Krystal Ball Calls March for Israel a 'Pro-War Rally'

There was a March for Israel in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, and organizers estimate that there were 290,000 people there.

It was the largest rally in the history of American Jewry.



Organizers told me that 290,000 people were confirmed to have come through the metal detectors.



It looked like tens of thousands more didn’t have the required wristbands to get past security. pic.twitter.com/pPv4A6ns02 — Dovid Efune (@Efune) November 14, 2023

Final estimated headcount at the pro-Israel rally in DC: 290,000 people. Makes this the largest Jewish gathering in history since Mount Sinai. — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) November 14, 2023

And look … nobody was wearing masks or shooting off smoke bombs.

However, Speaker Mike Johnson and others who spoke called the demand for a ceasefire "outrageous," which led former MSNBC host Krystal Ball to declare that this was.in actuality a pro-war rally.

I hope everyone at this pro-war rally comes to feel deep shame at the carnage they cheered. https://t.co/oL6eRsEw1o — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) November 14, 2023

What about the Palestinians who cheered in the streets on October 7 on hearing about the massacre in Israel? Do they feel deep shame?

Better than being a pro Hamas rape apologist such as yourself — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) November 14, 2023

Your position has literally lead to the deaths of more Israeli AND Palestinian civilians.



Shame on you. Hopefully, one day, you will grow up. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 14, 2023

Your parents are ashamed of your birth. — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) November 14, 2023

I hope that wearing your brown shirts every day makes you come to feel deep shame at your anti-Semitism. To be fair, maybe your words sounded better in the original German. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 14, 2023

I must have missed your “deep shame at the carnage they cheered” during the pro-Palestinian rallies after the October 7th attack — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 14, 2023

You support a terrorist group which murders, rapes, and tortures civilians - even babies.



When your side marches, they wear masks, call for genocide, and attack police.



And you're proud of this. — Marie Arf 🇺🇸 🟦 (@schwingcat) November 14, 2023

Hamas wanted this war. They asked for it.

Maybe Hamas shouldn’t have started something they can’t finish — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) November 14, 2023

Krystal, what are you doing to return hostages, who are infirm, young and old? Because this is the only way a ceasefire is achieved. — Mark 🐈‍⬛ (@mmoskvit) November 14, 2023

The pro-terrorism rallies are more up your alley. You know, the ones where they openly call for the slaughter of Jews and openly celebrate Israelis that were kidnapped, raped and slaughtered. — Claudia (@JewsMatterToMe) November 14, 2023

I hope everyone who's carried water for a literal terrorist organization and engaged in moral equivalency comes to feel a deep sense of shame for the narrative they enabled. — Probably Definitely not Stoya (@notstoya) November 14, 2023

There's no way you can participate in one of Ball's approved pro-Palestinian marches without implicitly endorsing Hamas' actions on October 7. Anyone who can ignore how this started should feel deep shame.

