Leftist Lawn Flamingo WHOOPED for Pushing Lie That EVIL MEN are Forcing Their Wives to Vote for Trump

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on October 20, 2024
Of all the things the did not happen THIS did not happen the most ... 

Her/his/its post continues:

Their logic was that since her husband would vote for Donald Trump and she would vote for VP Kamala Harris, their votes would essentially cancel each other out. 

My mom wasn't happy when my cousin told her this, but she decided not to say anything at the time.

Last night, my mom caved and called my cousin and told her that she has to vote. 

My cousin whispered, "I'm going to. Don't tell my husband!"

I know there are plenty of women out there who are going to be voting for VP Harris whose husbands don't want them to vote.

Do it anyway.

Ok, so Leftist women (or men who think they're women, whatever) think so little of women in general they believe other women won't vote as they see fit because you know, their evil Republican husbands will FORCE THEM to vote for Trump. Forget that the entire process is private and people can vote how they want, forget that most WOMEN actually tell their husbands how to vote (ahem) ... forget that plenty of women already want to vote for Trump.

Somehow, someway, straight white Christian Republican men are controlling their poor, defenseless, mindless wives.

Right.

This is just an annoyingly lame lie being used to help Kamala supporters feel better about how much people actually hate their candidate.

