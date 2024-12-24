Krystal Ball: We’re Returning to a ‘Global Order of Unchecked Savagery'

Former MSNBC anchor Krystal Ball gave away the game when she called the bipartisan, 290,000-person-strong March for Israel in Washington, D.C. a "pro-war rally" and said anyone who participated should "feel deep shame at the carnage they cheered."

Ball was inspired to post this by Agnes Callamard, the secretary general of Amnesty International and a former UN special rapporteur. The UN is a joke, and Amnesty International is far from what it was founded as.

A consensus is emerging: Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Thanks to the @guardian for pointing to the increasing list of organisations and scholars concluding that Palestinians in Gaza are the victims of a genocide. See a short list below.



The main question though is not… — Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard) December 23, 2024

A "consensus" on genocide is just like a "consensus" of scientists on climate change; it doesn't make them right.

This year a consensus emerged that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza and yet no entity with the power to stop it did anything. The era of even pretending that “never again” meant anything is over. We have effectively returned to a global order of unchecked savagery and might… https://t.co/1NyiJmnNA3 — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) December 23, 2024

"… and might makes right barbarism," she concludes.

If we're going to talk about unchecked savagery and barbarism, let's take a look back at October 7, shall we?

Spoiler: Only stark-raving lunatics claim there's "genocide" in Gaza.



You're literally the kook fringe. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 23, 2024

*a consensus emerged* carrying a lot of weight.



lol, what does that even mean?



That there was memetic production in your social media corner? — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) December 23, 2024

"...a consensus emerged..."



I bet you don't know anyone who voted for Nixon, either. — Jeff Sechelski (@JeffSechelski) December 23, 2024

A consensus emerged on Bluesky.

The consensus was already forming on 10/8, so you’ll understand that a lot of us are just going to dismiss it out of hand. — Armed Liberal (@TheArmedLiberal) December 23, 2024

How about you take your consensus, shove it up your ass and fuck off. Quit blaming the victims, because fucking none of this happens if Hamas doesn't go on a rape, murder and kidnapping spree 7 October, you useless fucking ghoul. — JT (@JT100431) December 24, 2024

Harsh, but fair.

What should happen to stop Israel from fighting Hamas? — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) December 23, 2024

Have you tried releasing the hostages? — Mish 🎗️ (@Mish_K_) December 23, 2024

Hamas can release the hostages, Krystal. — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) December 24, 2024

Funny how they never mention the hostages that have been held for well over a year now … at least the ones who haven't been killed.

A consensus emerged in the same sense that a consensus emerged around masks stopping COVID: people who wanted the consensus to emerge (and who didn’t care if any compelling evidence supported it) shouted loudly about the existence of a consensus.



Some are still shouting. — Kathryn Paisner (@KathrynPaisner) December 23, 2024

The victimhood is over, welcome to a level playing field. — Uppity Goy (@Tony31123291364) December 24, 2024

Hamas could surrender.



Problem solved. — Geisterjäger (@Geisterjger4) December 23, 2024

No consensus emerged.



Sure, that exists among antisemites, but it didn't just emerge. — maddog301 (@maddog301) December 24, 2024

A consensus? Where and when was that decided? Did I miss the meeting? — Dick Owner (@DlCK_OWNER) December 23, 2024

An echo chamber is not the same thing as a consensus — Recovering Woke (@dnvr_is_burning) December 24, 2024

Exactly. A "consensus" is meaningless. Hamas asked for this war by slaughtering 1,200 innocent Israelis and taking more than 200 hostages. They could surrender at any time.

