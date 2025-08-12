Brit Hume Completely DEBUNKS Smug Journo's Claim That Trump Is LYING About DC...
We Don't Despise the Media Enough: Foreign Press Association President Condemns Death of Hamas 'Journo'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on August 12, 2025
Journalism meme

The other day, 'Palestinian journalist' Anas Al-Sharif was killed along with his 'colleagues' during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

There's just one problem. Al-Sharif was part of Hamas and celebrated the October 7th terror attacks.

Now the president of the Foreign Press Association, Ian Williams, says he doesn't care. Oh, and he also says Hamas is a 'political organization' just like Republicans or Democrats.

WATCH:

We don't despise journalists enough.

The media lost our trust long ago.

All of this.

He sure is.

The BBC admitted he worked for Hamas.

It's absolutely Orwellian.

Nailed it.

Very eye-opening.

Complete morons.

Amazing how that works, isn't it?

It sure does. It explains everything.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tinfoil or NOT? You Decide --> DAMNING Thread Ties Nick Fuentes to January 6th In a Very TROUBLING Way Sam J.
