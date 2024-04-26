School Is in Session: Guy Learns the HARD WAY After Asking X Users to Name a War Not Based on Religion

This Ain't It … Readers Sound Off on the Onion's First (GROSS) Article...
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on April 26, 2024
Twitchy

Sometimes, someone says something on X that's just begging to get ratioed and go viral. Such is the case with one user who -- rather smugly -- asked users to 'name a war that wasn't based on religion.'

3.4 million views and check out that ratio.

Wowza.

In case you were wondering, here's some wars not fought in the name of religion (spoiler alert, there are many), and all the snark he earned:

Yep.

The kiss emoji is the perfect touch.

Ah.

Laughed out loud.

Ouch. Hahahahahahahaha.

No lies detected.

It's beautiful.

This is going so badly for him. LOL.

If he paid attention in high school, he'd know this.

He really does suck at this.

As we write this, 3.4 million views and 44 likes.

*Chef's kiss*

There's another one.

It's a long, long list.

Is that too much to ask?

We chuckled.

We hope he's taking notes. But we doubt it.

