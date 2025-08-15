Eric Swalwell’s Cringe-tastic Training Video Proves He’s the Dorkiest Congressman in Town
Mamdani Chic

WHOOPS: United Nations Karen Accidentally Justifies Israel's War on 'Political Force' Hamas (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on August 15, 2025
ImgFlip

As the war between Israel and Hamas continues, the Left is trying new -- increasingly vile -- tactics to end the war and hand a victory to the terror group.

They pushed the mass starvation narrative, and it didn't work. And now they're pivoting to saying Hamas is a political organization. The head of the Foreign Press Association, Ian Williams, said this the other day when he condemned the death of 'journalist' Anas Al-Sharif in an Israeli airstrike. Al-Sharif worked with Hamas, a fact conveniently ignored by the Left, of course.

Now Francesca Albanese, United Nations Special Rapporteur, said the same thing.

WATCH:

The entire post reads:

'Hamas is a political force that won the 2005 elections—whether we like it or not. Hamas built schools, public facilities, hospitals. It was simply the authority, the de facto authority.'

'So it is critical that you understand, that when you think of Hamas, you should not necessarily think of cut-throats, people armed to the teeth, or fighters. It's not like that.'

She does realize that making this argument means Israel is more than justified in taking action against the whole of Gaza, right? They won the 2005 election, indicating that people voted for them and supported their actions.

THIS.

Also, we don't see the U.N. being as accommodating to Americans electing President Trump. Just sayin'.

Correct.

It should be eradicated.

Etc., etc.

Well, U.N. Watch posted it to let us know, but Albanese said it unironically.

Bingo.

She has no idea what she really said.

The U.N. is corrupt to the core.

They do not.

'We hate the Jews' is their only driving thought.

All of this.

