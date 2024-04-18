Pokémon NO: Users FURIOUS Over Avatar Changes to Popular Game

Remember several years ago when Pokémon Go, the augmented reality game that let you 'capture', train, and battle Pokémon in real-world locations was all the craze? We do. The game is still a thing, and recently made some updates to the customizable avatars 'trainers' can use.

And people are not happy about it.

At all.

Trainers, your avatar can now look even more like YOU!



We’re excited to announce that new avatar customization options are now live in Pokémon GO!#RediscoverGO #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/LHBNC3jR4q — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 17, 2024

The issue seems to be they've, well, made the avatars less feminine and 'uglier', according to Twitter/X users.

And they're getting absolutely dragged for it.

No one asked for this. Revert it. pic.twitter.com/vlWckMonBX — Aninymouse (@Aninymouse) April 18, 2024

Yikes.

Would not surprise us.

I can’t stop laughing looking at everyone’s hideous avatars 11/10 joke — NorbsyF (@NorbsyF) April 17, 2024

Some of them are really, really bad.

REVERT IT NOW THEY'RE SO UGLY — Harrison Young (@harri_g_young) April 17, 2024

'Your avatar can look more like you' is backfiring. Big time.

Please tell me how you think the new avatar looks better in any way. pic.twitter.com/jFQzqFEuzL — 🌸Ria🌸 (@RiaMcQuaid) April 17, 2024

It's not.

That girl looks like she is smuggling some pretty big pokeballs in her pants. — C (@capital_punx) April 18, 2024

We laughed out loud.

RIP women with hips — Jordan K (@JordykJordan) April 17, 2024

It appears they've made women less big-chested and more narrow-hipped.

It's not a good look.

It’s looks like I ate a bunch of XL candy pic.twitter.com/8uLmYmAIoW — Joseph 🏜️ (@jo8ephx) April 17, 2024

Hahahahahaha.

REVERT! GO BACK! DELETE!



Go fest ticket may be wasted because I’m not going if my avatar remains weird af 😂 pic.twitter.com/5A0D5mamdj — Koko (@kokopellikisses) April 17, 2024

It does look weird.

They are getting destroyed in the replies by women.



Don’t ever let them tell you that women need ugly avatars to feel included.



Woman want what men want in games, fantasy ideals. https://t.co/j07LXrVBiz — Grummz (@Grummz) April 18, 2024

This does sound like some woke nonsense about 'male gaze' and making women look like teenage boys lest some feminist be offended.

The avatar looks less like me than ever and now can never look like me. Apparently the indent of my sides is offensive.



It’s a sad day when pokemon makes such a terrible change. My favorite franchise reduced to embarrassing, anatomically incorrect caricatures.



You know the… https://t.co/E5Gemb2MZO pic.twitter.com/V9i9QA3f4O — Savvy | Artist (@MadamSavvy) April 18, 2024

We will never understand why companies do this -- make changes to appease the Left, offend your fanbase, and harm your business.

Every single time.

Everyone complaining how they made Avatars ugly and pokemon advertising how they now look more like you. 🤣🤣🤣 Dying over here now. https://t.co/YomQy9DxTy pic.twitter.com/WbTswQklgA — EVEILCHARM (@EveilCharm) April 18, 2024

We caught that too.

'Your weirdly proportioned, androgynous avatar looks more like you!' isn't exactly a winning marketing strategy.

People don't want to look like their fat, disgusting selves. People want to look like adorable anime creatures with fun cartoon features.



You goofed. https://t.co/pv2aFmzGmY — VITO (@VitoComedy) April 18, 2024

Goofed big time.

This update is hilarious. A bunch of people paid actual money to make their avatars look good, and then they pushed an update that turned them ugly so now they'll have to pay EVEN MORE money to look good again LMAO https://t.co/fC9WEHSoRH — Lo-Ping, but gayer (@PandasAndVidya) April 18, 2024

It's hilarious and sad.

This is the ugliest avatar update I’ve ever seen, they didn’t even give us a beard option https://t.co/ieeR5CYnJ3 pic.twitter.com/B2zCaBt9yu — MikeDaddyMCS (STREAMER) (@MikeDaddyMCS) April 18, 2024

Beards are 'toxic masculinity' or something.

So, you decided to exclude women? What's wrong with you? Happy to see actual female gamers don't approve of this. I guess your DEI department didn't see this coming. Or they did but proceed anyway. https://t.co/MrNYxWHHo9 — GameCharactersAI (@GameCharacterAI) April 18, 2024

Probably a little from column A and a little from column B.

We'll see what Pokémon Go does in response to this outcry.