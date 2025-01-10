DEI Literally Dangerous! Female LA Firefighter Blames Victims if She Lacks Skills and Muscle to Save Them

Greg Gutfeld to LA Mayor Karen Bass: ‘You Can’t Fight Fire with Platitudes,...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on January 10, 2025
Grok AI

Is she strong enough to do this? You couldn’t carry my husband out of a fire. He got himself in the wrong place if I have to carry him out of a fire.

That’s a quote from the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Assistant Chief in a recently unearthed promo video. With the ongoing wildfires in California, many are questioning if firefighters are up to the job. This video confirms some of them are not. Are you willing to die for DEI?

Check this out. (WATCH)

It’s disturbing to think a firefighter would blame a victim for being in danger. But, that’s what happens in the video. The firefighter says it’s the victim’s fault if she lacks the strength or skills to save them.

Posters say that will lead to a lot of preventable deaths.

Apparently, job qualifications and the public’s safety take a backseat to DEI (Diversity Equity Inclusion) ideology.

It’s not only dangerous for the potential victims of fires, it’s selfish of would-be firefighters - if you can’t do the job, you have no business having the job.

The Assistant Chief makes some bizarre claims in the video. When one is in danger, no one cares about the race or sexual orientation of their rescuer.

One commenter illustrates how absurd that belief is.

No job, especially one that requires specific skills and physical strength, should ever be filled with unqualified people because of things that ultimately don’t matter like race, gender or sexual orientation. Definitely, not one where the victim will be blamed for the employee’s shortcomings. A person in a burning building should not have to die because a fire department needed to check a pointless DEI box to meet a quota.

Tags: CALIFORNIA DIVERSITY FIREFIGHTERS FIRES GAY INCLUSION

