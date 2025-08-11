Sen. Chris Murphy Attempts to Blame GOP for High Crime Areas, Accidentally Kicks...
Ryan Grim’s Gushing Ode to Anas Al-Sharif: Mistaking a Terrorist for a Top-Tier Journalist

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on August 11, 2025
ImgFlip

Ryan Grim is a reporter at 'Drop Site' and apparently also a terrorist sympathizer. He offered effusive praise for a 'reporter' (using that term very loosely) who was killed. 

What Ryan doesn't mention is Al-Sharif was at best, a terrorist sympathizer, and at worst, a participant in terrorist activities. 

It's quite disturbing. 

They do say a picture speaks 1,000 words. It's quite telling. 

Wow, that sounds very bad. 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Many liberals are apparently very sick people.

The silence is very telling. 

This has gone well beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome. 

Clearly.

That 'journalist' seems to feel really comfortable around terrorists. 

That was unfair to Cracker Barrel. 

Oh, that seems to be an important detail. This journalist deserves none of your sympathy.

