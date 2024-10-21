'Smell the Panic'! 15 Days to Go and Rob Reiner Is Preparing for...
AMEN! JD Vance's EPIC Response to Someone Praising Jesus in the Crowd Makes Kamala Look WORSE (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on October 21, 2024
AP Photo/Chuck Burton

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris had Christians kicked out of her rally for daring to yell, 'Jesus is Lord'. She went so far as to mock them, claiming there were at the wrong rally for bringing up Jesus, as her dozens of supporters sneered and even shoved the two young students out.

It was not a great look for the broad already struggling to connect with normal, everyday Americans.

JD Vance was good enough to show her how you REALLY react when someone in your crowd brings up Jesus and it made Kamala look even worse which you'd think would be hard to do at this point but he managed.

Watch:

Simple.

Easy.

Anyone with a half brain knows this is how you react, even if you disagree. If Kamala doesn't believe Jesus is Lord well, she's wrong, but beyond even that, she didn't have to mock and degrade the people in her crowd who do. Then again, she is a Democrat and ultimately that's all they really know how to do.

Degrade those who disagree with them. That's sort of their schtick.

Well, that and mocking God, Jesus, Christians, etc.

She did indeed.

A stark contract indeed:

Trump makes and serves fries to everyday Americans.

Vance agrees that Jesus is King - he also makes time to serve beer to Packers fans.

Kamala kicks Christians out of her rally.

Tim Walz openly talks about letting his mom go hungry every month while she waits for her Social Security.

Compare the two tickets and then yes, vote accordingly.

======================================

