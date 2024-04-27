WOOF: Harry Sisson Barks Up the Wrong Tree Trying to Fluff Biden's Love for Dogs

Biden Now Has a Distinction Over (Actually UNDER) All These Presidents Since the...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  8:00 AM on April 27, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Harry Sisson is a social media 'influencer' who shills for Biden and the Democrats to win favor with Gen-Z. He's also known for his colossally clueless comments on Twitter/X.

Advertisement

Kristi Noem is currently embroiled in controversy over an account in her book where she describes putting her dog down after it killed several chickens and attempted to bite her. She shot it herself. Dog lovers across both sides of the aisle were shocked by the revelations from the South Dakota governor.

Sisson attempted to capitalize on the Noem news by pointing out just how much Joe Biden loves dogs.

Biden has some of his own dogs, does he?

PAWS … Oops, we mean 'PAUSE' … … …

That's Commander Biden in the photo shared by Harry Sisson.

WOOF.

Dragging imminent!

It seems Biden manages dogs as well as he manages inflation.

Before Commander, Biden's other dog, Major, another German shepherd, was also removed from the White House for a biting incident … and because Biden broke his foot trying to pull the dog's tail while exiting the shower … or something creepy like that.

The common denominator here seems to be the pet owner.

This one came back to bite Harry harder than a Biden pup.

Commander had biting incidents with quite a few Secret Service agents and others serving at the White House.

Twenty-four biting incidents, to be exact. The bites resulted in stitches and even a case where an open wound resulted in the loss of a 'significant amount of blood'.

Commander was shipped off to a farm to make the canine crisis disappear from the White House.

You know the situation was bad when Slate was saying 'Maybe they just need to kill the dog?'

Advertisement

People who know a thing or two about dogs attempted to educate Sisson.

Poor pup. We probably wouldn't like putting up with Joe Biden every day either.

LOL. It's almost an unstated rule that someone has to make that joke. We still laughed.

Bwahaha! It might be best if Noem, Obama, and Biden didn't mention dogs for a while.

