Flashback: Legacy Media Pushed Pause for Biden’s Cancer but Blamed Trump for Assassination Attempt

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:42 AM on May 20, 2025
Legacy media wants to stop all the President Joe Biden cognitive decline talk. The public is not buying the fake narrative that it was fooled by the White House. We know the legacy media actively participated in the cover-up. It thinks Biden’s prostate cancer announcement can be used to emotionally deflect from answering questions about Biden’s four years in the White House. This presents an opportunity to contrast the legacy media’s attitude towards Biden’s cancer announcement and President Donald Trump’s assassination attempt survival.

Have a look.(WATCH)

The legacy media treats Democrats differently than Republicans for the simple fact that the hacks who make up the legacy media are Democrats.

Speaking of Democrats, Martha Raddatz of ABC ‘News’ takes her job as a Democrat very seriously, as the video showed she’s ready to lie to the public for her party at every chance.

Lying is part of her job description.

‘What does it say about America?’ Let’s leave America out of it. What does it say about the legacy media that its coverage is so tilted to favor Democrats?

Yes, it sure is.

