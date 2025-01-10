'A Miracle Has Happened': James Woods Shares Video From the Aftermath of LA...
Newsom Asks Biden to Violate Americans’ Freedom of Speech and Press Rights to Cover-Up His Failure

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  8:30 PM on January 10, 2025
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

In typical Democrat Party form, failed California Governor Gavin Newsom is pleading with outgoing President Joe Biden to violate the freedom of speech rights and freedom of the press rights of Americans. This is all in a sad attempt to stop the public from learning the truth about Newsom’s incompetent leadership and his destructive policies and choices that led to huge swaths of California being engulfed and destroyed by preventable wildfires.

Here’s his freedom-hating request. (WATCH)

Much of the information the public is getting about the Dem-caused wildfires is from citizen journalists on the ground in California.

Newsom and his fellow Democrats are desperately trying to avoid responsibility while pursuing their own misinformation campaign.

Unfortunately for liars like Newsom, his nonsense is easily refutable with public records and cameras in the hands of average Americans. Sucks to be him! (WATCH)

With Democrats losing control of both X (formerly Twitter) and now Facebook, their censorship regime is essentially dead. The public distrust and abandonment of dying legacy media outlets, which are also in the tank for Democrats, means their narrative control is in tatters. So sad.

The bad news for Newsom, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats is that people are trusting their eyes. We see what’s happening. The very public and easily researchable record of Democrat Party failures and negligence in California is available to almost everyone thanks to technology. The truth is going to bury Gavin Newsom and the Democrat Party and our Constitutional freedoms are the shovel.

Tags: CENSORSHIP CLIMATE CHANGE DISINFORMATION FIREFIGHTERS FIRES FREE SPEECH

