CBS News Touts Bogus Expert Study That Just Happens to 'Prove' Climate Change Made April Storms Worse

The Leftist media sure do love their experts and studies. Until those experts and studies say objectively true things, such as 'there are only two genders.'

Then those experts and studies can be questioned, undermined, or ignored.

Meanwhile, they keep pushing experts and studies that fit their narrative, like CBS News here:

The deadly storms that tore through eight U.S. states in early April, killing at least 24 people, were made significantly worse by climate change, according to a study released this week. https://t.co/cmrdxp8x8G — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 11, 2025

CBS News reports:

record-breaking downpours destroyed Analysis from World Weather Attribution, a climate science group, found that human-caused global warming made theabout 9% heavier. The powerful stormshomes, roads and farmland. From April 3 to April 6, the storms swept across the Midwest and South, dumping record amounts of rain across Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and other states. The study found the four days of rainfall was the heaviest ever recorded for the region. The storm's intensity was fueled in part by unusually warm sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico, which were about 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than normal due to climate change, the study determined. According to the WWA analysis, this made the storms 14 times more likely.

No one believes them, judging by the ratio.

A "study" by "World Weather Attribution."



What, was the "study" on Greta Thunberg's Etch-a-Sketch unavailable?



"Journalism."



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 11, 2025

We'd never even heard of 'World Weather Attribution' until today.

This writer was born in 1983, FYI.

Nowhere in this study do the authors make a credible link between the climate and these storms.



This was just bad weather.



And worse "research." — Rebel A. Cole (@RebelACole) May 12, 2025

Wonder how much USAID they got.

The climate changes. That's what it's supposed to do. And paying more taxes is not going to stop it! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) May 12, 2025

But paying more taxes will make Leftist politicians and organizations rich.

There's that.

You ever ask yourselves why people have trouble believing your industry? Probably not. pic.twitter.com/70Vffr5WEU — Hunter DeButts (@BillySullivan7) May 12, 2025

What a headline.

Gosh I wish I lived in old days when there were no storms.



Good old days being a time when Earth was in a cooling period & TN was under a glacier until a warming period came along & melted it.



I guess this is what happens when public schools graduate poorly-educated children. — J-Dub©️ (@DeLoachJW) May 12, 2025

Somehow, the Left can never answer this writer's simple question: what's the ideal temperature for May 12? Surely if there's 'too hot' and 'too cold' weather, there's a 'just right' target, no?

They won't answer it because they can't.

So we are back to that. The climate changes, taxes or carbon credits won't change that. — amyjc92 (@amyjc92) May 12, 2025

The grift is the point.

More lies reported by liars an amplified by liars. https://t.co/QxsigB6aR4 — futwick (@harshyourmellow) May 12, 2025

A cacophony of lies.

New flash study by a whacko climate scam NGO and @cbsnews are pathetic enablers of BS- https://t.co/eqYuCOvgFy — Louis (@LouisOfDaytwa) May 12, 2025

No lies detected.

Ah another flash “climate change made it worse” study from World Weather Attribution, the most retarded decarbonization money laundering group in existence https://t.co/WwcvQGjVQR — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 12, 2025

We figured Oilfield Rando would know about this group.

It's really is amazing that there were never any bad storms until people started driving SUVs and drinking from plastic straws. A paid study will show whatever the buyer wants it to show. https://t.co/mT4YO6I6A5 — Christine E (@ChristineMarieB) May 12, 2025

Truly is amazing, no?

Amazing that all the things that make life better for humans are so bad that the only solutions are communistic green policies.

Total coincidence, we're sure.

