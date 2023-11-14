Nicolle Wallace and Jonathan Karl Discuss Donald Trump's Affinity for Hitler
Krystal Ball Calls March for Israel a 'Pro-War Rally'

Brett T.  |  7:20 PM on November 14, 2023
Various

There was a March for Israel in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, and organizers estimate that there were 290,000 people there.

And look … nobody was wearing masks or shooting off smoke bombs.

However, Speaker Mike Johnson and others who spoke called the demand for a ceasefire "outrageous," which led former MSNBC host Krystal Ball to declare that this was.in actuality a pro-war rally.

What about the Palestinians who cheered in the streets on October 7 on hearing about the massacre in Israel? Do they feel deep shame?

Hamas wanted this war. They asked for it.

There's no way you can participate in one of Ball's approved pro-Palestinian marches without implicitly endorsing Hamas' actions on October 7. Anyone who can ignore how this started should feel deep shame.

***

