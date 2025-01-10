DEI Literally Dangerous! Female LA Firefighter Blames Victims if She Lacks Skills and Muscle to Save Them

Is she strong enough to do this? You couldn’t carry my husband out of a fire. He got himself in the wrong place if I have to carry him out of a fire.

That’s a quote from the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Assistant Chief in a recently unearthed promo video. With the ongoing wildfires in California, many are questioning if firefighters are up to the job. This video confirms some of them are not. Are you willing to die for DEI?

Check this out. (WATCH)

This is the LAFD Assistant Chief





It’s disturbing to think a firefighter would blame a victim for being in danger. But, that’s what happens in the video. The firefighter says it’s the victim’s fault if she lacks the strength or skills to save them.

Posters say that will lead to a lot of preventable deaths.

She's making bizarre assumptions about people.



For example, there are 200-pound elderly men in memory care facilities who can't walk, don't know where they are, and would be extremely vulnerable in fires.



If firefighters can't carry them out, they die. It's that simple. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) January 9, 2025

SHORTER: first responder explaining why she can't carry you out of your house bc you got yourself in the wrong place. Your house.



EVEN SHORTER: It's your husbands fault I'm not strong enough to carry him. — Mike Lester (@MikeLester) January 9, 2025

"I mean, who wants to save HUSBANDs anyways? They probably caused the fire in some way."

DEI is more important than carrying a victim out of a fire.

Exactly. Saving the lives of those kinds of vulnerable citizens clearly isn't the priority here.

Apparently, job qualifications and the public’s safety take a backseat to DEI (Diversity Equity Inclusion) ideology.

It’s not only dangerous for the potential victims of fires, it’s selfish of would-be firefighters - if you can’t do the job, you have no business having the job.

If you said 'I can't guarantee I can do the job' in an interview, you'd be laughed out of the room. Why is this acceptable for someone in charge of saving lives?

Because saving lives isn't the priority.

I get the sense these people don't take their jobs seriously. If my job was to save lives and I couldn't do it, I would quit. It's almost like it's a big cosplay to them.

The Assistant Chief makes some bizarre claims in the video. When one is in danger, no one cares about the race or sexual orientation of their rescuer.

One commenter illustrates how absurd that belief is.

"Wait. That fireman is white! I'd rather burn to death that be saved by someone who doesn't look like me."

That was the message

Merit and capability to do the job is the very last concern here. Insane.

In fact, capability is outright ridiculed in this video

Apparently the most important thing here is having someone show up "who looks like you" not their ability to save your life.

No job, especially one that requires specific skills and physical strength, should ever be filled with unqualified people because of things that ultimately don’t matter like race, gender or sexual orientation. Definitely, not one where the victim will be blamed for the employee’s shortcomings. A person in a burning building should not have to die because a fire department needed to check a pointless DEI box to meet a quota.