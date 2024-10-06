Kamala's Interview With 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Shows How OUT OF TOUCH She Really Is (WATCH)

Western North Carolina is a mess and hundreds of Americans were killed by Hurricane Helene. Another hurricane is brewing in the Gulf of Mexico.

The economy is still in a shambles and inflation is still an issue that worries many, many Americans.

Illegal immigration is still out of control and there's war in the Middle East.

But Kamala Harris has her priorities. She's going to do some hard-hitting interviews with Stephen Colbert and The View this week.

She was also on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast because she thinks the topics it covers are what people really care about.

WATCH:

NEW: Kamala Harris says she went on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast because it talks about "things that people really care about."



Just two episodes ago, 1 hour and 13 minutes were spent on 'bl*w jobs, hall passes, and frat daddies.'



"I think you and your listeners have really got… pic.twitter.com/hgGZwGnA9P — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 6, 2024

The entire post reads:

"I think you and your listeners have really got this thing right, which is one of the best ways to communicate with people is to be real, you know, and to talk about the things that people really care about. I mean, what I love about what you do is that your voice in, in your show is really about your listeners."

Yes. Americans really care about -- *checks notes* -- 'hall passes.'

Did she talk about how her husband allegedly impregnated their nanny and laid his hands on his ex? — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) October 6, 2024

We're going to guess no.

wtf is a frat daddy? — Rahul Sood 🏴‍☠️ (@rahulsood) October 6, 2024

We don't wanna know.

People also really care about trying to survive a devastating natural disaster. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 6, 2024

They sure do.

The most despicable interview yet. This woman has no idea about the suffering going on in America. But what is truly evident is … she doesn’t care. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 6, 2024

She's also so out of touch that she thinks most Americans care about a sex podcast.

She does not have the intelligence to speak about anything people care about. pic.twitter.com/NFkn2AtSNH — Commonsenseprevails (@Commonsensepre2) October 6, 2024

Exactly.

Also, the meme made us laugh out loud.

People really care about s*x positions over gas, food and being able to sleep at night?



These people are beyond out of touch. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bVPz5QEJpW — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) October 6, 2024

So out of touch she might as well be orbiting Mars.

People can’t afford to pay their bills, food on the table and potentially are going lose their homes and this the crap she thinks is important?!



She’s not all there.

For someone that’s a ‘middle class kid’, she’s completely out of touch — Mickamious (@MickamiousG) October 6, 2024

Yes. This is her priority.

She threw some toiletries in a bag and offered North Carolinians $750. Time to move on, apparently.

Desperation at best. Here is the full list of the past 9 podcast episodes. Not surprised you tried to cherry pick one episode. https://t.co/OrKdbc2vft pic.twitter.com/X59cUOVDsM — Dog House Show (@Dog_House_Show) October 6, 2024

Not sure if this is sarcasm or not, but if it's serious those episodes don't improve the situation. At all.

I’ve always loved Call Her Daddy and Alex because it’s just fun and for the girls. This disgusts me to no end and I’m disappointed because it has nothing to do with policy or SAVING AMERICA!!!! https://t.co/RY1Rnzi8c6 — Betse (@bets730) October 6, 2024

Kamala has no interest in policy or saving America.

This is insulting to women. And nasty. https://t.co/zxxjOmmj3j — Big Mama Trucker (@crystalfreedom9) October 6, 2024

It's very insulting.