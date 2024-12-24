Krystal Ball: We’re Returning to a ‘Global Order of Unchecked Savagery'

Global Engagement Center for Countering 'Disinformation' Closing Down
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on December 24, 2024
Twitchy

Former MSNBC anchor Krystal Ball gave away the game when she called the bipartisan, 290,000-person-strong March for Israel in Washington, D.C. a "pro-war rally" and said anyone who participated should "feel deep shame at the carnage they cheered."

Ball was inspired to post this by Agnes Callamard, the secretary general of Amnesty International and a former UN special rapporteur. The UN is a joke, and Amnesty International is far from what it was founded as.

A "consensus" on genocide is just like a "consensus" of scientists on climate change; it doesn't make them right.

"… and might makes right barbarism," she concludes. 

If we're going to talk about unchecked savagery and barbarism, let's take a look back at October 7, shall we?

A consensus emerged on Bluesky.

Harsh, but fair.

Funny how they never mention the hostages that have been held for well over a year now … at least the ones who haven't been killed.

Exactly. A "consensus" is meaningless. Hamas asked for this war by slaughtering 1,200 innocent Israelis and taking more than 200 hostages. They could surrender at any time.

