
justmindy | 2:50 PM on August 15, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

There is big news out of the Trump meeting with Putin. Initially, it was thought Trump would meet one on one with Putin. Now, it will be a three-on-three. 

Steve Witkoff and Marco Rubio will join President Trump. It is not clear who will be with Putin at this time.

That's a great question!

There are others who will join Trump for the lunch, as well.

That's a possibility. 

Let's hope so.

Stay tuned to Twitchy for more breaking news!

DONALD TRUMP MARCO RUBIO RUSSIA VLADIMIR PUTIN WHITE HOUSE

