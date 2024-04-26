Three Year Letterman HILARIOUSLY Mocks Protester Tackle in Epic Takedown
Speaker Johnson Takes Charge of Academia's Radicalism Problem

DEI Ruins EVERYTHING: Check Out How Woke 'Velma' Season 2 Updated Hex Girls for 'Modern Audiences'

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on April 26, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Back in January 2023, actress and producer Mindy Kaling dropped Season 1 of 'Velma', a woke animated take on the Scooby Doo character. The show was bad. So bad the Left was convinced it was a right wing ploy to make wokness look foolish (c'mon, it does that well on its own).

'Velma' got a second season only because they made Seasons 1 and 2 at the same time.

And guess what? Fans are not happy with more of the woke changes. Much like the recent updates to the Pokémon Go app that we told you about, it seems wokeness has made some beloved Scooby Doo characters well, ugly.

For background -- the Hex Girls are a band who made appearances in several Scooby Doo properties.

There was nothing wrong with how they were animated before. But women apparently can't be attractive or look remotely feminine, because somewhere a blue-haired feminist will cry in her chia latte.

Fans are mad about this change.

Yep.

It's so bad.

Nope. They'll force their woke garbage down our throats.

Women can't be pretty anymore!

It's not 'age' and it's not a one-off. It's a clear pattern of woke companies taking female characters and making them ugly in the name of 'equity' and 'representation.'

So do we.

Heh.

Nah is right.

Something else is putting it mildly.

Like a sirloin steak.

We love us some Rick and Morty.

They sure do.

Sure is.

The Left will destroy everything you ever loved.

Nothing is safe from DEI.

It's certainly awful.

Which is a blue-haired feminist fantasy.

Tags: CARTOON FEMINISM TELEVISION WOKE WOKENESS

