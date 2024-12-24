University Employee Who Told Trump Supporters to Kill Themselves Sent Packing

The day after Election Day, a lot of people decided to jump on their phones and record their angry meltdowns for posterity. University of Oregon Assistant Director, Fraternity and Sorority Life Leonard Serrato posted quite the rant in which he made it quite clear that anyone, even lifelong friends and family members, who voted for Donald Trump, could f**k themselves and jump off a bridge.

Libs of TikTok is reporting that Serrato, who was originally placed on leave, is now gone from the university for good. That's especially good for any students who voted for Trump who had to interact with Serrato.

BREAKING: University of Oregon employee who told Trump supporters to k*ll themselves is now gone from the University for good after initially just being placed on leave. Bye bye pic.twitter.com/hwK0qhHH0z — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 24, 2024

Pro tip: Record your unhinged rant if you must, but don't post it online. Just delete it after you calm down.

I'm 100% in favor people publicly calling for the murder of people, endorsing the murder of people or asking people to commit suicide over the political views losing their jobs. That's just basic sanity. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 24, 2024

That's quite a backstory. pic.twitter.com/SLYxORwp2q — Coffee and Chocolate Games (@RealCoffeeChoco) December 24, 2024

It certainly is:

In 2014, Serrato and two of his fraternity brothers were charged in connection to the hazing death of Fresno State freshman Philip Dhanens. Prosecutors say Serrato purchased the alcohol and encouraged the 18-year-old pledge to take his last large gulps while binge drinking. Serrato pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 90 days in jail. At his sentencing, Serrato vowed to speak to college students about the dangers of underage drinking.

So the dude spent 90 days in jail after encouraging an 18-year-old pledge to binge drink himself to death in a hazing ritual. And the University of Oregon hired him anyway.

I knew they'd do the right thing. A lot of boosters saw to that. How do I know, because I'm friends with many of them.



He'll find another university — Sticklizard (@Sticklizard3) December 24, 2024

He has trouble saying how he really feels — Mike R (@MikeR563876) December 24, 2024

We're glad he decided to leave his crying out of the video.

Good. And I hope he doesn’t get hired again… — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 24, 2024

Excellent. Deserved and served — Michael Little (@retiredkyng) December 24, 2024

He earned it. — John Glisson MAGA/MAHA/DOGE (@jglisson) December 24, 2024

Kind of surprised the university did the right thing and fired him. — James Lasher (@TheJamesLasher) December 24, 2024

I bet his grocery bill is going to feel real expensive now 😂😂 — Jasmine Keith (@Jasmine_Keith1) December 24, 2024

Considering his conviction while he was Fresno State, kind of hard to believe they let him work with college students https://t.co/HlvXoFrpVO — PSamps (@BigSamps5) December 24, 2024

Yeah, him being a "justice-involved individual" makes it hard to believe he was hired to oversee fraternity and sorority life. How can you trust a person this unhinged to work with college kids who might have supported Trump?

