Fire Fight: LAFD Chief’s Job Safe for Now after Tense Closed-Door Meeting with Mayor

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on January 11, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Despite reports to the contrary, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley still has her job - for now. Friday evening she was pulled into a closed-door meeting with Mayor Karen Bass. It’s believed the meeting centered on interviews with the press where Crowley said budget cuts hurt the LAFD’s preparedness to battle the current wildfire crisis. She also openly questioned the competence of city leadership in those interviews.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Here’s Crowley’s interview with a local TV news reporter earlier Friday where she made allegations which likely prompted the meeting with the mayor. (WATCH)

Kudos to the reporter for prying the truth out of Crowley after several attempts.

This latest drama only highlights how far the mayor is in over her head. Commenters definitely see how incompetent Democrat leadership is at the local and state level.

Crowley said she was sure she was being fired before heading into the meeting. Many posters are speculating about what happened to change the mayor’s mind.

Firing Crowley in the middle of the city’s current wildfire-related crisis would have been an insane thing to do. It would have been bad for morale which is already low, and could have turned the fire department against the mayor when she and the city need them most. There’s incompetence all around, but keeping the chief is probably the only smart decision Bass has made since this Democrat-created crisis started.

