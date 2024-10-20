Leftist Lawn Flamingo WHOOPED for Pushing Lie That EVIL MEN are Forcing Their Wives to Vote for Trump

Of all the things the did not happen THIS did not happen the most ...

I was talking to my mom last night and she told me that my cousin had made a pact with her husband not to vote this year.



My cousin is a diehard liberal who loathes Donald Trump and lives in a red state.



Their logic was that since her husband would vote for Donald Trump and… — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) October 18, 2024

Her/his/its post continues:

Their logic was that since her husband would vote for Donald Trump and she would vote for VP Kamala Harris, their votes would essentially cancel each other out. My mom wasn't happy when my cousin told her this, but she decided not to say anything at the time. Last night, my mom caved and called my cousin and told her that she has to vote. My cousin whispered, "I'm going to. Don't tell my husband!" I know there are plenty of women out there who are going to be voting for VP Harris whose husbands don't want them to vote. Do it anyway.

Ok, so Leftist women (or men who think they're women, whatever) think so little of women in general they believe other women won't vote as they see fit because you know, their evil Republican husbands will FORCE THEM to vote for Trump. Forget that the entire process is private and people can vote how they want, forget that most WOMEN actually tell their husbands how to vote (ahem) ... forget that plenty of women already want to vote for Trump.

Somehow, someway, straight white Christian Republican men are controlling their poor, defenseless, mindless wives.

Right.

This is just an annoyingly lame lie being used to help Kamala supporters feel better about how much people actually hate their candidate.

You do not have to tell your husband or boyfriend who you voted for. He will not and cannot find out who you voted for, unless you tell him. It’s your vote!



For more info on voting safely: https://t.co/gnVPq52BXa or call 888-291-3027 (English) or 866-675-1561 (Spanish)… — Olivia (@thedigitalyenta) October 18, 2024

Oh FFS.

So after agreeing mutually (and not nefariously as you made clear later) she decided to abandon the deal, and pull a fast one on her husband, just to get a one vote advantage for Harris.



What a b*tch. This is a toxic person. — Kaya (@sisterinferior) October 20, 2024

And what a horrible marriage. Yikes.

Stop it! You’re infantilizing women this is ridiculous — @Leavethe99 (@Leavethe991) October 20, 2024

I bet the husband will vote too.



And I bet a lot of husbands who told their wives they are voting for Kamala just so that their wives don’t go crazy on them (which is typical for progressive white women to do. They are so unhinged) will actually vote for Trump. — best decade ever (@ZachFOCO) October 19, 2024

PLOT TWIST!

Heh.

