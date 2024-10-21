Cry MORE? Newsweek Takes McBUTT-HURT to Whole New LEVEL Melting Down in Article About Trump at McDonald's

We've covered a lot of people on the Left and in the media losing their ever-loving MINDS over Trump's visit to a Pennsylvania McDonald's yesterday, but we felt like Newsweek really deserved it's own story since they took butt-hurt to a whole new level that we call, MCBUTT-HURT.

They're not lovin' it but we are.

Look at this insanity:

Rumors have been circulating on social media that former President Donald Trump's visit to the popular fast food chain was staged. https://t.co/NIfynvKBfO — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 21, 2024

RUMORS? So wait, Trump didn't actually apply for a job at McDonald's and get hired to make the fries? NO WAY.

Check out the big brains on Newsweek:

Images from the social media post appear to be the same location where Trump was working. A photo appears to show an employee standing outside the drive-thru signaling cars.

They really think they're breaking a big story here.

The Washington Post reported that the restaurant was closed to the public during Trump's visit, and the customers whom Trump served were screened by the Secret Service and positioned before his arrival.

YA' DON'T SAY? Almost as if they would make sure the location was safe for Trump, especially since he's almost been assassinated TWICE now.

Giacomantonio, the owner of the McDonald's franchise, said in a statement: "It is a fundamental value of my organization that we proudly open our doors to everyone who visits the Feasterville community." According to a press release issued by his campaign, "President Donald J. Trump suited up for a shift at McDonald's in Bucks County, Pennsylvania." A full shift generally implies 8 to 9 hours of work, yet posts circulating on social media suggest Trump worked there for less.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Holy crap.

But wait, it gets dumber:

An inspection report for the McDonald's restaurant in Pennsylvania cited employees not having "hands clean and properly washed."https://t.co/qbTCVIXki9 pic.twitter.com/LUTPq32CiQ — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 21, 2024

Oh FFS.

So, Trump nailed it with this visit. It's obvious. It's clear. And the media aka Democrat propaganda squad just can't DEEEAL with it.

finding out Trump doesn’t actually work at McDonald’s pic.twitter.com/UccnUk5mom — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 21, 2024

We are seriously dealing with the dumbest, most emotionally thin-skinned legacy media perhaps in the history of this country.

True story.

