THIS --> Nate Silver Lists 24 BRUTAL Reasons Kamala Could Be in for...
Joe Scarborough Tried Resuscitating the 'Russia Collusion' Hoax and It Did NOT Go...
'We're Gonna FIGHT!' Gov. Youngkin Tells Kamala Harris's DOJ to Come Get Some...
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Does Team Kamala NO FAVORS Ranting About Her 'Snatch' in Pro-Kamala...
DERANGED Waste of O2 Mark Hamill REKT for Posting BLATANTLY Clipped Pic of...
HO-LEE CHIT! Dan Bongino Just ENDS Geraldo Rivera for Blow-Hard, Tone-Deaf Post...
AMEN! JD Vance's EPIC Response to Someone Praising Jesus in the Crowd Makes...
'Smell the Panic'! 15 Days to Go and Rob Reiner Is Preparing for...
VIP
Ok, Seriously, What the Hell Is Wrong With Kamala in This Clip Where...
Lefties Are NOT Lovin' It! Here Are the Top 10 'McMeltdowns' Over Trump's...
NO MERCY! Catherine Herridge Takes 60 Minutes APART for Statement REFUSING to Release...
Here We Go Donald, Here We Go! Acrisure Stadium IS Trump Country and...
Art Attack: Sculpture Gets Hateful Welcome to City of Brotherly Love
SHAZAM! Actor Zachary Levi Says Invisibility is Greatest Superpower of Conservatives in Ho...

Cry MORE? Newsweek Takes McBUTT-HURT to Whole New LEVEL Melting Down in Article About Trump at McDonald's

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on October 21, 2024
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

We've covered a lot of people on the Left and in the media losing their ever-loving MINDS over Trump's visit to a Pennsylvania McDonald's yesterday, but we felt like Newsweek really deserved it's own story since they took butt-hurt to a whole new level that we call, MCBUTT-HURT.

Advertisement

They're not lovin' it but we are.

Look at this insanity:

RUMORS? So wait, Trump didn't actually apply for a job at McDonald's and get hired to make the fries? NO WAY. 

Check out the big brains on Newsweek:

Images from the social media post appear to be the same location where Trump was working. A photo appears to show an employee standing outside the drive-thru signaling cars.

They really think they're breaking a big story here.

The Washington Post reported that the restaurant was closed to the public during Trump's visit, and the customers whom Trump served were screened by the Secret Service and positioned before his arrival.

YA' DON'T SAY? Almost as if they would make sure the location was safe for Trump, especially since he's almost been assassinated TWICE now.

Giacomantonio, the owner of the McDonald's franchise, said in a statement: "It is a fundamental value of my organization that we proudly open our doors to everyone who visits the Feasterville community."

According to a press release issued by his campaign, "President Donald J. Trump suited up for a shift at McDonald's in Bucks County, Pennsylvania."

A full shift generally implies 8 to 9 hours of work, yet posts circulating on social media suggest Trump worked there for less.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Holy crap.

But wait, it gets dumber:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Oh FFS.

So, Trump nailed it with this visit. It's obvious. It's clear. And the media aka Democrat propaganda squad just can't DEEEAL with it.

We are seriously dealing with the dumbest, most emotionally thin-skinned legacy media perhaps in the history of this country.

True story.

===========================================================================

Related:

'We're Gonna FIGHT!' Gov. Youngkin Tells Kamala Harris's DOJ to Come Get Some and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Does Team Kamala NO FAVORS Ranting About Her 'Snatch' in Pro-Kamala Thread (Watch)

DERANGED Waste of O2 Mark Hamill REKT for Posting BLATANTLY Clipped Pic of Trump Holding Hostage Poster

HO-LEE CHIT! Dan Bongino Just ENDS Geraldo Rivera for Blow-Hard, Tone-Deaf Post Endorsing Kamala Harris

AMEN! JD Vance's EPIC Response to Someone Praising Jesus in the Crowd Makes Kamala Look WORSE (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MCDONALDS NEWSWEEK TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
THIS --> Nate Silver Lists 24 BRUTAL Reasons Kamala Could Be in for a World of HURT Come Election Day
Sam J.
Joe Scarborough Tried Resuscitating the 'Russia Collusion' Hoax and It Did NOT Go Well
Doug P.
HO-LEE CHIT! Dan Bongino Just ENDS Geraldo Rivera for Blow-Hard, Tone-Deaf Post Endorsing Kamala Harris
Sam J.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Does Team Kamala NO FAVORS Ranting About Her 'Snatch' in Pro-Kamala Thread (Watch)
Sam J.
'We're Gonna FIGHT!' Gov. Youngkin Tells Kamala Harris's DOJ to Come Get Some and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement