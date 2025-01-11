‘Your House Burned Down? Trump’s a Convicted Felon!’ Adam Schiff Knows What Voters...
Decisions, Decisions: J.D. Vance Torn Between Attending Inauguration or Buckeye's National...
Elizabeth Warren's the Latest Dem Bringing a 'New Level of Ghoulish Behavior' to...
Kamala Harris' Cropped Pic From Carter's Funeral Indicates She MIGHT Still Be Bitter...
Pod Save America Solicits Donations for Fire Victims (It's Been Community Noted Where...
CLEANSING FIRE! Mike Waltz Purges Biden's NSC Team (and Alex Vindman Has a...
VIP
TIME Mag Runs Cover for Newsom, Bass & Others by Re-Assigning L.A. Fire...
CNN Fact-Checker's Ruling on Trump Immediately Ages Badly After Gov. Gavin Newsom's Statem...
This Headline About a New Poll on Biden's Popularity (or Lack Thereof) 'Missed...
Nero Newsom: California Governor ‘Fiddles’ with PR Campaign Against Trump While State Goes...
What a Whirl! KTLA Chopper Captures Amazing Video of Rare Fire Tornados...
Biden Says He and Kamala Could’ve Beaten Trump as Poll Reveals His Lowest...
‘Journalists’ and Democrats Resort to Tired Playground Antics As They Run Out of...
Protection Racket: Biden Says He’ll Base His Last Pardons on Who Trump is...

They're Blaming Each Other Now: Fire Chief Says LA Leadership Failed Her

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on January 11, 2025
meme

They're starting to throw each other under the bus. California Gov. Gavin Newsom made time during the wildfires to join the Obama bros "Pod Save America" podcast, where he refused to accept culpability for the out-of-control fires burning Los Angeles County. Newsom just wants to determine the facts, but he's been being told different stories, which means someone's lying to him.

Advertisement

And then there's Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. As we reported earlier, the mayor called in the fire chief for at ense emergency meeting, where she expected to be fired (but wasn't).

Is the Los Angeles fire chief giving him bad information? Fire Chief Kristin Crowley spoke to a local Fox News affiliate and, after some wearing down, admitted that yes, the City of Los Angeles failed the fire department.

… Reporter: "Did the city of Los Angeles fail you and your department?"

Crowley: "It's my job to stand up as a chief and exactly say what the fire department needs."

Reporter: "Did they fail you?"

Crowley: "Yes."

They're turning on each other.

She says this knowing that Bass cut the department's budget by nearly $18 million. And as we reported, just last month, Crowley sent a letter to Bass telling her that cutting the budget "severely limited the department's capacity to prepare for, train for, and respond to large-scale emergencies, including wildfires." For her part, Bass flew back from Ghana to deal with the catastrophe and assured a CBS News reporter that now is "not the time" to talk about who failed whom.

Recommended

‘Your House Burned Down? Trump’s a Convicted Felon!’ Adam Schiff Knows What Voters REALLY Care About!
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Crowley also threw the Department of Water and Power under the bus saying it was their responsibility to ensure there was water flowing to the fire hydrants. Here's Janisse Quinones, head of the Department of Water and Power, who was recommended by Bass and makes $750,000 a year.

A DEI hire, perhaps?

Did the city fail her? Yes. Did she fail the people of the city? Yes.

Advertisement

It was all failure, all the way from the governor's office down to the fire department.

***

Tags: LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES KAREN BASS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Your House Burned Down? Trump’s a Convicted Felon!’ Adam Schiff Knows What Voters REALLY Care About!
Warren Squire
CLEANSING FIRE! Mike Waltz Purges Biden's NSC Team (and Alex Vindman Has a Good Cry About It)
Grateful Calvin
Elizabeth Warren's the Latest Dem Bringing a 'New Level of Ghoulish Behavior' to Fundraising for L.A.
Doug P.
Decisions, Decisions: J.D. Vance Torn Between Attending Inauguration or Buckeye's National Game
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris' Cropped Pic From Carter's Funeral Indicates She MIGHT Still Be Bitter About the Election
Doug P.
CNN Fact-Checker's Ruling on Trump Immediately Ages Badly After Gov. Gavin Newsom's Statement
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
‘Your House Burned Down? Trump’s a Convicted Felon!’ Adam Schiff Knows What Voters REALLY Care About! Warren Squire
Advertisement