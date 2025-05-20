Flashback: Hakeem Jeffries Threatened Consequences If ICE-Clashing Dems Were Charged - Now What?

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries talks a big game. He recently threatened that there would be consequences if any Democrats who clashed with ICE agents at an illegal alien detention facility were charged with crimes. Well, that happened Monday as U.S. Attorney Alina Habba charged Democrat Representative LaMonica McIver of New Jersey with assaulting, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement: your move, Hakeem.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

May 13: Hakeem Jeffries threatens retaliation should any of the Dem House members who stormed the NJ ICE facility be arrested.



“They’ll find out. It’s a red line. There are clear lines that they dare not cross."



Rep LaMonica McIver was just charged.



Now what, Hakeem? pic.twitter.com/lPVFhdL183 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 20, 2025

The arrest of McIver has already inspired MAGA meme-makers. (WATCH)

That didn’t take long — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 20, 2025

Better get one of those XXL orange jumpsuits ready. — Vanilla Gorilla (@m1ghty_wh1tey) May 20, 2025

Gunna need a bigger prison cell! — Sean O (@S6988Red) May 20, 2025

She deserves to be behind bars, but we doubt she’ll ever see the inside of a prison cell.

Democrats are acting like she’s being charged for protesting - she’s not. The video shows the real reason she’s being charged. (WATCH)

On the charges against Rep. LaMonica McIver:

"That was a closed fist strike to federal law enforcement." Timcast IRL pic.twitter.com/LeH7YkJHml — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 20, 2025

Wow! I missed that when I watched the videos. — Amy (@the_first_amy) May 20, 2025

The video could not be more clear. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 20, 2025

It’s clear as day.

Commenters are speculating on what Jeffries and his fellow Democrats will do now that charges have been filed against McIver.

He’s gonna sit on steps agin isn’t he? — MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) May 20, 2025

I expect a strongly worded letter...including the words "lessons will be learned". — NotYourFool (@NotYourFool10) May 20, 2025

I hope they don’t encourage 80 year old white women to hold up signs — Stallion Pt. 3 (@Stallion_Pt3) May 20, 2025

Democrats will empty area nursing homes, stage a protest, and then unleash their secret sonic weapon - off-key folk songs.