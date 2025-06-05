CNN Mocks Republicans Wanting to Investigate Biden Because 'It’s a Very Backwards-Looking...
Liar’s Crown: KJP Can Flee the Dem Party but She’ll Always Be the Queen of Misinformation (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on June 05, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Former Biden White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says she's now registered as an Independent. She also says she's written a new book to battle misinformation. Take a moment to laugh if you need to. Of course, that’s hilarious since she was Mrs. Misinformation while pushing the ‘cheap fakes’ lie from her White House pedestal to protect President Joe Biden. When it comes to misinformation, she's still the queen.

Here’s a look at KJP now and KJP then. (WATCH)

We’re pretty sure that’s what this new book is.

It’s pretty clear that all the people who covered for Biden inside and outside the White House now find him toxic. They’re trying to distance themselves from him while making a quick buck.

The goal here is to make money and create a clean break from Biden.

Commenters see that those who covered for Biden are going to write their tell-all books.

We wonder who’s going to be next.

Posters say no sane person is looking to a known liar like KJP for truth or political advice. (WATCH)

She may have switched parties, but her liar’s crown will always be atop her head wherever she lands.

