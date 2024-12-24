Global Engagement Center for Countering 'Disinformation' Closing Down
Krystal Ball: We’re Returning to a ‘Global Order of Unchecked Savagery'
Stop Making Holidays Political! Gun Control Group Gets DRAGGED Over Push to Talk...
Hot Take: Today Mary and Joseph Would Have Had to Cross 15 Israeli...
GRINCH ALERT: New York Times Runs Christmas Eve Op-Ed Telling Us Jesus Had...
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Says Death Penalty Is Weaponized Against the Black Community
DIGNITY?! CA Judge Rules Male Housed in Female Prison Be Called She/Her During...
After Four Years of Hiding Biden's Disaster, Eugene Robinson Thinks the Media Must...
Justice: GA LGBTQ Activist Couple Who Horrifically Abused Adopted Sons Sentenced to 100...
VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
Hack John Harwood Says Republicans Distrust Media Because It Reports 'Reality' and LOL...
'Have a Great Day': Greg Gutfeld Just DECIMATES Nate Silver for Claiming Crime...
'Explain It to Our Faces': Victims' Families React to Biden's Death Row Clemency
Ironic: Journalist Manipulates Data in Order to Portray Media Distrust As a Republican...

Take a Chill Pill! UNGLUED Hollywood Producer Warns This 'Radical' Movie Will Be BANNED (Guess Which One)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 24, 2024
Eric Liebowitz/NBC via AP

The Left loves to make up outrageous scenarios in their own heads, usually to hurt their feelings. They are the perpetual victims, the noble rebels fighting against external forces of evil.

Advertisement

They're also insane.

Adam McKay is a screenwriter, director, and producer who has movies like 'Anchorman', 'Ant-Man', 'Don't Look Up' and others to his credit.

He really, really likes this year's box office smash 'Wicked' -- which is a musical based on a book which is based on a movie which is based on a book ('The Wizard of Oz'). 

This writer confesses: she's aware of 'Wicked' and some of the numbers (she even likes 'Defying Gravity'), but she hasn't seen the stage play or the movie.

Guess she better hurry if McKay's vision comes to fruition:

As this writer said above: musical based on other works. It's not particularly groundbreaking or radical.

And who is going to 'ban' it?

Here's McKay's thread:

Recommended

Krystal Ball: We’re Returning to a ‘Global Order of Unchecked Savagery'
Brett T.
Advertisement

It's not, but go on.

It will not be banned.

Heh.

Mock away.

It will never be banned.

Same.

Seriously. If we hadn't named it in the beginning, you'd never guess.

He's that bats**t.

Advertisement

You let the gif say the naughty words.

This made us chuckle.

Let's make that happen. We need more silly comedies and fewer bloviating buffoons.

Tags: BANNED HOLLYWOOD MOVIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Krystal Ball: We’re Returning to a ‘Global Order of Unchecked Savagery'
Brett T.
Global Engagement Center for Countering 'Disinformation' Closing Down
Brett T.
Stop Making Holidays Political! Gun Control Group Gets DRAGGED Over Push to Talk Gun Storage at Christmas
Amy Curtis
'Have a Great Day': Greg Gutfeld Just DECIMATES Nate Silver for Claiming Crime is ACKSHUALLY Down in NYC
Sam J.
After Four Years of Hiding Biden's Disaster, Eugene Robinson Thinks the Media Must Grow a Spine
Grateful Calvin
GRINCH ALERT: New York Times Runs Christmas Eve Op-Ed Telling Us Jesus Had a 'Dysfunctional' Family, Too
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Krystal Ball: We’re Returning to a ‘Global Order of Unchecked Savagery' Brett T.
Advertisement