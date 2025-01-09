Mayor Karen Bass Says Now Is Not the Time to Discuss Who's Responsible

As Twitchy reported Wednesday night, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass had absolutely nothing to say to a Sky News reporter who cornered her at the airport as she returned to her burning city from Ghana. She did hold a press conference on Thursday and made it clear that her current focus is on saving lives—that's her priority. Once lives are saved, she can talk about accountability, her absence, and her cutting $17.5 million from the fire department. Yeah, she'll get around to finding out who should be held accountable after the fires are under control, which could be a while.

"What explains this lack of preparation and rapid response?" asks a CBS reporter.

Kid gloves are slowly coming off.

CBS News reporter: We never saw fire crews while the neighborhood burned. You were out of town.

Mayor Bass: Now is not the time for this. pic.twitter.com/Lss71XBShz — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) January 9, 2025

Now is the perfect time to talk about it. President-elect Donald Trump was talking about it four months ago on the campaign trail. Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley wrote Bass a letter last month warning of preparedness for wildfires. But we'll have time to point fingers later.

“Now” is exactly “the time for this”. — SIPPING THE TEA ☕️ (@MaryForbes14) January 9, 2025

Oh, but it IS the time. If not now, when? — Laura Kaye 🇺🇸 (@NonsenseEnd) January 9, 2025

So in other words "I'm not answering the question". — rick (@Rick224538) January 9, 2025

Exactly when is the time for this??



For years we’re yelling to clear the brush. — T’pari🇺🇸 (@Honey875695071) January 9, 2025

She needs to resign immediately. — LadyPatriot (@Marechtare_) January 9, 2025

The classic deflect response. She had that ready to go too. — MAGA CANMAN 🦅🇺🇸 (@Ca30199057Chris) January 9, 2025

As others have pointed out, she was on the shortlist to be Joe Biden's vice president. She certainly can serve up the word salad as well as Kamala Harris.

Oh so NOW her focus is on saving lives and saving homes. Where was that focus 48 hours ago, 72 hours ago? 1 month ago, 6 months ago? Absolutely pathetic. — Jellybean (@Jellybean4777) January 9, 2025

Yeah. Now is the time for this. Now is the time to explain why water is dumped into the ocean instead of allowed to flow south where it is desperately needed. — Thomas (@kotkowskitj) January 9, 2025

Now is NEVER the time for truth telling with these people. — Spacely Sprockets (@SpacelySpr41329) January 9, 2025

At least she didn't contest the reporter's suggestion that the response to the wildfires has been disastrous.

