Three Year Letterman HILARIOUSLY Mocks Protester Tackle in Epic Takedown

'Three Year Letterman' is a hilarious satire Twitter account with a reputation for mocking humorless scolds and politicians. One of his latest tweets was truly epic. He added some of his infamous sports commentary to a 'cop tackling protestor' video and the replies were a masterpiece. This is the best of Twitter.

Everything about this is textbook. He took the right pass rush angle to avoid the offensive line but not let the QB step up in the pocket. He waited until he was close to lower his shoulder and drive the QB into the ground.



10/10



pic.twitter.com/x0oPyUzKnl — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) April 26, 2024

Coach breaking down a textbook tackle https://t.co/oSgqtM1ltD — Florida Man - World's Superhero (@danmmeyer) April 26, 2024

A thing of beauty.

Good job by the QB for hanging onto the paint bucket drum — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 26, 2024

Amen. If you’re going down at least don’t fumble — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) April 26, 2024

Some of these NFL teams should view the tape.

Wondering if A&M could get this guy — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) April 26, 2024

Would not want to face them if they did — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) April 26, 2024

If he is not going pro, he at least needs to be in the SEC.

Dude has been preparing for this his whole life and is living the dream… https://t.co/4siCG0p0Uu — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 26, 2024

He made it to the big show and he did not disappoint.

Coach is right. Great instincts and athleticism. This guy's got a bright future, for sure. https://t.co/w5qLdec2uo — Matt Cover (@MattCover) April 26, 2024

He has to go by the second round.

Are you seeing this @NFLDraft? Give this officer a contract. https://t.co/k2sPfm7A3D — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) April 26, 2024

He would probably sign for league minimum.

As the son of a retired Georgia State Trooper, I must admit to being a little misty eyed right now! https://t.co/FE4IGzAWDw — Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) April 26, 2024

Highlight that you'll never see on woke ESPN. https://t.co/yoJvDcQJWj — Rodger 🍜 (@catholiclawyer) April 26, 2024

That is why 'Three Year Letterman' is a national treasure.

The policeman in this video deserves a Heisman Trophy for sacking the pro-Hamas thug in the backfield for a sizable loss of yardage. https://t.co/9nqfhVlgqB — Michael Freund (@msfreund) April 26, 2024

The vote should be unanimous.

Ok but does he have any eligibility left? @CoachMikeElko 👀 https://t.co/pxZfLVWPP3 — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) April 26, 2024

Send him straight to the NFL and then it doesn't matter.

All of those face wraps and scarfs really obscures the protestors peripheral vision, leaving them vulnerable to a side tackle. https://t.co/sRPQiQLe2l — Scott Owen, Perpetual Browncoat (@drunkcynic) April 26, 2024

That's a shame.

Get off the tracks when the trains coming through!! https://t.co/OlCGrQ7wMT — Brady Douma (@doumanation18) April 26, 2024

Unless you want to get wrecked.

The protesters obviously missed the blitz pickup. Could have gotten their QB killed on this play. https://t.co/vaVjXBjXTL — A-Mart (@AaronMartinsen) April 26, 2024

Poor preparation and poor training leads to poor game day performance. They should stick to die-ins at the local mall.











