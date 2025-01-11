Two Fools to Ruin Them All! Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass Star in Hilarious Lord of the Rings Parody Video

Two fools to ruin them all! The California wildfires are a tragedy, but the ‘leadership’ that caused them is a joke. That’s why it’s necessary to heap well-deserved ridicule on them each chance we get. That’s where humor comes in! One enterprising entertainment account on X has done that for us - and it’s Oscar-worthy!

Advertisement

Here’s recent video from Mount Doom, California. (WATCH)

I MIGHT NEED AN OSCAR FOR THIS!!!🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dJcmVjPc75 — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) January 10, 2025

Up in the flames 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SjESPq3P4G — Memebers Only (@TheMemebersOnly) January 10, 2025

Sorry Gavin, your presidential chances are gone forever like Frodo’s ring tossed into the heart of Mount Doom.

Ok, the Samwise parody character is supposed to be Karen Bass but others say not so fast.

I am trying to figure out who this guy is because it looks he like more like Matt Damon or Jessy Plemons from "Braking Bad" than Sean Astin who played Samwise Gamgee in this scene from "Lord of the Rings"



Sean Astin also was in the movies "Rudy" and "The Goonies." pic.twitter.com/vqsBefHVEv — CW (@circuscatch) January 11, 2025

OMG! This made me laugh so hard. Yes, you deserve an Oscar! 😂🤣😂🤣 — Swennes (@Swennes17) January 10, 2025

We agree. If there was an Oscars category for parody videos this one certainly deserves to take home a statue or two.

You did it !!! Frodo you really won pic.twitter.com/vCKYxA3DxZ — THE PODCAST MYER 🆇︎ (@THeMyerSHOW) January 11, 2025

An Oscar? More like OSCARS!

You’ll get an Oscar for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Documentary, Best Original score — InstantRealityCheck (@TryRealityCheck) January 10, 2025

You deserve an Oscar, Emmy, and a Grammy. Medal of Honor too for this production — Camo (@ticktocker30) January 10, 2025

2025 best non-fiction movie of the year. — Dan S 🇺🇸 (@WonderingIdjit) January 11, 2025

Did anyone watch this more than once? I sure did! If Gandalf flys by on his eagle where does he drop these two off? Cuba? — John Sobieski (@Sobieski2001) January 11, 2025

We watched it several times and can’t stop laughing. Who would play Gandalf? Maybe Trump on the back of a giant bald eagle. Cuba would be a great place for Trump to drop off Karen and Gavin, permanently.