Yeah, That Ain't It: Politico Tries to Blame L.A. Wildfires on 'Partisan Impasse' Over Climate Change

The Left have learned nothing -- nothing -- from their electoral lambasting. Nothing. As the L.A. wildfires continue, and the Democrats engage in finger pointing and doubling down on DEI, they've decided to continue arguing the fires are the result of climate change.

And Republicans are to blame, of course:

The partisan impasse over climate change has left victims of the California fires at a loss, even in blue cities.https://t.co/K3r1FLxb5t — POLITICO (@politico) January 11, 2025

More from Politico:

It wasn’t that they disagreed with Biden on climate change. In this unincorporated area north of Pasadena, where some precincts went for Kamala Harris over Donald Trump by more than 60 percentage points, nearly everyone I spoke with said they agreed with him. It was that in our time of partisan stasis, they didn’t appear to see the point of even raising such a seemingly intractable concern. Part of it was the shock of the event — the overwhelmingness of surveying the damage, of grappling with their loss. And part of it seemed to be a kind of fatalism, a feeling that the more existential the threat, the less our society or our political system seems able to address it.

Because the environmental Left has been screaming New York would be underwater by 1999. No, by 2008. No, by 2020. No, but 2050.

Stop us if you've heard that.

All the hysteria over it has never been effective because the most dire predictions never, ever come true.

What ‘partisan impasse’? California is entirely controlled by one party. There’s no deflecting blame on this one. — 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) January 11, 2025

Also, this.

Dems have a supermajority in CA.

This level of tone-deafness is such a slap in the face to those suffering because of these fires. Ghouls. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) January 11, 2025

They don't care.

The only thing they do care about is their agenda and never letting a crisis go to waste.

By partisan, do you mean that the people responsible for the response to the fire disaster are all Democrats? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) January 11, 2025

Shhh. We're not supposed to notice this.

Well this is inconvenient to your dogs**t religion https://t.co/vZBtkqCF4g — Larry Sellers (@larry_sell38385) January 11, 2025

Which is why, like the other arson suspect, they'll say there's not enough probable cause.

If you don't charge them, there's no crime.

What partisan impasse? Democrats have controlled the governor's office for 14 yrs, attorney gen for 25 yrs, treasurer for 25 yrs, controller for 50 yrs, assembly for 28 yrs, and legislature for 50 yrs. — jeebus (@jeebus2122) January 11, 2025

But Trump!

Or something.

It wasn’t a partisan impasse that didn’t upgrade water collection & firefighting infrastructure for decades, ignore forest management, empty reservoirs during fire season, or cut funds to first responders. https://t.co/PkhjvkjTch — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 11, 2025

Nope.

Anthropogenic "climate change" has nothing to do with it, you hacks. This *is* Southern California's climate. https://t.co/b3XtiiWikI — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) January 11, 2025

And, knowing this, the Democrats did nothing to mitigate the fire risk. Not conserving water. Not clearing the brush. Nothing.

California is a true one-party governing authority. There is no division along party lines, because there is only one party. https://t.co/gg6OifvM0f — John Showalter, Underperforming my potential (@duevalvduc) January 11, 2025

One party.

With a supermajority.

Climate Change is a fraud, and always has been.



The only partisan impasse associated with it that matters is that one party is hell-bent on continuing the fraud for as long as possible (more graft that way) and the other just tries to gather up the leftovers. https://t.co/gcKSDI9Yxy — Michael Kingswood (@MichaelKingswd) January 11, 2025

Nailed it.

Zero shame. None. Nada. https://t.co/uarR5XY4Ie — F* Your Short Memory 🏴 Anti-Cult of Absurdity (@BucMon21) January 11, 2025

They have no shame. At all.