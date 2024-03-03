Moms For Liberty BURIES 60 Minutes With Receipts After Program Runs Hit Piece on 'Banning' Books

Washington Post Columnist Claims Crime Is Just a 'Moral Panic' and OK Because...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:00 PM on March 03, 2024
Let's start here with the bad news. The legacy media is every bit as manipulative and deceptive as you know they are. We already were aware of that, but Sunday night's 60 Minutes segment about 'banning books' in America put the problem in stark relief once again. 

But here's the good news. Conservatives are onto the game, and they know the corporate media cannot be trusted as far as you could kick them. So, when Moms For Liberty founders Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich agreed to appear on 60 Minutes to talk about the problem of gender ideology in schools, they were prepared. 

Justice teased this on Friday, in anticipation of the show's airing on Sunday evening.  

Full transcript and video. All that was left was to see what 60 Minutes aired on the program. And then compare. 

And sure enough, Scott Pelley did not disappoint in his segment, which was skewed from the very start, claiming that books are being 'banned,' which, of course, they are not. Anywhere.

All concerned parents want is to limit their children's access to pornographic material and sexual indoctrination WHILE IN SCHOOL. And for that, Moms For Liberty gets labeled as 'right-wing extremists.'

Pelley here claims twice that Justice and Descovich evaded his questions. 

Except Pelley has a problem. Moms For Liberty can prove that they did not dodge them. 

Here is the full transcript of Descovich's response: 

From the ACTUAL transcript: 
@ScottPelley
 I'll ask this as simply as I can. What ideologies do you find troubling? 

Tina Descovich: 
I was just saying that your question was about fear. And if this is a fear based movement?  I feel like that's a misnomer.  

This is a fact based movement. Parents are joining us in droves because they open the backpacks, they see the lessons, the light bulb goes off and they say 'what in the world is happening?' 

I thought my child was being taught to read. I thought my child was learning this or that. And then they have a lesson in, in kindergarten or first grade that tells them they can choose their gender. They can be a boy or a girl.  

And when did that happen? I wasn't taught that in school, guessing you weren’t taught that in school. So at what year did that change?  

And what year was that interjected? And so parents are now awake and so they take time out of their busy lives, raising their kids, going to work, attending soccer games, doing all the things parents do. They don't wanna be at school board meetings, they don't wanna be filing public records requests, but they're very concerned. 

You can call it ideology, you can call it whatever you wanna call it. But what got interjected and when, why, why would someone want to teach my five year old that he could be a boy or a girl, neither or both and they can change.  

That's not something I believe is true.  

Let's stick to the facts. Let's stick to what everyone agrees is the facts.

Sounds like a pretty comprehensive answer to us, 60 Minutes. Why didn't that air? 

Well-known child and parent advocate, and opponent of the indoctrination of children, Billboard Chris also weighed in, as he had also read the full transcript.

The tweet concludes with, 'Pelley is playing dumb. Well, maybe he’s not playing. Just is.'

And Descovich added even more.

Scott Pelley: 
@ScottPelley You bring up ideology, but you don't wanna talk about it. Your Twitter site brings up grooming and you don't wanna talk about that. And what your critics say is that you're trying to impose your values on all of the parents and schools in this country. 

Tina Descovich: 
So I addressed the ideology. So I'm gonna take this one because I addressed the ideology for you to say that we don't want to address it is fake. 

Scott Pelley: 
What ideologies do you disagree with? That was the question. 

Tina Descovich: 
Yeah, and I answered that, I said Children, parents do not want their Children, let me rephrase that clearer. Parents do not want their Children learning that they can change their gender in kindergarten through third grade. 70% of parents, we know that because of the polling. Parents do not want gender… 

Scott Pelley: 
So to be clear, transgender ideology is something you disagree to? 

Tiffany Justice: 
@4TiffanyJustice Gender ideology has no place in American public schools, no place. 

Tina Descovich: 
70% of American parents agree with that. They want their Children to learn to read, write, do math, history and science. They don't want….  

Scott Pelley: 
30% of American parents, according to your statistic, who want that kind of teaching in their school.
Notice all of the interruptions. Because Pelley doesn't want to hear the answers. But James Lindsay had a question for Pelley and 60 Minutes: 

What word, since 'grooming' isn't allowed, is appropriate to 'a preparatory introduction to alternate modes of kinship' based on 'finding the unique or queer aspects of themselves'?

And then there was the issue of Moms For Liberty being labeled 'extremists.' And, once again, 60 Minutes didn't air the actual answers. 

@Moms4Liberty being called Extremists by @60Minutes More from the actual transcript:

@ScottPelley The @splcenter Southern Poverty Law Center has described you as extremists. 

Tina Descovich: They've described us as anti-government extremists. @4TiffanyJustice Tiffany just got finished telling you that we endorsed in 500 school board races last year.  We used the process to be involved in our government, the way American citizens were meant to be involved. Tiffany and I served for four years on school boards. We gave four years of our lives to serve our community in an elected capacity. To be part of the government for solutions.  

One of our principles is to hold elected officials accountable. That doesn't make you an anti-government extremist. Speaking in front of your government telling them they are doing a poor job and they need to fix it, that is absolutely American.

But of course, the real crime committed by Pelley and 60 Minutes was refusing to air even a portion of the interview where Justice was reading to him from the so-called banned books. 

That's a good question, 60 Minutes. If you can't show anyone reading from these books on network television, why do you believe they are appropriate for a classroom?

We even edited out a couple of the books from the list of tweets above -- Gender Queer and Let's Talk About It -- because they are so pornographic. But you can see them if you click on any of the tweets in that thread. 

Justice also posted what she read to Pelley on Twitter (again, NSFW content here, so we won't transcribe the full tweet, but if you click on it, you can read the content). 

This is NOTHING that belongs in schools. And 60 Minutes knows it because they wouldn't put those books, or even Justice reading from them, on their program. 

School test scores in subjects like reading and math are at an all-time low. Could it be because schools aren't teaching those subjects and replacing them with gender ideology? 

Maybe 60 Minutes should do an investigation on THAT.

The fact that they won't do that -- along with their overt dishonesty -- explains much of the backlash against them Sunday night.

We can't comment on what liability 60 Minutes might face here, that is a question for people well-versed in libel and defamation law, but it sure seems like Moms For Liberty has a case, given what they actually said to 60 Minutes versus what 60 Minutes aired. The editing 60 Minutes did isn't even very good. You can actually SEE some of the jump cuts. 

Reprehensible. 

But we started this long story with the good news that conservatives aren't playing the media's game anymore. So we think it's appropriate to end it with some more good news: Justice, Descovich, and Moms For Liberty growing even MORE than they have, thanks to 60 Minutes.

The more parents get involved, the sooner sexualization and indoctrination of children with gender ideology in schools will end.

We applaud Moms For Liberty for all that they do. Particularly in the face of programs like 60 Minutes which just lie about them -- and ignore the well-being of children -- for an agenda. 

*** 

