Kamala Harris & Tim Walz Crash & Burn During Career-Ending Interviews!

Brian Stelter Calls Out the ‘Ugly Misogyny’ Following Kamala Harris’ Podcast Appearance

Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on October 07, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

As we reported earlier, while the hurricane was devastating western North Carolina and parts of Tennessee, Kamala Harris was sitting down to do the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. Host Alex Cooper said in January that she had turned down the vice president as well as Joe Biden:

What "Call Her Daddy" is about is, judging by recent episodes, "bl*w jobs, hall passes, and frat daddies."

CNN's Brian Stelter is trying to white knight for host Alex Cooper:

We haven't either. All we've seen is people shaming Harris for doing a podcast while the South was getting hit by Hurricane Helene.

It was very masculine of Stelter to speak out about the slut-shaming.

***

Tags: BRIAN STELTER KAMALA HARRIS PODCAST

