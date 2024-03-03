Moms For Liberty BURIES 60 Minutes With Receipts After Program Runs Hit Piece on 'Banning' Books

Let's start here with the bad news. The legacy media is every bit as manipulative and deceptive as you know they are. We already were aware of that, but Sunday night's 60 Minutes segment about 'banning books' in America put the problem in stark relief once again.

Advertisement

But here's the good news. Conservatives are onto the game, and they know the corporate media cannot be trusted as far as you could kick them. So, when Moms For Liberty founders Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich agreed to appear on 60 Minutes to talk about the problem of gender ideology in schools, they were prepared.

Justice teased this on Friday, in anticipation of the show's airing on Sunday evening.

We read graphic sexual content on camera to @ScottPelley from books found in public school libraries all over the country.



Do you think that @60minutes will air that footage? We’ve got the transcript and a video of the interview.



Right @TinaDescovich? https://t.co/OU5xrQp5kh — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) March 1, 2024

Full transcript and video. All that was left was to see what 60 Minutes aired on the program. And then compare.

Tonight’s the night that our long awaited @60Minutes piece airs.



Recorded in Oct, @ScottPelley & producers have had months to spin their narrative.



Does @60Minutes show the porn in school that parents are concerned about? Or do they censor the real story to avoid a FCC fine? — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) March 3, 2024

And sure enough, Scott Pelley did not disappoint in his segment, which was skewed from the very start, claiming that books are being 'banned,' which, of course, they are not. Anywhere.

Beaufort, SC’s school district was told by activists to ban 97 books. They’re mostly young adult novels with minority, gay, lesbian, or transgender characters. Some depict sex and violence. https://t.co/woiP2yeHBe pic.twitter.com/BBG1yqAREB — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 4, 2024

All concerned parents want is to limit their children's access to pornographic material and sexual indoctrination WHILE IN SCHOOL. And for that, Moms For Liberty gets labeled as 'right-wing extremists.'

Scott Pelley asks the founders of a conservative group calling for book banning: “What ideology are the children being indoctrinated into? What is your fear?” https://t.co/6dUGXXacjT pic.twitter.com/mE7YiO1gfk — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 4, 2024

"What do you mean by that?” Scott Pelley asks Moms for Liberty founders about claims, posted on the group’s social media, that students are being “groomed” by teachers and librarians. https://t.co/aZk0Imib73 pic.twitter.com/zxiuKnA5gz — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 4, 2024

Pelley here claims twice that Justice and Descovich evaded his questions.

Except Pelley has a problem. Moms For Liberty can prove that they did not dodge them.

From the ACTUAL transcript: @ScottPelley

I'll ask this as simply as I can. What ideologies do you find troubling?



Tina Descovich:

I was just saying that your question was about fear. And if this is a fear based movement? I feel like that's a misnomer.



This is a fact based… https://t.co/4zvSTc4uAC — Tina Descovich 🇺🇸 (@TinaDescovich) March 4, 2024

Here is the full transcript of Descovich's response:

From the ACTUAL transcript: @ScottPelley I'll ask this as simply as I can. What ideologies do you find troubling?



Tina Descovich:

I was just saying that your question was about fear. And if this is a fear based movement? I feel like that's a misnomer.



This is a fact based movement. Parents are joining us in droves because they open the backpacks, they see the lessons, the light bulb goes off and they say 'what in the world is happening?'



I thought my child was being taught to read. I thought my child was learning this or that. And then they have a lesson in, in kindergarten or first grade that tells them they can choose their gender. They can be a boy or a girl.



And when did that happen? I wasn't taught that in school, guessing you weren’t taught that in school. So at what year did that change?



And what year was that interjected? And so parents are now awake and so they take time out of their busy lives, raising their kids, going to work, attending soccer games, doing all the things parents do. They don't wanna be at school board meetings, they don't wanna be filing public records requests, but they're very concerned.



You can call it ideology, you can call it whatever you wanna call it. But what got interjected and when, why, why would someone want to teach my five year old that he could be a boy or a girl, neither or both and they can change.



That's not something I believe is true.



Let's stick to the facts. Let's stick to what everyone agrees is the facts.

Sounds like a pretty comprehensive answer to us, 60 Minutes. Why didn't that air?

Well-known child and parent advocate, and opponent of the indoctrination of children, Billboard Chris also weighed in, as he had also read the full transcript.

Advertisement

.@ScottPelley of @60Minutes showed how dishonest he is right from the start of his interview with @Moms4Liberty.



