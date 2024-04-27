Cowbell Cretins: Ignorant Protesters Outside Ted Cruz's House Harass His Neighbors

Ted Cruz has not shied away from supporting Israel and that has not changed in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas terror attacks.

He's now being repaid for that support by the useless professional protestor population.

Advertisement

So, this is going on right now. It’s nearly 11 pm. Pro-Hamas protestors have been screaming and cursing for 2 hours. Banging cowbells & blowing whistles.



When a neighbor who has small kids asked an officer to do something, the protesters screamed that she was a “f***ing bi***!” pic.twitter.com/mknLNyKRuX — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 27, 2024

This is what they do. They can't convince people with reasoning and logic (because they're not on their side), so they resort to bullying tactics.

'Hey, you won't do what we want? We'll show up at your house and terrify your kids.'

It's no wonder they're ideological allies with the aims of Hamas.

You should probably water your lawn right now. — 🇺🇸 𝐒𝐚𝐦 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐩𝐞𝐫 🇺🇸 (@woodhull_abe) April 27, 2024

The good people of Twitter/X had some helpful suggestions for the senator from Texas.

It's no water cannon, but we guess it will do.

If MY kids were under the rubble I would be really, really pissed at HAMAS. https://t.co/Tb1uiMAL3Z — DocGuido (@DocGuido) April 27, 2024

Many in the comments were taking issue with Cruz labeling the protesters as 'pro-Hamas'.

Boo hoo.

Hamas murdered over 1,000 innocent Israelis, and now leftist activists in the U.S. are opposing Israel's response to secure their people. So, yeah, they are pro-Hamas in a sense.

In fact, when protesters across the country in the past week are called out on the question, many refuse to condemn October 7 and some have gone so far as to identify with Hamas outright.

They'd be a lot more believable if they were protesting against Hamas, the terrorists responsible for putting both Israelis and the people of Gaza in this situation.

They have nothing better to do than harass Senator Cruz at his home tonight https://t.co/nXcqWk3JKR — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) April 27, 2024

They really don't. These people are largely a drain on society. They flit around to whatever protest is the new fad of the day for the Left.

I don’t understand what they think they are going to achieve? — You can call me Nighthawk (@Nighthawk_ing) April 27, 2024

What are they trying to achieve? Self-indulgence.

Protest makes them feel like one of the good guys. It isn't very sensible to think terrorizing a neighborhood with a cowbell at night will actually accomplish something of substance.

It's all about them.