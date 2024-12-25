VIP
Bah Humbug! Dems Put Fetterman On The Naughty List

Eric V.  |  12:00 AM on December 25, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all over X, Democrats are angry, frustrated, and vexed.

The man from PA who beat Dr. Oz, came to DC to champion their cause.

They were so excited to welcome the Progressive's new hero; now, 'Wrong Think' expressions have made him a zero.

First, it was Gaza; he took the wrong side and refused to condemn the mass genocide.

Now he's committed the ultimate sin; He said Trump ain't that bad and he wants America to win.

He said he'd meet with Pete Hegseth to at least hear him out, and then he'd meet with Patel to see what he was about.

Progressives are angry; they can't let this stand. Rumors persist that some want John banned.

We looked but can't find any evidence of this, but some Dems are quite angry and feel they've been dissed.

There's no indication that John will be leaving, no matter how much it leaves some Dems seething.

Fetterman has left Dems disheveled and stressed, having failed another of their purity tests.

John's still a Democrat; he's blue through and through. Just check his voting record, and we'll prove it to you.

In the meantime, enjoy; just let them fight.

Merry Christmas to all, and to all, a good night.

