Speaker Johnson Takes Charge of Academia's Radicalism Problem

Three Year Letterman HILARIOUSLY Mocks Protester Tackle in Epic Takedown

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:15 PM on April 26, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

'Three Year Letterman' is a hilarious satire Twitter account with a reputation for mocking humorless scolds and politicians. One of his latest tweets was truly epic. He added some of his infamous sports commentary to a 'cop tackling protestor' video and the replies were a masterpiece. This is the best of Twitter.

A thing of beauty.

Some of these NFL teams should view the tape.

If he is not going pro, he at least needs to be in the SEC.

He made it to the big show and he did not disappoint.

He has to go by the second round.

He would probably sign for league minimum.

That is why 'Three Year Letterman' is a national treasure.

The vote should be unanimous.

Send him straight to the NFL and then it doesn't matter.

That's a shame.

Unless you want to get wrecked.

Poor preparation and poor training leads to poor game day performance. They should stick to die-ins at the local mall.




Tags: FOOTBALL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PALESTINE PROTESTER SATIRE

