We Don't Despise the Media Enough: Foreign Press Association President Condemns Death of Hamas 'Journo'

The other day, 'Palestinian journalist' Anas Al-Sharif was killed along with his 'colleagues' during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

There's just one problem. Al-Sharif was part of Hamas and celebrated the October 7th terror attacks.

Advertisement

Now the president of the Foreign Press Association, Ian Williams, says he doesn't care. Oh, and he also says Hamas is a 'political organization' just like Republicans or Democrats.

WATCH:

Jaw-dropping statement from @FPANewYork president Ian Williams:



"Frankly, I don't care if al-Sharif was in Hamas or not. We don't kill journalists for being Republicans or Democrats or Labour Party. Hamas is a political organization, as well as a terrorist organization, perhaps" pic.twitter.com/sdC55Nnmjf — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) August 12, 2025

We don't despise journalists enough.

When a so called Independent Foreign Press runs cover for a terrorist organization, and CNN doesn't push back, you have no excuse to trust any infomation the media put out there.

NONE! — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) August 12, 2025

The media lost our trust long ago.

Dear Ian-



Terrorists kidnapped and strangled the Bibas boys. And your boy cheered them on, firing rockets, participating in the war. That makes him a combatant. Press vest or not.



Press vests aren’t magic robes that make all his other outrages vanish.



Tell the rest of your… — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴‍☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) August 12, 2025

All of this.

A terrorist cosplaying as a journalist is NOT a journalist……………………..



And is a fair target……… — Esoteric Darkdonnie (@Darkdonnie) August 12, 2025

He sure is.

The BBC admitted he worked for Hamas.

If it is jaw-dropping, presumably all members of the foreign press association will condemn this statement & reconsider their affiliation? Be held to account for continuing to peddle terror propaganda ‘without caring’? https://t.co/37XFE0C7dF — מיכל קוטלר-וונש | Michal Cotler-Wunsh (@CotlerWunsh) August 12, 2025

It's absolutely Orwellian.

“Frankly, I don't care if Goebbels was a Nazi or not. We don’t kill journalists for being Republicans or Democrats or Labour Party. The Nazis are a political organization, as well as a terrorist organization, perhaps” — Ian Wilson, 1945 https://t.co/qfm4MN95C8 — Pudge (@pudgenet) August 12, 2025

Nailed it.

President of the Foreign Press Association provides quick, concise insight into the pro-Hamas coverage of the press. https://t.co/YlfABuB4ig — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) August 12, 2025

Advertisement

Very eye-opening.

Dear @FPANewYork,



During World War II, we absolutely did kill Nazis just for being Nazis



Hope that helps, you complete morons . https://t.co/JDZS1zlLLw — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 12, 2025

Complete morons.

One of the unique innovations of this conflict is that you can be a member of a terrorist organization but not be considered a terrorist.



As if you can fire rockets at night but as long as you have a substack you are immune https://t.co/VQ1o7IziM9 — Ari Krauss (@AriKrauss) August 12, 2025

Amazing how that works, isn't it?

Well that explains media coverage of Israel. https://t.co/XU00QSTf52 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 12, 2025

It sure does. It explains everything.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.