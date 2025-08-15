Karoline Leavitt Has MORE Proof of How Badly Biden's Attempt to Blame Trump for the Open Border Has Aged

During his speech to a Joint Session of Congress earlier this year, President Trump called out all the border insecurity excuses that were given during the Biden administration. Biden, Harris, Mayorkas and the Democrats last year were claiming that the border was open and people were flowing in illegally by the millions because Congress wouldn't act. During that speech Trump reminded them that no new legislation was needed -- just a new president:

That statement gets more true by the day.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted some visual evidence of what border security looks like, which is also a reminder about how awful the Biden years were along with a reminder of who the previous president tried to blame:

Let’s Pause To Marvel At Trump’s Incredible Border Victoryhttps://t.co/y7Xx2mncsf pic.twitter.com/cGjELhBeOB — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) August 15, 2025

Biden's attempts to blame Trump for illegal border crossings were always laughable and desperate, and they just keep aging worse.

We've never seen anything like that. What remains maddening is that Team Biden intentionally allowed the invasion.

