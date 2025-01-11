Justine Bateman: Karen Bass Was a Walking Disaster Movie When She Spoke to...
Two Fools to Ruin Them All! Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass Star in Hilarious Lord of the Rings Parody Video

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  7:30 PM on January 11, 2025
AngieArtist

Two fools to ruin them all! The California wildfires are a tragedy, but the ‘leadership’ that caused them is a joke. That’s why it’s necessary to heap well-deserved ridicule on them each chance we get. That’s where humor comes in! One enterprising entertainment account on X has done that for us - and it’s Oscar-worthy!

Here’s recent video from Mount Doom, California. (WATCH)

Sorry Gavin, your presidential chances are gone forever like Frodo’s ring tossed into the heart of Mount Doom.

Ok, the Samwise parody character is supposed to be Karen Bass but others say not so fast.

We agree. If there was an Oscars category for parody videos this one certainly deserves to take home a statue or two.

Warren Squire
We watched it several times and can’t stop laughing. Who would play Gandalf? Maybe Trump on the back of a giant bald eagle. Cuba would be a great place for Trump to drop off Karen and Gavin, permanently.

