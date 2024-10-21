Cry MORE? Newsweek Takes McBUTT-HURT to Whole New LEVEL Melting Down in Article...
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Does Team Kamala NO FAVORS Ranting About Her 'Snatch' in Pro-Kamala...
DERANGED Waste of O2 Mark Hamill REKT for Posting BLATANTLY Clipped Pic of...
HO-LEE CHIT! Dan Bongino Just ENDS Geraldo Rivera for Blow-Hard, Tone-Deaf Post...
AMEN! JD Vance's EPIC Response to Someone Praising Jesus in the Crowd Makes...
'Smell the Panic'! 15 Days to Go and Rob Reiner Is Preparing for...
VIP
Ok, Seriously, What the Hell Is Wrong With Kamala in This Clip Where...
Lefties Are NOT Lovin' It! Here Are the Top 10 'McMeltdowns' Over Trump's...
NO MERCY! Catherine Herridge Takes 60 Minutes APART for Statement REFUSING to Release...
Here We Go Donald, Here We Go! Acrisure Stadium IS Trump Country and...
Art Attack: Sculpture Gets Hateful Welcome to City of Brotherly Love
SHAZAM! Actor Zachary Levi Says Invisibility is Greatest Superpower of Conservatives in Ho...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Reaching the Common Folks: Lizzo Boards Her Private Jet With a Message for...

'We're Gonna FIGHT!' Gov. Youngkin Tells Kamala Harris's DOJ to Come Get Some and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on October 21, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Under Governor Glenn Youngkin, Virginia's elections have become more secure and reliable, mainly because of legal actions around mail-in ballots and of course, cleaning voter rolls and removing ineligible voters ... like illegals.

Advertisement

And what does he get for his endeavors?

Sued by Biden/Harris's DOJ.

Huh.

Now why oh why would the Biden/Harris administration object to cleaner voter rolls, particularly in the removal of illegals?

Oh we know, we're just being facetious. Not to mention Youngkin is prepared to fight it all the way.

Watch THIS:

Awww man, if only Youngkin could run again this year. In Virginia, governors can only serve one term at a time so Youngkin can run again, but not until 2029. Winsome Sears is working on her campaign even as we speak, and like Youngkin, she will be an amazing governor for Virginia. 

In the meantime, they're fighting the feds.

Ya' love to see it.

The fact Kamala's DOJ is SOOOO desperate to sue over illegal voters says so much about this administration and more important her campaign, and ain't none of it any good.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

===========================================================================

Related:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Does Team Kamala NO FAVORS Ranting About Her 'Snatch' in Pro-Kamala Thread (Watch)

DERANGED Waste of O2 Mark Hamill REKT for Posting BLATANTLY Clipped Pic of Trump Holding Hostage Poster

HO-LEE CHIT! Dan Bongino Just ENDS Geraldo Rivera for Blow-Hard, Tone-Deaf Post Endorsing Kamala Harris

AMEN! JD Vance's EPIC Response to Someone Praising Jesus in the Crowd Makes Kamala Look WORSE (Watch)

Lefties Are NOT Lovin' It! Here Are the Top 10 'McMeltdowns' Over Trump's McDonald's Visit and LOL

NO MERCY! Catherine Herridge Takes 60 Minutes APART for Statement REFUSING to Release Kamala Transcript

===========================================================================

Tags: DOJ ILLEGALS VIRGINIA 2024 ELECTION GLENN YOUNGKIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
HO-LEE CHIT! Dan Bongino Just ENDS Geraldo Rivera for Blow-Hard, Tone-Deaf Post Endorsing Kamala Harris
Sam J.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Does Team Kamala NO FAVORS Ranting About Her 'Snatch' in Pro-Kamala Thread (Watch)
Sam J.
DERANGED Waste of O2 Mark Hamill REKT for Posting BLATANTLY Clipped Pic of Trump Holding Hostage Poster
Sam J.
Lefties Are NOT Lovin' It! Here Are the Top 10 'McMeltdowns' Over Trump's McDonald's Visit and LOL
Sam J.
NO MERCY! Catherine Herridge Takes 60 Minutes APART for Statement REFUSING to Release Kamala Transcript
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement