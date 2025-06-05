Liar’s Crown: KJP Can Flee the Dem Party but She’ll Always Be the Queen of Misinformation (WATCH)

Former Biden White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says she's now registered as an Independent. She also says she's written a new book to battle misinformation. Take a moment to laugh if you need to. Of course, that’s hilarious since she was Mrs. Misinformation while pushing the ‘cheap fakes’ lie from her White House pedestal to protect President Joe Biden. When it comes to misinformation, she's still the queen.
Here’s a look at KJP now and KJP then. (WATCH)
KJP: I am writing a book to protect Democracy in an era of disinformation.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 4, 2025
Also KJP: Those real Biden videos you’re seeing are actually cheap fakes. pic.twitter.com/okNSP6kJ9v
KJP thinks she's some brave truth teller. 😂— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 4, 2025
KJP lied for a living. This is no different.— Carlos America (@CarlosBtnoCigar) June 4, 2025
A tutorial on how to lie to the American people might be a better and more informative read— DavidNY🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@DavidNY182) June 4, 2025
We’re pretty sure that’s what this new book is.
It’s pretty clear that all the people who covered for Biden inside and outside the White House now find him toxic. They’re trying to distance themselves from him while making a quick buck.
@K_JeanPierre stood at the podium assuring us until the very end that Joe Biden was so sharp and energetic his aides could not keep up with him.— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 4, 2025
I never know if these people are truly this lacking in self-awareness or just don't care if they can make a few bucks.
They don't care. They're narcissistic sociopaths who will do or say anything to accomplish their goals.— TomR (@thePerfectTom) June 4, 2025
The goal here is to make money and create a clean break from Biden.
Commenters see that those who covered for Biden are going to write their tell-all books.
Everyone in that administration is going to eventually write a book about the massive cover up they were all complicit in; that’s the grift. Cover it up and then pretend you’re exposing it— Travis (@beyond_measure0) June 4, 2025
Notice how all the criminals who have damaged our republic in so many ways go forward to "write" books and make millions. It's how they are rewarded by the deep state for their efforts to destroy America.— Denise (@westieTX) June 4, 2025
Jake Tapper did it. Why not her? There will be others.— Brontosaurus (@Real_Bronto_Man) June 4, 2025
We wonder who’s going to be next.
Posters say no sane person is looking to a known liar like KJP for truth or political advice. (WATCH)
😂😂😂ya ok!!! The binders are falling down all around her pic.twitter.com/Veg08yRBdW— Chris Boutell (@CBoutell) June 4, 2025
A book from a consummate liar about disinformation— JpChimpo (@Jp43044087) June 4, 2025
Is that a punchline
KJP is the very definition of disinformation. She lied endlessly, everyday.— Vote Republican Guy (@VoteRepubGuy) June 4, 2025
The queen of disinformation has written a book to combat disinformation. Sounds bout right.— Someone2 (@YoMamaStilShady) June 4, 2025
She may have switched parties, but her liar’s crown will always be atop her head wherever she lands.
