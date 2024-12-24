CNBC: Biden Administration Withdraws Student Loan Forgiveness Plans
University Employee Who Told Trump Supporters to Kill Themselves Sent Packing

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on December 24, 2024
Meme

The day after Election Day, a lot of people decided to jump on their phones and record their angry meltdowns for posterity. University of Oregon Assistant Director, Fraternity and Sorority Life Leonard Serrato posted quite the rant in which he made it quite clear that anyone, even lifelong friends and family members, who voted for Donald Trump, could f**k themselves and jump off a bridge.

Libs of TikTok is reporting that Serrato, who was originally placed on leave, is now gone from the university for good. That's especially good for any students who voted for Trump who had to interact with Serrato.

Pro tip: Record your unhinged rant if you must, but don't post it online. Just delete it after you calm down.

It certainly is:

In 2014, Serrato and two of his fraternity brothers were charged in connection to the hazing death of Fresno State freshman Philip Dhanens.

Prosecutors say Serrato purchased the alcohol and encouraged the 18-year-old pledge to take his last large gulps while binge drinking.

Serrato pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

At his sentencing, Serrato vowed to speak to college students about the dangers of underage drinking.

'Mary Was An Earthworm:' J.K. Rowling Absolutely Roasts India Willoughby's Take on Christian Doctrine
Aaron Walker
So the dude spent 90 days in jail after encouraging an 18-year-old pledge to binge drink himself to death in a hazing ritual. And the University of Oregon hired him anyway.

We're glad he decided to leave his crying out of the video.

Yeah, him being a "justice-involved individual" makes it hard to believe he was hired to oversee fraternity and sorority life. How can you trust a person this unhinged to work with college kids who might have supported Trump?

***

DONALD TRUMP ELECTION LIBS OF TIK TOK

