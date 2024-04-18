Pokémon NO: Users FURIOUS Over Avatar Changes to Popular Game

WATCH: Sanctuary City Denver Defunds Police, Fire to Aid Illegal Immigrants
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on April 18, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Remember several years ago when Pokémon Go, the augmented reality game that let you 'capture', train, and battle Pokémon in real-world locations was all the craze? We do. The game is still a thing, and recently made some updates to the customizable avatars 'trainers' can use.

And people are not happy about it.

At all.

The issue seems to be they've, well, made the avatars less feminine and 'uglier', according to Twitter/X users.

And they're getting absolutely dragged for it.

Yikes.

Would not surprise us.

Some of them are really, really bad.

'Your avatar can look more like you' is backfiring. Big time.

It's not.

We laughed out loud.

It appears they've made women less big-chested and more narrow-hipped.

It's not a good look.

Hahahahahaha.

It does look weird.

This does sound like some woke nonsense about 'male gaze' and making women look like teenage boys lest some feminist be offended.

We will never understand why companies do this -- make changes to appease the Left, offend your fanbase, and harm your business.

Every single time.

We caught that too.

'Your weirdly proportioned, androgynous avatar looks more like you!' isn't exactly a winning marketing strategy.

Goofed big time.

It's hilarious and sad.

Beards are 'toxic masculinity' or something.

Probably a little from column A and a little from column B.

We'll see what Pokémon Go does in response to this outcry.

