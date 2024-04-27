DEI Ruins EVERYTHING: Check Out How Woke 'Velma' Season 2 Updated Hex Girls...
Three Year Letterman HILARIOUSLY Mocks Protester Tackle in Epic Takedown
This Ain't It … Readers Sound Off on the Onion's First (GROSS) Article...
Donald Trump Dared to Speak Prompting a Pearl Clutching Daniel Dale Fact Check
'Jews Fight Back' - Jon Lovitz Spells it Out For Antisemites
Performative Northwestern Seder Roundly Decried for Taking Place on the Wrong Day
School Is in Session: Guy Learns the HARD WAY After Asking X Users...
AOC Visits Columbia 'Encampment' One Day After Released Video of Leader Calling for...
Wait, What? Julia Ioffe: College Presidents are TERRIFIED of the GOP. Shutting Down...
Incredible! Tornado Chaser Captures Stunning Footage of Nebraska Twister
We Regret to Inform You the 'Experts' Are at It Again: They Say...
Biden's INSANE Proposed Capital Gains Tax Would WRECK Economy
J.K. Rowling Takes Victory Lap and Applauds David Bell, Tavistock Gender Clinic Whistleblo...
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: CNN Omits MAJOR Bit of Info on...

Keith Olbermann, Who Rage Quit Twitter/X, Rage Quits the New York Times on Twitter/X

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on April 27, 2024
Twitchy

Keith Olbermann is not exactly committed to following through on his threats, so we doubt The New York Times is going to lose a subscriber.

Olbermann spends his days seething about Trump on Twitter/X and posting about dog rescues. Maybe he'd be a happier person if he focused on only the latter.

Advertisement

So what's got crazy Keith so spun up this time?

He's really mad at the liberal New York Times and their chairperson, A.G. Sulzberger, because they reported that our 81-year-old president is old. That's the basic takeaway, at least.

Politico published a piece detailing a petty feud between the White House and The Times that can best be summarized as follows: The White House refuses to give an interview to The New York Times (or nearly anyone else) and Sulzberger's not happy about it. The claim from Politico's source is Sulzberger has 'quietly encouraged' tough reporting on Biden's age because he's mad at The White House. For their part, The White House is very angry that The Times would report on such things when the survival of democracy hangs in the balance (seriously, that's what they said).

Olbermann took a momentary break from his rantings about sending Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito to Gitmo to bemoan the threat to American democracy posed by Sulzberger. Hey, we didn't say he was consistent.

Recommended

Three Year Letterman HILARIOUSLY Mocks Protester Tackle in Epic Takedown
justmindy
Advertisement

Twitter/X users found Olbermann's claims to be a subscriber to The Times as a fifth grader to be highly dubious.

Reading The New York Times your entire life starting at ten years old would, however, explain some things about Keith Olbermann.

LOL.

People were quick to point out to Olbermann that he's made these empty threats before. He claimed he was leaving Twitter/X last November after getting super mad (imagine that) over Elon Musk's takeover of the platform.

Advertisement

If there's one thing you can be sure about Keith Olbermann it's that …

… his threats are empty. Yep, he was back on Twitter/X in less than twenty-four hours.

Ha!

We're sure Keith will be mad about something entirely different tomorrow. He might even write an op-ed in The New York Times about it.

Tags: BIDEN KEITH OLBERMANN NEW YORK TIMES NYT POLITICO WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Three Year Letterman HILARIOUSLY Mocks Protester Tackle in Epic Takedown
justmindy
Donald Trump Dared to Speak Prompting a Pearl Clutching Daniel Dale Fact Check
justmindy
School Is in Session: Guy Learns the HARD WAY After Asking X Users to Name a War Not Based on Religion
Amy Curtis
This Ain't It … Readers Sound Off on the Onion's First (GROSS) Article Under Ben Collins
FuzzyChimp
DEI Ruins EVERYTHING: Check Out How Woke 'Velma' Season 2 Updated Hex Girls for 'Modern Audiences'
Amy Curtis
We Regret to Inform You the 'Experts' Are at It Again: They Say Daily Showers Are 'Performative'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Three Year Letterman HILARIOUSLY Mocks Protester Tackle in Epic Takedown justmindy
Advertisement