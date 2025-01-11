Fire Fight: LAFD Chief’s Job Safe for Now after Tense Closed-Door Meeting with Mayor

Despite reports to the contrary, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley still has her job - for now. Friday evening she was pulled into a closed-door meeting with Mayor Karen Bass. It’s believed the meeting centered on interviews with the press where Crowley said budget cuts hurt the LAFD’s preparedness to battle the current wildfire crisis. She also openly questioned the competence of city leadership in those interviews.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

REPORT: LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley was called into a meeting with LA Mayor Karen Bass expecting to be fired but ended up not being fired, according to new reports.



Total sh*t show.



According to CNN, Crowley still has a job.



According to the Daily Mail, who initially reported… pic.twitter.com/7dKFad657g — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 11, 2025

Here’s Crowley’s interview with a local TV news reporter earlier Friday where she made allegations which likely prompted the meeting with the mayor. (WATCH)

LA Fire Chief calls out Mayor Bass for slashing the Fire Department’s budget



Chief Crowley confirms she warned the Mayor that the Fire Department would NOT be able to handle potential wildfires, but the Mayor insisted on cuts anyway.



REPORTER: “Did the city fail… pic.twitter.com/0atW9sBYxT — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 10, 2025

I don't know much about the fire chief but from what I saw of her interview earlier she is the only one out of that whole group of jackals thats telling the truth — Rahl🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Realtruth1978) January 11, 2025

Kudos to the reporter for prying the truth out of Crowley after several attempts.

This latest drama only highlights how far the mayor is in over her head. Commenters definitely see how incompetent Democrat leadership is at the local and state level.

This leadership is so dysfunctional. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) January 11, 2025

Every person in the upper echelons of Californias political class needs to resign from office.



They have messed up at EVERY TURN and it’s put countless people in harms way.



It would be the right thing to do. From Newsom to Bass and everyone in between, they need to resign now. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) January 11, 2025

We’re getting to see in real time why Democrats can’t be trusted to do anything. It’s playing out in public. It’s every bit as terrible and embarrassing as we knew it would be. A bunch unqualified incompetent racists and heterophobic bigots, being terrible at their jobs and… — Department of Government Efficiency - TEMU Edition (@DeptOfGovtEffic) January 11, 2025

Los Angeles is ran by a cadre of incompetent fools. Totally insane what is happening there — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 11, 2025

Crowley said she was sure she was being fired before heading into the meeting. Many posters are speculating about what happened to change the mayor’s mind.

What exactly happened in the meeting that changed the decision to fire Crowley? — Crazy Moments (@Crazymoments01) January 11, 2025

The chief has the goods on the mayor I’ll bet — Lori Grosse (@grosse37490) January 11, 2025

She was probably told to keep her mouth shut and not speak badly about Bass or Newsom..



Unless Crowley threatened suit for retaliation under whistleblower protection. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 11, 2025

"Something" like the threat of an employment lawsuit? — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) January 11, 2025

Guess what changed: city attorney warning how much it would cost to settle employment lawsuit from an LAFD Chief in 3 protected classes (woman, lesbian, over 40) — MAGA M&M (@MAGAmegaMAGA) January 11, 2025

you wouldn’t fire Crowley at this moment. You don’t fire them during the crisis you fire em afterwards. Yes the DEI fire probably doesn’t deserve the post she has but at this moment you don’t fire ppl on the ground. — Claymore (@LoftinpaulPaul) January 11, 2025

It has become clearly obvious that there is no leadership in the Los Angeles government 🙄 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) January 11, 2025

Firing Crowley in the middle of the city’s current wildfire-related crisis would have been an insane thing to do. It would have been bad for morale which is already low, and could have turned the fire department against the mayor when she and the city need them most. There’s incompetence all around, but keeping the chief is probably the only smart decision Bass has made since this Democrat-created crisis started.