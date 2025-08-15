Eric Swalwell’s Cringe-tastic Training Video Proves He’s the Dorkiest Congressman in Town

Eric Swalwell literally has no self-awareness and the evidence for that is he actually posted this video of him doing morning training with some recruits. The cringe factor meter broke because it couldn't go that high.

Joined the recruits of @ACSOSheriffs for morning training. Grateful for their commitment to protect and serve. pic.twitter.com/aoye070qu3 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) August 15, 2025

we don't give a crap what you do slick.....

but you really are an embarrassment to your family ...... https://t.co/RrHSgSZsGO pic.twitter.com/fqsdNGpf45 — Town Crier (@a_town_crier) August 15, 2025

He's an embarrassment to California and the whole of the United States honestly.

At least that guy was trying to do it for the comedic relief. Eric thought he looked good.

They laugh at you soy boy but you’re to delusional to see it. LMFAO https://t.co/vRRzmAgRGY — Boscoe USMC 0231 (@boscoe0231) August 15, 2025

We're all laughing at him and certainly not with him.

If cringe was an art form. https://t.co/tHq0vtAxfh — Defund the MSM (@Orangemanround3) August 15, 2025

You get paid for this? https://t.co/8K3acUvbRj — Boom (@RyanRyan1980) August 15, 2025

That's the least of his issues.

Why are you jumping a fence?



Practicing for your future jailbreak…. https://t.co/udxoPZKeNf — DamnTootin (@DamnTootinToo) August 15, 2025

My kids hamster is in better shape then you Eric https://t.co/gtfG7LTJSA — Candy Corn (@kenmcco02662121) August 15, 2025

Plus, the hamster is way cuter.

Can someone please tell me how anyone votes for this? https://t.co/DQONBrsDwp — Real Cynthia Hughes (@realpfp) August 15, 2025

This actually makes me feel bad for Fang Fang for what her country force her to do… (you). https://t.co/6kRr9EwoGz pic.twitter.com/Xn72dToxyc — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) August 15, 2025

She really was forced to sacrifice for her country.

DEI has gone too far https://t.co/hyR3imo1hS — Stoic Gulag Inmate #69420 (@stoicfather) August 15, 2025

Unlock your elbows puss boy that ain’t a pull up https://t.co/sunNRBbE97 — David Cappione (@ActionCap5) August 15, 2025

Practicing to be like the illegals you protect over #Americans? https://t.co/Vm0AxO2TXG — Tha Truth 🙏🏽👍🏽🏴‍☠️ (@Wag4Ags) August 15, 2025

Build the wall higher!

@RealDeanCain hey Dean, look at this guy trying to prove he’s a man’s man. 😂 I think you got into his head, and he wants to be superman. What ya think? https://t.co/hFGy3W6dAK — Andy (@yeah_nah00) August 15, 2025

Either he needs to humiliate

himself, or he has zero self

awareness and no one to

help him. https://t.co/kOeoV7Gt1f — Hobson - Please Stop That (@chimera246) August 15, 2025

His staff should really tell him no.

