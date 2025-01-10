Newsom Asks Biden to Violate Americans’ Freedom of Speech and Press Rights to Cover-Up His Failure

In typical Democrat Party form, failed California Governor Gavin Newsom is pleading with outgoing President Joe Biden to violate the freedom of speech rights and freedom of the press rights of Americans. This is all in a sad attempt to stop the public from learning the truth about Newsom’s incompetent leadership and his destructive policies and choices that led to huge swaths of California being engulfed and destroyed by preventable wildfires.

Here’s his freedom-hating request. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: California Governor Gavin Newsom demands Biden "deal with misinformation" surrounding the wildfires.



What's that supposed to mean?



"I ask you - we've got to deal with this misinformation. There are hurricane force winds of misinformation lies. People want to divide… pic.twitter.com/nhGHHoWrtb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 10, 2025

Much of the information the public is getting about the Dem-caused wildfires is from citizen journalists on the ground in California.

Fyi there is zero misinformation and disinformation surrounding the fires. It’s all facts coming from people on the ground. — Jason Roberge 🔴 (@JasonRobergeVA) January 10, 2025

“misinformation” when D’s are criticized is often inconvenient criticism of facts that they don’t want to hear.



TOO. F***EN. BAD. This isn’t 2020 anymore. — Kris Wysong (@KrisWysong) January 10, 2025

Calling for him to step down along with Bass, isn't misinformation, it's a demand. — Laurie (@UltraLaurie) January 10, 2025

“Mis/disinformation” = uncomfortable truths



They do not want to deal with the consequences of their failures to govern so they slap misinformation labels to discredit. Don’t let them. — The Ancient Millennial (@MelaniM) January 10, 2025

'Deal with Misinformation' = minimize criticism of government — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) January 10, 2025

"Misinformation" means "accurate information about Democrat hoaxes and failures" — Jejune the Destroyer (@of_lyon68642) January 10, 2025

Newsom and his fellow Democrats are desperately trying to avoid responsibility while pursuing their own misinformation campaign.

Unfortunately for liars like Newsom, his nonsense is easily refutable with public records and cameras in the hands of average Americans. Sucks to be him! (WATCH)

That Disinformation is wild 😳 pic.twitter.com/xP7DROPcA0 — Jared Brehm (@JaredBrehm) January 10, 2025

Prop 1 was passed in 2014 to build more water storage...not implemented. Newsom tore down 4 dams. The Sacramento delta smelt is more protected that Californians. It is gross mismanagement from the left. And forest management has been a clusterf*ck! — There are some who call me...Positive Tim (@tmurf1963) January 10, 2025

With Democrats losing control of both X (formerly Twitter) and now Facebook, their censorship regime is essentially dead. The public distrust and abandonment of dying legacy media outlets, which are also in the tank for Democrats, means their narrative control is in tatters. So sad.

Too bad the White House’s censorship apparatus has broken down. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) January 10, 2025

So censor the people in California reporting their truth because it makes him look like the incompetent leader he is. Got it. — kimby Cave (@CaveKimby) January 10, 2025

It means that narcissistic liars are always going to blame others instead of taking responsibility for anything. — dgCarrie79 🇺🇲⚜️❤️💙 (@dgcarrie79) January 10, 2025

LOL how come when democrats are guilty of crimes and negligence which cause the worst disaster in California’s history - it’s now the “ misinformation” manipulation trick that they play. Not gonna work this time you are finished. — His Grace GOAT targaryen (@JasonJDaniel) January 10, 2025

The bad news for Newsom, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats is that people are trusting their eyes. We see what’s happening. The very public and easily researchable record of Democrat Party failures and negligence in California is available to almost everyone thanks to technology. The truth is going to bury Gavin Newsom and the Democrat Party and our Constitutional freedoms are the shovel.