Bah Humbug! Dems Put Fetterman On The Naughty List

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all over X, Democrats are angry, frustrated, and vexed.

The man from PA who beat Dr. Oz, came to DC to champion their cause.

They were so excited to welcome the Progressive's new hero; now, 'Wrong Think' expressions have made him a zero.

First, it was Gaza; he took the wrong side and refused to condemn the mass genocide.

Now he's committed the ultimate sin; He said Trump ain't that bad and he wants America to win.

BREAKING: Sen. John Fetterman says that if you are rooting against President Trump, you are rooting against America. pic.twitter.com/wj0l9zzajY — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) December 23, 2024

He said he'd meet with Pete Hegseth to at least hear him out, and then he'd meet with Patel to see what he was about.

Progressives are angry; they can't let this stand. Rumors persist that some want John banned.

🚨BREAKING: Apparently Democrats are asking that Senator John Fetterman leaves the Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/BZI10FxzcK — Alex Stone (@StoneJAlex) December 24, 2024

We looked but can't find any evidence of this, but some Dems are quite angry and feel they've been dissed.

I’m for sure rooting against John Fetterman. https://t.co/tK93X5KeLe — K8 🦋 (@katelyn__ann) December 24, 2024

Good morning and Happy Tuesday to everyone who is disappointed that, after defending John Fetterman's candidacy with your whole chest, he turned out to be Joe Manchin in disguise all along.



DO NOT. Obey. In. Advance.pic.twitter.com/tJKdHNNoa6 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) December 24, 2024

This is where @SenFettermanPA loses my vote.



Yes — I am a PA resident. pic.twitter.com/E8T8RT7Kbj — Alexander Hamilton 🇺🇸 (@TheeThomasB) December 24, 2024

There's no indication that John will be leaving, no matter how much it leaves some Dems seething.

Fetterman proves you can’t say anything nice about Trump and be accepted by your party at the time. — Lana⚡️ (@AmericaSavedMe) December 24, 2024

Fetterman has left Dems disheveled and stressed, having failed another of their purity tests.

John's still a Democrat; he's blue through and through. Just check his voting record, and we'll prove it to you.

In the meantime, enjoy; just let them fight.

Merry Christmas to all, and to all, a good night.