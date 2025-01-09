There Was an Attempt! David Axelrod Tries and FAILS to Blame Trump for...
Mayor Karen Bass Says Now Is Not the Time to Discuss Who's Responsible

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on January 09, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

As Twitchy reported Wednesday night, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass had absolutely nothing to say to a Sky News reporter who cornered her at the airport as she returned to her burning city from Ghana. She did hold a press conference on Thursday and made it clear that her current focus is on saving lives—that's her priority. Once lives are saved, she can talk about accountability, her absence, and her cutting $17.5 million from the fire department. Yeah, she'll get around to finding out who should be held accountable after the fires are under control, which could be a while.

"What explains this lack of preparation and rapid response?" asks a CBS reporter.

Now is the perfect time to talk about it. President-elect Donald Trump was talking about it four months ago on the campaign trail. Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley wrote Bass a letter last month warning of preparedness for wildfires. But we'll have time to point fingers later. 

As others have pointed out, she was on the shortlist to be Joe Biden's vice president. She certainly can serve up the word salad as well as Kamala Harris.

At least she didn't contest the reporter's suggestion that the response to the wildfires has been disastrous.

***

