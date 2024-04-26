DEI Ruins EVERYTHING: Check Out How Woke 'Velma' Season 2 Updated Hex Girls for 'Modern Audiences'

Back in January 2023, actress and producer Mindy Kaling dropped Season 1 of 'Velma', a woke animated take on the Scooby Doo character. The show was bad. So bad the Left was convinced it was a right wing ploy to make wokness look foolish (c'mon, it does that well on its own).

'Velma' got a second season only because they made Seasons 1 and 2 at the same time.

And guess what? Fans are not happy with more of the woke changes. Much like the recent updates to the Pokémon Go app that we told you about, it seems wokeness has made some beloved Scooby Doo characters well, ugly.

hex girls have been updated for modern audiences 😭 pic.twitter.com/JbDdGkhBN7 — meme bastard (@mask_bastard) April 25, 2024

For background -- the Hex Girls are a band who made appearances in several Scooby Doo properties.

There was nothing wrong with how they were animated before. But women apparently can't be attractive or look remotely feminine, because somewhere a blue-haired feminist will cry in her chia latte.

Fans are mad about this change.

Meaning they made 'em ugly. Got it. — Ticklante ❌ (@FTKL) April 25, 2024

Yep.

I wanna cry — BEEP (@kristanovva) April 26, 2024

It's so bad.

Velma getting a second season is enough to show popular opinion doesn’t matter. The game is rigged. — Queen of Droogs (@theashtonblaise) April 26, 2024

Nope. They'll force their woke garbage down our throats.

Why the saggy boobs😭 — Steph Anie (@mynerdyhome) April 26, 2024

Women can't be pretty anymore!

You cannot even claim it's age because the original young velma also showed up. — Comdost 🍀🔞 (@comdost_art) April 25, 2024

It's not 'age' and it's not a one-off. It's a clear pattern of woke companies taking female characters and making them ugly in the name of 'equity' and 'representation.'

I hate this stupid ideology that makes everything gay and ugly. — Joshua Fritz 🇺🇸 (@Kitkat110986) April 26, 2024

So do we.

Meth. Not even once. — Angry American (@Daharmaster01) April 26, 2024

Heh.

Nah is right.

Went from Margot Robbie, Kat Dennings, Halle Berry to something else — Hugh Jackpool (@NotJayzOneCent) April 26, 2024

Something else is putting it mildly.

They butchered them lmaooo — UnrealEntGaming (@TooRealUnreal) April 26, 2024

Like a sirloin steak.

We love us some Rick and Morty.

They sure do.

This is an attack on my childhood https://t.co/0EbHfqyej5 pic.twitter.com/4i93nb5s7f — Gee ⚡️🇳🇬 (@Gee_btc) April 26, 2024

Sure is.

The Left will destroy everything you ever loved.

Even cartoons get ruined by DEI. https://t.co/AgpkYzLsuW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 26, 2024

Nothing is safe from DEI.

This breaks my heart. Hex Girls were why I wanted to grow up to be a goth adult. https://t.co/R7dbROovJR pic.twitter.com/53s6smAnZH — Renée (Renaitre) the Trash Pandar (@SaenaLife) April 26, 2024

It's certainly awful.

Every time a female character gets an “update” it means they made her ugly but the men still act as if she’s desirable https://t.co/rlMUlyi1XD — MISINFOSCIENCE (@MISINFOSCIENCE) April 26, 2024

Which is a blue-haired feminist fantasy.