WHOOPS: United Nations Karen Accidentally Justifies Israel's War on 'Political Force' Hamas (WATCH)

As the war between Israel and Hamas continues, the Left is trying new -- increasingly vile -- tactics to end the war and hand a victory to the terror group.

They pushed the mass starvation narrative, and it didn't work. And now they're pivoting to saying Hamas is a political organization. The head of the Foreign Press Association, Ian Williams, said this the other day when he condemned the death of 'journalist' Anas Al-Sharif in an Israeli airstrike. Al-Sharif worked with Hamas, a fact conveniently ignored by the Left, of course.

Now Francesca Albanese, United Nations Special Rapporteur, said the same thing.

WATCH:

Francesca Albanese: “People continue to say ‘But Hamas, Hamas, Hamas’... I don't think people have any idea what Hamas is. Hamas is a political force that won the 2005 elections—whether we like it or not. Hamas built schools, public facilities, hospitals. It was simply the… pic.twitter.com/F9sGqAJPY2 — UN Watch (@UNWatch) August 15, 2025

The entire post reads:

'Hamas is a political force that won the 2005 elections—whether we like it or not. Hamas built schools, public facilities, hospitals. It was simply the authority, the de facto authority.' 'So it is critical that you understand, that when you think of Hamas, you should not necessarily think of cut-throats, people armed to the teeth, or fighters. It's not like that.'

She does realize that making this argument means Israel is more than justified in taking action against the whole of Gaza, right? They won the 2005 election, indicating that people voted for them and supported their actions.

Nazis built schools, public facilities, and hospitals too Francesca, they were also the “de facto authority” so I’m sure in your view there were many good people among the Nazis as well… yes? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 15, 2025

THIS.

Also, we don't see the U.N. being as accommodating to Americans electing President Trump. Just sayin'.

The international community built schools, public facilities, and hospitals in Gaza.



Hamas built terror tunnels underneath all of them. — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) August 15, 2025

Correct.

The Nazis built schools. Stalin built roads. Communism and fascism was a huge political force.



This is a really bad take by an organization that should be eradicated. — Brick (@Brick_House04) August 15, 2025

It should be eradicated.

“The Mafia built schools, public facilities, hospitals. It was simply the authority, the de facto authority.”



“The Nazis built schools, public facilities, hospitals. It was simply the authority, the de facto authority.”



Etc — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) August 15, 2025

Etc., etc.

You seriously posted this non ironically — Trish "the Plate" (@TrishtheSkeptic) August 15, 2025

Well, U.N. Watch posted it to let us know, but Albanese said it unironically.

The political arm of a terrorist organization is still a terrorist organization, all elements that work to support or advocate for a terrorist group are terrorists



There is no “innocent” member of Hamas, no innocent supporter of Hamas, only terrorists and supporters of them https://t.co/kkBKXZ7Vgw — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 15, 2025

Bingo.

This is a cogent argument for treating Hamas not as a terrorist organization, but as the legitimate state of Gaza, and thereby giving Israel freer rein there.



This woman is monumentally stupid. https://t.co/lefdgUp0Me — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) August 15, 2025

She has no idea what she really said.

When we tell you the UN is corrupt, this is but a small fraction of what we mean.

Francesca Albanese should be persona non grata in any civil society, let alone an international institution built to promote justice. https://t.co/RpuQm1PG47 — Claire (@Claire_V0ltaire) August 15, 2025

The U.N. is corrupt to the core.

But, like, if this is true, then it means that Palestine as a political entity declared war on Israel and, therefore, Israel is within the bounds of international law.



Like, does anyone even think about what they’re saying anymore? https://t.co/L4Y2xiOnyG — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) August 15, 2025

They do not.

'We hate the Jews' is their only driving thought.

Perhaps surprisingly, I fully agree with the her on this point. Hamas is the de facto and de jure government of Gaza and they declared war on Israel in no less a fashion than Japan declared war on the United States. Israel is fully entitled to respond accordingly. https://t.co/XrPZShYsMb — Tim Newman (@whitesundesert) August 15, 2025

All of this.

