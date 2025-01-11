Justine Bateman: Karen Bass Was a Walking Disaster Movie When She Spoke to...
Two Fools to Ruin Them All! Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass Star in...
Nice Try, Gavin! Newsom Gets His Knickers in a Twist After Elon Musk...
Pope Fetterman The 1st Of Greenland? Denmark's PM is Ready to Negotiate With...
LA Dept. of Water and Power Head Says It's Important They Do What...
'Incredible, Only in CA!' Thieves Allegedly Break into California Army Reserve Base
They're Blaming Each Other Now: Fire Chief Says LA Leadership Failed Her
‘Your House Burned Down? Trump’s a Convicted Felon!’ Adam Schiff Knows What Voters...
Decisions, Decisions: J.D. Vance Torn Between Attending Inauguration or Buckeye's National...
Elizabeth Warren's the Latest Dem Bringing a 'New Level of Ghoulish Behavior' to...
Kamala Harris' Cropped Pic From Carter's Funeral Indicates She MIGHT Still Be Bitter...
Pod Save America Solicits Donations for Fire Victims (It's Been Community Noted Where...
CLEANSING FIRE! Mike Waltz Purges Biden's NSC Team (and Alex Vindman Has a...
VIP
TIME Mag Runs Cover for Newsom, Bass & Others by Re-Assigning L.A. Fire...

Yeah, That Ain't It: Politico Tries to Blame L.A. Wildfires on 'Partisan Impasse' Over Climate Change

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 11, 2025
ImgFlip

The Left have learned nothing -- nothing -- from their electoral lambasting. Nothing. As the L.A. wildfires continue, and the Democrats engage in finger pointing and doubling down on DEI, they've decided to continue arguing the fires are the result of climate change.

Advertisement

And Republicans are to blame, of course:

More from Politico:

It wasn’t that they disagreed with Biden on climate change. In this unincorporated area north of Pasadena, where some precincts went for Kamala Harris over Donald Trump by more than 60 percentage points, nearly everyone I spoke with said they agreed with him.

It was that in our time of partisan stasis, they didn’t appear to see the point of even raising such a seemingly intractable concern. Part of it was the shock of the event — the overwhelmingness of surveying the damage, of grappling with their loss. And part of it seemed to be a kind of fatalism, a feeling that the more existential the threat, the less our society or our political system seems able to address it.

Because the environmental Left has been screaming New York would be underwater by 1999. No, by 2008. No, by 2020. No, but 2050. 

Stop us if you've heard that.

All the hysteria over it has never been effective because the most dire predictions never, ever come true.

Recommended

Justine Bateman: Karen Bass Was a Walking Disaster Movie When She Spoke to Hollywood Directors
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Also, this.

Dems have a supermajority in CA.

They don't care.

The only thing they do care about is their agenda and never letting a crisis go to waste.

Shhh. We're not supposed to notice this.

Which is why, like the other arson suspect, they'll say there's not enough probable cause.

If you don't charge them, there's no crime.

But Trump!

Or something.

Nope.

Advertisement

And, knowing this, the Democrats did nothing to mitigate the fire risk. Not conserving water. Not clearing the brush. Nothing.

One party.

With a supermajority.

Nailed it.

They have no shame. At all.

Tags: CALIFORNIA CLIMATE CHANGE LOS ANGELES POLITICO WILDFIRES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justine Bateman: Karen Bass Was a Walking Disaster Movie When She Spoke to Hollywood Directors
Warren Squire
Nice Try, Gavin! Newsom Gets His Knickers in a Twist After Elon Musk Reminded Us He's Soft on Crime
Amy Curtis
Two Fools to Ruin Them All! Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass Star in Hilarious Lord of the Rings Parody Video
Warren Squire
Pope Fetterman The 1st Of Greenland? Denmark's PM is Ready to Negotiate With Trump
Eric V.
LA Dept. of Water and Power Head Says It's Important They Do What They Do With an Equity Lens
Brett T.
CLEANSING FIRE! Mike Waltz Purges Biden's NSC Team (and Alex Vindman Has a Good Cry About It)
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Justine Bateman: Karen Bass Was a Walking Disaster Movie When She Spoke to Hollywood Directors Warren Squire
Advertisement