No, Scott, they didn’t start the organization in order to protest masks, as anyone who did 3 seconds of research would know.



Why didn’t you air this response from… https://t.co/R811nrc12p pic.twitter.com/3GiwDxkOhi — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) March 4, 2024

.@ScottPelley and @60Minutes are liars.



I have the entire transcript. @TinaDescovich addressed his question directly about what ideologies she finds troubling. See below.@4TiffanyJustice also mentioned “gender ideology” seconds before he asked the question.



Pelley is… https://t.co/LC534Rpedx — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) March 4, 2024

The tweet concludes with, 'Pelley is playing dumb. Well, maybe he’s not playing. Just is.'

And Descovich added even more.

More from the Actual @60Minutes Transcript @Moms4Liberty



Scott Pelley: @ScottPelley

You bring up ideology, but you don't wanna talk about it. Your Twitter site brings up grooming and you don't

wanna talk about that. And what your critics say is that you're trying to impose… — Tina Descovich 🇺🇸 (@TinaDescovich) March 4, 2024

Scott Pelley: @ScottPelley You bring up ideology, but you don't wanna talk about it. Your Twitter site brings up grooming and you don't wanna talk about that. And what your critics say is that you're trying to impose your values on all of the parents and schools in this country.



Tina Descovich:

So I addressed the ideology. So I'm gonna take this one because I addressed the ideology for you to say that we don't want to address it is fake.



Scott Pelley:

What ideologies do you disagree with? That was the question.



Tina Descovich:

Yeah, and I answered that, I said Children, parents do not want their Children, let me rephrase that clearer. Parents do not want their Children learning that they can change their gender in kindergarten through third grade. 70% of parents, we know that because of the polling. Parents do not want gender…



Scott Pelley:

So to be clear, transgender ideology is something you disagree to?



Tiffany Justice: @4TiffanyJustice Gender ideology has no place in American public schools, no place.



Tina Descovich:

70% of American parents agree with that. They want their Children to learn to read, write, do math, history and science. They don't want….



Scott Pelley:

30% of American parents, according to your statistic, who want that kind of teaching in their school.

Advertisement

Notice all of the interruptions. Because Pelley doesn't want to hear the answers. But James Lindsay had a question for Pelley and 60 Minutes:

Since this is my face and my name on your show, I feel like I should respond.



What word should we use for this, @ScottPelley? What word, since "grooming" isn't allowed, is appropriate to "a preparatory introduction to alternate modes of kinship" based on "finding the unique or… https://t.co/gZewc3Yz5a pic.twitter.com/t4DAxKs3G4 — James Lindsay, number one Gay Studies author (@ConceptualJames) March 4, 2024

What word, since 'grooming' isn't allowed, is appropriate to 'a preparatory introduction to alternate modes of kinship' based on 'finding the unique or queer aspects of themselves'?

And then there was the issue of Moms For Liberty being labeled 'extremists.' And, once again, 60 Minutes didn't air the actual answers.

@Moms4Liberty being called Extremists by @60Minutes



More from the actual transcript:@ScottPelley

The @splcenter Southern Poverty Law Center has described you as extremists.



Tina Descovich:

They've described us as anti-government extremists. @4TiffanyJustice Tiffany just… — Tina Descovich 🇺🇸 (@TinaDescovich) March 4, 2024

@Moms4Liberty being called Extremists by @60Minutes More from the actual transcript:

@ScottPelley The @splcenter Southern Poverty Law Center has described you as extremists.



Tina Descovich: They've described us as anti-government extremists. @4TiffanyJustice Tiffany just got finished telling you that we endorsed in 500 school board races last year. We used the process to be involved in our government, the way American citizens were meant to be involved. Tiffany and I served for four years on school boards. We gave four years of our lives to serve our community in an elected capacity. To be part of the government for solutions.



One of our principles is to hold elected officials accountable. That doesn't make you an anti-government extremist. Speaking in front of your government telling them they are doing a poor job and they need to fix it, that is absolutely American.

But of course, the real crime committed by Pelley and 60 Minutes was refusing to air even a portion of the interview where Justice was reading to him from the so-called banned books.

Advertisement

We sat down w/ @60Minutes about so-called “banned books” w/ @ScottPelley on 10/12/23. Tonight, the piece finally aired. The books we shared were censored. Why? Would they have caused @CBSNews to get a FCC fine for reading pornographic material on-air? Or was it just not on… — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) March 4, 2024

That's a good question, 60 Minutes. If you can't show anyone reading from these books on network television, why do you believe they are appropriate for a classroom?

