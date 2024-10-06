Your Government, Ladies and Gentlemen! FEMA Tells NC Town It Can't Help Because...
Kamala's Interview With 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Shows How OUT OF TOUCH She Really Is (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on October 06, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Western North Carolina is a mess and hundreds of Americans were killed by Hurricane Helene. Another hurricane is brewing in the Gulf of Mexico.

The economy is still in a shambles and inflation is still an issue that worries many, many Americans.

Illegal immigration is still out of control and there's war in the Middle East.

But Kamala Harris has her priorities. She's going to do some hard-hitting interviews with Stephen Colbert and The View this week.

She was also on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast because she thinks the topics it covers are what people really care about.

WATCH:

The entire post reads:

"I think you and your listeners have really got this thing right, which is one of the best ways to communicate with people is to be real, you know, and to talk about the things that people really care about. I mean, what I love about what you do is that your voice in, in your show is really about your listeners."

Yes. Americans really care about -- *checks notes* -- 'hall passes.'

We're going to guess no.

We don't wanna know.

They sure do.

She's also so out of touch that she thinks most Americans care about a sex podcast.

Exactly.

Also, the meme made us laugh out loud.

So out of touch she might as well be orbiting Mars.

Yes. This is her priority.

She threw some toiletries in a bag and offered North Carolinians $750. Time to move on, apparently.

Not sure if this is sarcasm or not, but if it's serious those episodes don't improve the situation. At all.

Kamala has no interest in policy or saving America.

It's very insulting.

