Ryan Grim’s Gushing Ode to Anas Al-Sharif: Mistaking a Terrorist for a Top-Tier Journalist

Ryan Grim is a reporter at 'Drop Site' and apparently also a terrorist sympathizer. He offered effusive praise for a 'reporter' (using that term very loosely) who was killed.

Advertisement

One of the greatest journalists of all time. May his killers see justice one day. https://t.co/LToFsvIGf2 — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) August 10, 2025

What Ryan doesn't mention is Al-Sharif was at best, a terrorist sympathizer, and at worst, a participant in terrorist activities.

It's actually disturbing that Ryan Grim thinks a man who celebrated October 7th is one of the greatest journalists of all time. https://t.co/YQjq08OGeY — RBe (@RBPundit) August 11, 2025

It's quite disturbing.

Here's one of the greatest journalists of all time getting bro-hugged by a terrorist. https://t.co/YQjq08O8pq pic.twitter.com/OPLSYxMjNu — RBe (@RBPundit) August 11, 2025

They do say a picture speaks 1,000 words. It's quite telling.

For context this "journalist" not only celebrated October 7th, but he was part of the attacks, filming himself stepping on the neck of a dead IDF member.



In other words, he was a terrorist. https://t.co/lKiYUEqQgo — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 11, 2025

Wow, that sounds very bad.

“One of the greatest journalists of all time” was a Hamas member, praised the October 7 massacre, abused the Israeli hostages during their release, and was despised by many Palestinians.

But still, many “liberals” treat him as he was a “human rights champion”. Ridiculous https://t.co/MHJTgHr84v — Nadav Pollak (@NadavPollak) August 11, 2025

Many liberals are apparently very sick people.

I mean... everyone knows Ryan Grim is a terrorist sympathizer.



But it's really illuminating how no other journalists are calling him out right now.



If some Fox News clown said this about a terrorist, the media would destroy him.



With Ryan? Crickets.



Do they agree with him? https://t.co/YQjq08OGeY — RBe (@RBPundit) August 11, 2025

The silence is very telling.

This Hamas terrorist killed by Israel was not only a "journalist" but now "one of the greatest journalists of all time." Hate destroys the mind. https://t.co/Lej0kLcO5R — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 11, 2025

This has gone well beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Clearly.

That 'journalist' seems to feel really comfortable around terrorists.

You are one of the greatest murderer-terrorist lovers of all time, and may you see justice in eventually having to work at a Cracker Barrel. https://t.co/pHcCgCZuRR — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) August 11, 2025

Advertisement

That was unfair to Cracker Barrel.

Grim, grieving the death of a terrorist is crazy -- was he Drop Site source, Ry? https://t.co/cbp9LLvEGc pic.twitter.com/iWo5j36Bs2 — 🇺🇦Banquo (@BanquoDyar) August 11, 2025

Anas Al-Sharif was an Al Jazeera journalist reporting from Gaza. Captured documents, indicate he was also a Hamas operative heading a rocket squad in the Nukhba Force. https://t.co/QHUcJKosLZ — The Democratic Peoples Republic of Canada (@TheDPRC) August 11, 2025

Oh, that seems to be an important detail. This journalist deserves none of your sympathy.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.



Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.