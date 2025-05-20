Flashback: Hakeem Jeffries Threatened Consequences If ICE-Clashing Dems Were Charged - Now What?

Flashback: Legacy Media Pushed Pause for Biden’s Cancer but Blamed Trump for Assassination...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:04 AM on May 20, 2025
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries talks a big game. He recently threatened that there would be consequences if any Democrats who clashed with ICE agents at an illegal alien detention facility were charged with crimes. Well, that happened Monday as U.S. Attorney Alina Habba charged Democrat Representative LaMonica McIver of New Jersey with assaulting, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement: your move, Hakeem.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

The arrest of McIver has already inspired MAGA meme-makers. (WATCH)

She deserves to be behind bars, but we doubt she’ll ever see the inside of a prison cell.

Democrats are acting like she’s being charged for protesting - she’s not. The video shows the real reason she’s being charged. (WATCH)

It’s clear as day.

Commenters are speculating on what Jeffries and his fellow Democrats will do now that charges have been filed against McIver.

Democrats will empty area nursing homes, stage a protest, and then unleash their secret sonic weapon - off-key folk songs.

