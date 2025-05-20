Flashback: Legacy Media Pushed Pause for Biden’s Cancer but Blamed Trump for Assassination Attempt

Legacy media wants to stop all the President Joe Biden cognitive decline talk. The public is not buying the fake narrative that it was fooled by the White House. We know the legacy media actively participated in the cover-up. It thinks Biden’s prostate cancer announcement can be used to emotionally deflect from answering questions about Biden’s four years in the White House. This presents an opportunity to contrast the legacy media’s attitude towards Biden’s cancer announcement and President Donald Trump’s assassination attempt survival.

Advertisement

Have a look.(WATCH)

Legacy Media, MAY 2025: What does it say about America that divisiveness can’t be paused, even for a day, when something like this happens to Joe Biden?



Legacy Media, JULY 2024, less than 24 hours after Trump survived first assass*nation attempt: Trump brought this on himself. pic.twitter.com/FrSqVSQST3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 19, 2025

Its so desperately hopeless to imagine the legacy media isn't 100% predictable in their bias and their talking points... collusion, disinformation, deceit, standardized talking points, unashamed and unapologetic. — DIY MOM (@OGDIYmom) May 19, 2025

The legacy media treats Democrats differently than Republicans for the simple fact that the hacks who make up the legacy media are Democrats.

Speaking of Democrats, Martha Raddatz of ABC ‘News’ takes her job as a Democrat very seriously, as the video showed she’s ready to lie to the public for her party at every chance.

The bloodbath HOAX is the absolute worst. These are not journalists. They are shameless propagandists. pic.twitter.com/zScYuBIdga — Brian Kennedy (@Brian_Kennedy) May 19, 2025

@MarthaRaddatz you’re a vile person. — Bad Salty Dog 🏴‍☠️ (@Badsaltydog) May 19, 2025

Yep, in her zeal to blame Trump, Raddatz skimmed right over the auto industry part. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 19, 2025

@MarthaRaddatz is completely dishonest. The “bloodbath” comment was in reference to the auto industry if Biden won a second term. — Firebirdz2025 (@OsageFirebird) May 19, 2025

Lying is part of her job description.

‘What does it say about America?’ Let’s leave America out of it. What does it say about the legacy media that its coverage is so tilted to favor Democrats?

It says that the legacy media is a complete joke. — tdv0205 (@tdv57) May 19, 2025

Legacy Media has wrecked itself. — 🇺🇸 Alfalfa 🇺🇸 (@65cwp) May 19, 2025

No matter how much you hate the legacy media, it’s not enough. — Mark Walker (@markwalker5555) May 19, 2025

Legacy media is the enemy of the people.



That’s proven every day. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 19, 2025

Yes, it sure is.