Below is a list of the books we shared & some of the content read to @ScottPelley. As we told the @60Minutes producers many times - these books have all been reported at schools. Not just local libraries or retailers. — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) March 4, 2024

“This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson. pic.twitter.com/rkVKW6nas0 — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) March 4, 2024

“My Body is Growing - A Guide for 4 - to - 8 Year Olds” by Dagmar Geisler. pic.twitter.com/3lvKc5NNdA — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) March 4, 2024

“All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson pic.twitter.com/kxVu2X4xCY — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) March 4, 2024

We even edited out a couple of the books from the list of tweets above -- Gender Queer and Let's Talk About It -- because they are so pornographic. But you can see them if you click on any of the tweets in that thread.

Justice also posted what she read to Pelley on Twitter (again, NSFW content here, so we won't transcribe the full tweet, but if you click on it, you can read the content).

Nope, they didn’t share the audio of me reading from the books.

(Mature content warning)



Here is what you would have heard.



Tiffany Justice: The things they're hearing the parents say. The parents are reading from the books, Scott, & the things that are in the books are… https://t.co/W3Ynh9etvm — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) March 4, 2024

This is NOTHING that belongs in schools. And 60 Minutes knows it because they wouldn't put those books, or even Justice reading from them, on their program.

Would exposing minor children to these sexual images & texts by someone who is not their parent be grooming? It certainly is not educational. So, why did @60Minutes censor this material from tonight’s piece? — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) March 4, 2024

Advertisement

Maybe these images & text can be covered up by network news. But one truth emerges: In the midst of record learning losses in public schools, union bosses have decided that We The Parents are the enemy. Not the lack of reading proficiency; not the porn being called “literature”;… https://t.co/D0zQhz1uqi — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) March 4, 2024

School test scores in subjects like reading and math are at an all-time low. Could it be because schools aren't teaching those subjects and replacing them with gender ideology?

Maybe 60 Minutes should do an investigation on THAT.

The fact that they won't do that -- along with their overt dishonesty -- explains much of the backlash against them Sunday night.

60 Minutes and Scott Pelley defending groomers is the least surprising thing I’ve seen today. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 4, 2024

Sorry, @Moms4Liberty but @60Minutes is owned by @CBSNews which is just another captured (former) news organization.

They are part of the cult.@ScottPelley is just a pawn doing what his masters tell him. You were used only to fit their already preconceived WOKE conclusions. https://t.co/wRiCcPXCxQ — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) March 4, 2024

So you didn’t show the books… the books you kept saying are being banned. https://t.co/7Iim2riTC7 — Florida Julie🦩🐊🚀🗽 (@FLJulieLiberty) March 4, 2024

This show is disgusting. I hope it gets sued. https://t.co/gZewc3Yz5a — James Lindsay, number one Gay Studies author (@ConceptualJames) March 4, 2024

We can't comment on what liability 60 Minutes might face here, that is a question for people well-versed in libel and defamation law, but it sure seems like Moms For Liberty has a case, given what they actually said to 60 Minutes versus what 60 Minutes aired. The editing 60 Minutes did isn't even very good. You can actually SEE some of the jump cuts.

Reprehensible.

But we started this long story with the good news that conservatives aren't playing the media's game anymore. So we think it's appropriate to end it with some more good news: Justice, Descovich, and Moms For Liberty growing even MORE than they have, thanks to 60 Minutes.

I am thankful for all the ‘extremists’ brave enough to take on our corrupt, illiberal governments.



Thank you @TinaDescovich, @4TiffanyJustice, and all of @Moms4Liberty. https://t.co/Ng9wnCKJFu — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) March 4, 2024

Advertisement

It’s okay

My phone is lighting up right now w/ support for @Moms4Liberty & membership requests are pouring in@60minutes did us a favor airing this 💩 It only brings more awareness to our cause bc people see through @ScottPelley’s distortions — Brooke Weiss, 🎗️rampant Zionist (@BrookeWeiss) March 4, 2024

The more parents get involved, the sooner sexualization and indoctrination of children with gender ideology in schools will end.

Our message to parents is simple: We hear you. We see you. Do not give up. Even if we disagree on issues, we all deserve a voice. Parents have a God-given right to lead their child’s education. These rights do not come from the gov't & they cannot be taken away by the gov't. — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) March 4, 2024

We applaud Moms For Liberty for all that they do. Particularly in the face of programs like 60 Minutes which just lie about them -- and ignore the well-being of children -- for an agenda.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!