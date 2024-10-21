'We're Gonna FIGHT!' Gov. Youngkin Tells Kamala Harris's DOJ to Come Get Some and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Under Governor Glenn Youngkin, Virginia's elections have become more secure and reliable, mainly because of legal actions around mail-in ballots and of course, cleaning voter rolls and removing ineligible voters ... like illegals.

And what does he get for his endeavors?

Sued by Biden/Harris's DOJ.

Huh.

Now why oh why would the Biden/Harris administration object to cleaner voter rolls, particularly in the removal of illegals?

Oh we know, we're just being facetious. Not to mention Youngkin is prepared to fight it all the way.

Watch THIS:

Governor @GlennYoungkin won’t back down despite the Biden-Harris DOJ suing Virginia for securing its elections from non-citizens:



“We’re gonna fight it because we’re right!” pic.twitter.com/rehFi51HsZ — Team Youngkin - Spirit of Virginia (@TeamYoungkin) October 20, 2024

Awww man, if only Youngkin could run again this year. In Virginia, governors can only serve one term at a time so Youngkin can run again, but not until 2029. Winsome Sears is working on her campaign even as we speak, and like Youngkin, she will be an amazing governor for Virginia.

In the meantime, they're fighting the feds.

Ya' love to see it.

No need to back down DOJ incorrect in this law suit! — Joe Dohmann (@notherejoe) October 21, 2024

The fact Kamala's DOJ is SOOOO desperate to sue over illegal voters says so much about this administration and more important her campaign, and ain't none of it any good.

