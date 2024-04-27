Keith Olbermann, Who Rage Quit Twitter/X, Rage Quits the New York Times on...
DEI Ruins EVERYTHING: Check Out How Woke 'Velma' Season 2 Updated Hex Girls...
Three Year Letterman HILARIOUSLY Mocks Protester Tackle in Epic Takedown
This Ain't It … Readers Sound Off on the Onion's First (GROSS) Article...
Donald Trump Dared to Speak Prompting a Pearl Clutching Daniel Dale Fact Check
'Jews Fight Back' - Jon Lovitz Spells it Out For Antisemites
Performative Northwestern Seder Roundly Decried for Taking Place on the Wrong Day
School Is in Session: Guy Learns the HARD WAY After Asking X Users...
AOC Visits Columbia 'Encampment' One Day After Released Video of Leader Calling for...
Wait, What? Julia Ioffe: College Presidents are TERRIFIED of the GOP. Shutting Down...
Incredible! Tornado Chaser Captures Stunning Footage of Nebraska Twister
We Regret to Inform You the 'Experts' Are at It Again: They Say...
Biden's INSANE Proposed Capital Gains Tax Would WRECK Economy
J.K. Rowling Takes Victory Lap and Applauds David Bell, Tavistock Gender Clinic Whistleblo...

Cowbell Cretins: Ignorant Protesters Outside Ted Cruz's House Harass His Neighbors

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  7:00 AM on April 27, 2024
Twitchy

Ted Cruz has not shied away from supporting Israel and that has not changed in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas terror attacks.

He's now being repaid for that support by the useless professional protestor population.

Advertisement

This is what they do. They can't convince people with reasoning and logic (because they're not on their side), so they resort to bullying tactics.

'Hey, you won't do what we want? We'll show up at your house and terrify your kids.'

It's no wonder they're ideological allies with the aims of Hamas.

The good people of Twitter/X had some helpful suggestions for the senator from Texas.

It's no water cannon, but we guess it will do.

Many in the comments were taking issue with Cruz labeling the protesters as 'pro-Hamas'.

Boo hoo.

Hamas murdered over 1,000 innocent Israelis, and now leftist activists in the U.S. are opposing Israel's response to secure their people. So, yeah, they are pro-Hamas in a sense.

Recommended

Three Year Letterman HILARIOUSLY Mocks Protester Tackle in Epic Takedown
justmindy
Advertisement

In fact, when protesters across the country in the past week are called out on the question, many refuse to condemn October 7 and some have gone so far as to identify with Hamas outright.

They'd be a lot more believable if they were protesting against Hamas, the terrorists responsible for putting both Israelis and the people of Gaza in this situation.

They really don't. These people are largely a drain on society. They flit around to whatever protest is the new fad of the day for the Left.

What are they trying to achieve? Self-indulgence.

Protest makes them feel like one of the good guys. It isn't very sensible to think terrorizing a neighborhood with a cowbell at night will actually accomplish something of substance.

It's all about them.

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS TED CRUZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Three Year Letterman HILARIOUSLY Mocks Protester Tackle in Epic Takedown
justmindy
Keith Olbermann, Who Rage Quit Twitter/X, Rage Quits the New York Times on Twitter/X
FuzzyChimp
School Is in Session: Guy Learns the HARD WAY After Asking X Users to Name a War Not Based on Religion
Amy Curtis
This Ain't It … Readers Sound Off on the Onion's First (GROSS) Article Under Ben Collins
FuzzyChimp
We Regret to Inform You the 'Experts' Are at It Again: They Say Daily Showers Are 'Performative'
Amy Curtis
Donald Trump Dared to Speak Prompting a Pearl Clutching Daniel Dale Fact Check
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Three Year Letterman HILARIOUSLY Mocks Protester Tackle in Epic Takedown justmindy
Advertisement