School Is in Session: Guy Learns the HARD WAY After Asking X Users to Name a War Not Based on Religion

Sometimes, someone says something on X that's just begging to get ratioed and go viral. Such is the case with one user who -- rather smugly -- asked users to 'name a war that wasn't based on religion.'

3.4 million views and check out that ratio.

Wowza.

In case you were wondering, here's some wars not fought in the name of religion (spoiler alert, there are many), and all the snark he earned:

Atheism is a religion pal. — RayPonce (@RayCPonce) April 24, 2024

Yep.

Communism = atheist. Communism is the most deadly movement in world history.



There you go. 😘 — ░L░Y░D░S░ ░I░N░ ░B░I░O░ (@sourpatchlyds) April 24, 2024

The kiss emoji is the perfect touch.

War of Austrian Succession

War of Spanish Succession

War of Pomerania

French Indian War

Seven Years War — AstrosAmy (@auntieamy90) April 26, 2024

Ah.

Ah yes, the well known evangelical Ghengis Khan. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) April 25, 2024

Laughed out loud.

Your war against history — Holz10: Ho Bot Whisperer (@HolzRevivified) April 25, 2024

Ouch. Hahahahahahahaha.

WW1, WW2, Vietnam, Korean War, Iraq war, Ukraine war, Revolutionary war, all of Napoleons wars, all of Rome’s wars… lol



Actually the war of reproductive “rights” against the unborn has killed more than all wars combined by multiples in just the last century. — Bob (@b88008800) April 24, 2024

No lies detected.

That ratio though, lol. — Devil's Sadvocate (@CryptoRighty_) April 24, 2024

It's beautiful.

Less that 11% of all wars are religious, and most of those are Islamic wars. The overwhelming majority of wars happen for the usual reasons of territory, and resources. — Macurian (@Macurian1) April 24, 2024

This is going so badly for him. LOL.

The overwhelming vast majority of all wars across all of human history — Lex Absurdum🇻🇦/🇺🇲 (@LexAbsurdum) April 24, 2024

If he paid attention in high school, he'd know this.

Any war fought by Rome

Any war fought by the Ancient Greeks

Any war fought by the Mongols

100 Years War

Any war fought by Japan

Any war fought in Europe in 18th/19th/20th centuries (incl. World Wars)



As a history professor, I can say with full authority that you suck at this. https://t.co/s1bl63zHwB — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) April 25, 2024

He really does suck at this.

1 million views and only (checks notes) 10 LIKES https://t.co/En6C2oMbKO pic.twitter.com/ZkRejg0h4C — Christus Victor ✝️🇻🇦 (@ChristusVi5928) April 24, 2024

As we write this, 3.4 million views and 44 likes.

*Chef's kiss*

There's another one.

It's a long, long list.

I just want folks to think before they tweet and speak. https://t.co/lHNqVriQsV pic.twitter.com/UidEMy2X6j — BLEBLEDADON (@BLE5SING) April 24, 2024

Is that too much to ask?

We chuckled.

•World War I

•World War II

•The Napoleonic Wars

•The American Civil War

•The Korean War

•The Vietnam War

•The Falklands War

•The Russo-Japanese War

•The Hundred Years’ War

•The Franco-Prussian War

•The Crimean War

•The Peloponnesian War

•The American Revolutionary… https://t.co/MijAZscIsw — Daniel (@darwintojesus) April 24, 2024

We hope he's taking notes. But we doubt it.