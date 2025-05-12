First Batch of Afrikaner Refugees Arrives, Waving American Flags
Will Keir Starmer Be Arrested for Hate Crimes After Demanding Migrants Speak English...
Decline Is a Choice: Misbehaving Youth Have Gotten SO Out of Control One...
Townhall Media Is Hiring!
Sen. Mike Lee Points Out Simple Reason Lefty's List of Trump Admin 'Failures'...
We'd Like to Buy an OUCH: Watch As ALL THREE 'Wheel of Fortune'...
Last American-Israeli Hostage Released by Hamas
You'll Be NOT Shocked to Learn L.A. Families Are Being Forced to Sell...
Biden's Continued Presence Reminds His Fellow Democrats What a Disaster the Man Is
VIP
Al Gore Says You Should NEVER Compare Anyone to Hitler ... Unless It's...
PEAK CNN: Car Prices Aren't Shooting Up Despite Tariffs and 'That's Not Necessarily...
Episcopal Church Announces It Will Not Help Settle South African Refugees Because They're...
Democrats Rioted — Arrests Are on the Table
Big, Beautiful, School Choice!

CBS News Touts Bogus Expert Study That Just Happens to 'Prove' Climate Change Made April Storms Worse

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 12, 2025
Twitchy

The Leftist media sure do love their experts and studies. Until those experts and studies say objectively true things, such as 'there are only two genders.'

Then those experts and studies can be questioned, undermined, or ignored.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, they keep pushing experts and studies that fit their narrative, like CBS News here:

CBS News reports:

The deadly storms that tore through eight U.S. states in early April, killing at least 24 people, were made significantly worse by climate change, according to a study released this week. 

Analysis from World Weather Attribution, a climate science group, found that human-caused global warming made the record-breaking downpours about 9% heavier. The powerful storms destroyed homes, roads and farmland. 

From April 3 to April 6, the storms swept across the Midwest and South, dumping record amounts of rain across Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and other states. The study found the four days of rainfall was the heaviest ever recorded for the region. The storm's intensity was fueled in part by unusually warm sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico, which were about 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than normal due to climate change, the study determined. 

According to the WWA analysis, this made the storms 14 times more likely.

No one believes them, judging by the ratio.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We'd never even heard of 'World Weather Attribution' until today.

This writer was born in 1983, FYI.

Wonder how much USAID they got.

But paying more taxes will make Leftist politicians and organizations rich.

There's that.

What a headline.

Somehow, the Left can never answer this writer's simple question: what's the ideal temperature for May 12? Surely if there's 'too hot' and 'too cold' weather, there's a 'just right' target, no?

They won't answer it because they can't.

Advertisement

The grift is the point.

A cacophony of lies.

No lies detected.

We figured Oilfield Rando would know about this group.

Truly is amazing, no?

Amazing that all the things that make life better for humans are so bad that the only solutions are communistic green policies.

Total coincidence, we're sure.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CBS CBS NEWS CLIMATE CLIMATE CHANGE WEATHER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
First Batch of Afrikaner Refugees Arrives, Waving American Flags
Brett T.
You'll Be NOT Shocked to Learn L.A. Families Are Being Forced to Sell Their Burnt Land Thanks to CA Dems
Amy Curtis
Decline Is a Choice: Misbehaving Youth Have Gotten SO Out of Control One VA McDonald's Goes Adults Only
Amy Curtis
Episcopal Church Announces It Will Not Help Settle South African Refugees Because They're Too WHITE
Sam J.
We'd Like to Buy an OUCH: Watch As ALL THREE 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestants Flub EASY Puzzle
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement