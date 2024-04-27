WOOF: Harry Sisson Barks Up the Wrong Tree Trying to Fluff Biden's Love for Dogs

Harry Sisson is a social media 'influencer' who shills for Biden and the Democrats to win favor with Gen-Z. He's also known for his colossally clueless comments on Twitter/X.

Kristi Noem is currently embroiled in controversy over an account in her book where she describes putting her dog down after it killed several chickens and attempted to bite her. She shot it herself. Dog lovers across both sides of the aisle were shocked by the revelations from the South Dakota governor.

Sisson attempted to capitalize on the Noem news by pointing out just how much Joe Biden loves dogs.

Unlike some on the MAGA side, President Biden actually loves dogs and has some of his own. pic.twitter.com/9uHpy51Rsq — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 26, 2024

Biden has some of his own dogs, does he?

PAWS … Oops, we mean 'PAUSE' … … …

That's Commander Biden in the photo shared by Harry Sisson.

WOOF.

I don't feel a bit sorry for ya...🤣 pic.twitter.com/Uvv9puAhvs — SharrellAnne (@SharrellAnne2) April 26, 2024

Dragging imminent!

His dogs have bitten far too many people for him to be a non-terrible dog owner. — Yer buddy Don (@prayerborne) April 26, 2024

It seems Biden manages dogs as well as he manages inflation.

He takes so little care of his dogs that they are biting everyone and have to be sent/given away. — TheAmishNerd, Astronomy Wizard (@TheAmishNerd) April 26, 2024

Before Commander, Biden's other dog, Major, another German shepherd, was also removed from the White House for a biting incident … and because Biden broke his foot trying to pull the dog's tail while exiting the shower … or something creepy like that.

And Major pic.twitter.com/NwZwrKiXoF — Elon Musk Citizen Journalist (Parody) (@xcitizenjournal) April 26, 2024

The common denominator here seems to be the pet owner.

They keep getting taken away because they bite people, Harry. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 26, 2024

This one came back to bite Harry harder than a Biden pup.

How many Secret Service agents has that dog bitten because his owners don’t bother with proper training? Who cares, right? Just like his last dog, if this one bites too many people whose job it is to take a bullet for him, he’ll just throw it away like he did his last shepherd.… — DelilahM (@delilahmused) April 26, 2024

Commander had biting incidents with quite a few Secret Service agents and others serving at the White House.

Need proof of life of Commander pic.twitter.com/Pl9xsjyBos — Elon Musk Citizen Journalist (Parody) (@xcitizenjournal) April 26, 2024

Twenty-four biting incidents, to be exact. The bites resulted in stitches and even a case where an open wound resulted in the loss of a 'significant amount of blood'.

Commander was shipped off to a farm to make the canine crisis disappear from the White House.

Is that why Commander went to "live on a farm"?😂https://t.co/J35ijQ5PFW — Redneck Peckerwood (@Therealcolonel5) April 26, 2024

You know the situation was bad when Slate was saying 'Maybe they just need to kill the dog?'

He doesn't have any dogs anymore.

Biden's handlers chose dogs that they thought would look cool with Biden, but didn't take into consideration that German Shepherds need constant contact with their owners, and aren't to be used as props.

So, of course... the dogs attacked people. https://t.co/h7i5vOX3v3 — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) April 27, 2024

People who know a thing or two about dogs attempted to educate Sisson.

I beg to differ! pic.twitter.com/6r3SLNKJhd — JIMMY CRACK CORNPOP (@Popstarme1) April 26, 2024

Poor pup. We probably wouldn't like putting up with Joe Biden every day either.

You know who else loved dogs? pic.twitter.com/fFtUeAMfHy — Ken (@danic_98) April 26, 2024

LOL. It's almost an unstated rule that someone has to make that joke. We still laughed.

Obama said pretty much the same thing. In fact, I heard he went back for seconds. https://t.co/xCdCDsCNmN — Vin Tanner (@VinTanner417682) April 26, 2024

Bwahaha! It might be best if Noem, Obama, and Biden didn't mention dogs for a while.