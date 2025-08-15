Seems INSURRECTION-Y to Us! New York Times Says the Left Can't Win Unless...
Bombs Away! Trump Trolls Jasmine Crockett and the Dem Party from Air Force...
VIP
'Crime Is Unfixable' Is a Leftist Lie: Winning Is a Big, Yellow Caterpillar...
Eric Swalwell’s Cringe-tastic Training Video Proves He’s the Dorkiest Congressman in Town
WHOOPS: United Nations Karen Accidentally Justifies Israel's War on 'Political Force' Hama...
Breaking: Trump-Putin Summit Shifts to Three-on-Three: Rubio and Witkoff Join High-Stakes...
Unhinged Taylor Lorenz Defending Toad Who Claimed America Deserved 9/11 Because He's Hot...
VIP
Talk About PRIVILEGE --> Kamala Harris’s Stepdaughter Has to Make Up Things to...
Here Are Some of the Model 'Citizens' Dems Tried to Keep Trump From...
Winsome Earle-Sears Just Absolutely NUKED Abigail Spanberger for Refusing to Debate Her on...
Remember When Dems Were Anti-War? Geriatric Alaskans Protest for More War Ahead of...
Viva, Law Resistance! Jamie Raskin Warns of a D.C. Revolutionary Revolt Against Anti-Crime...
Bizarre Tucker Carlson Guest Hides Her Stephanopoulos Sibling Secret Behind Her Israel Hat...
She MAD: Sara Gonzales Drops MASSIVE Mic on Jasmine Crockett During Her Own...

Karoline Leavitt Has MORE Proof of How Badly Biden's Attempt to Blame Trump for the Open Border Has Aged

Doug P. | 3:20 PM on August 15, 2025
Screenshot via The White House

During his speech to a Joint Session of Congress earlier this year, President Trump called out all the border insecurity excuses that were given during the Biden administration. Biden, Harris, Mayorkas and the Democrats last year were claiming that the border was open and people were flowing in illegally by the millions because Congress wouldn't act. During that speech Trump reminded them that no new legislation was needed -- just a new president: 

Advertisement

That statement gets more true by the day.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted some visual evidence of what border security looks like, which is also a reminder about how awful the Biden years were along with a reminder of who the previous president tried to blame: 

Biden's attempts to blame Trump for illegal border crossings were always laughable and desperate, and they just keep aging worse. 

We've never seen anything like that. What remains maddening is that Team Biden intentionally allowed the invasion. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Seems INSURRECTION-Y to Us! New York Times Says the Left Can't Win Unless We Abolish Our Constitution
Amy Curtis
Bombs Away! Trump Trolls Jasmine Crockett and the Dem Party from Air Force One on Way to Peace Summit
Warren Squire
Unhinged Taylor Lorenz Defending Toad Who Claimed America Deserved 9/11 Because He's Hot Is Just SO Her
Sam J.
WHOOPS: United Nations Karen Accidentally Justifies Israel's War on 'Political Force' Hamas (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Eric Swalwell’s Cringe-tastic Training Video Proves He’s the Dorkiest Congressman in Town
justmindy
Winsome Earle-Sears Just Absolutely NUKED Abigail Spanberger for Refusing to Debate Her on CNN (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Seems INSURRECTION-Y to Us! New York Times Says the Left Can't Win Unless We Abolish Our Constitution Amy Curtis
Advertisement