School Is in Session: Guy Learns the HARD WAY After Asking X Users to Name a War Not Based on Religion

Sometimes, someone says something on X that's just begging to get ratioed and go viral. Such is the case with one user who -- rather smugly -- asked users to 'name a war that wasn't based on religion.'
3.4 million views and check out that ratio.
Wowza.
In case you were wondering, here's some wars not fought in the name of religion (spoiler alert, there are many), and all the snark he earned:
Atheism is a religion pal.— RayPonce (@RayCPonce) April 24, 2024
Yep.
Communism = atheist. Communism is the most deadly movement in world history.— ░L░Y░D░S░ ░I░N░ ░B░I░O░ (@sourpatchlyds) April 24, 2024
There you go. 😘
The kiss emoji is the perfect touch.
War of Austrian Succession— AstrosAmy (@auntieamy90) April 26, 2024
War of Spanish Succession
War of Pomerania
French Indian War
Seven Years War
Ah.
Ah yes, the well known evangelical Ghengis Khan.— Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) April 25, 2024
Laughed out loud.
Your war against history— Holz10: Ho Bot Whisperer (@HolzRevivified) April 25, 2024
Ouch. Hahahahahahahaha.
WW1, WW2, Vietnam, Korean War, Iraq war, Ukraine war, Revolutionary war, all of Napoleons wars, all of Rome’s wars… lol— Bob (@b88008800) April 24, 2024
Actually the war of reproductive “rights” against the unborn has killed more than all wars combined by multiples in just the last century.
No lies detected.
That ratio though, lol.— Devil's Sadvocate (@CryptoRighty_) April 24, 2024
It's beautiful.
Less that 11% of all wars are religious, and most of those are Islamic wars. The overwhelming majority of wars happen for the usual reasons of territory, and resources.— Macurian (@Macurian1) April 24, 2024
This is going so badly for him. LOL.
The overwhelming vast majority of all wars across all of human history— Lex Absurdum🇻🇦/🇺🇲 (@LexAbsurdum) April 24, 2024
If he paid attention in high school, he'd know this.
Any war fought by Rome— Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) April 25, 2024
Any war fought by the Ancient Greeks
Any war fought by the Mongols
100 Years War
Any war fought by Japan
Any war fought in Europe in 18th/19th/20th centuries (incl. World Wars)
As a history professor, I can say with full authority that you suck at this. https://t.co/s1bl63zHwB
He really does suck at this.
1 million views and only (checks notes) 10 LIKES https://t.co/En6C2oMbKO pic.twitter.com/ZkRejg0h4C— Christus Victor ✝️🇻🇦 (@ChristusVi5928) April 24, 2024
As we write this, 3.4 million views and 44 likes.
*Chef's kiss*
https://t.co/zR4jIWUknE pic.twitter.com/ImT6Hlzc38— Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) April 25, 2024
There's another one.
Alright where do you want to begin? https://t.co/UCB5BEm2ug pic.twitter.com/vBxQQBnSVB— DecebalStalin 🇷🇴 (@DecebalStalin) April 24, 2024
It's a long, long list.
I just want folks to think before they tweet and speak. https://t.co/lHNqVriQsV pic.twitter.com/UidEMy2X6j— BLEBLEDADON (@BLE5SING) April 24, 2024
Is that too much to ask?
The war on drugs. Checkmate, nerd. https://t.co/7ELb7t8qmC— 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) April 25, 2024
We chuckled.
•World War I— Daniel (@darwintojesus) April 24, 2024
•World War II
•The Napoleonic Wars
•The American Civil War
•The Korean War
•The Vietnam War
•The Falklands War
•The Russo-Japanese War
•The Hundred Years’ War
•The Franco-Prussian War
•The Crimean War
•The Peloponnesian War
•The American Revolutionary… https://t.co/MijAZscIsw
We hope he's taking notes. But we doubt it.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member