Take a Chill Pill! UNGLUED Hollywood Producer Warns This 'Radical' Movie Will Be BANNED (Guess Which One)

The Left loves to make up outrageous scenarios in their own heads, usually to hurt their feelings. They are the perpetual victims, the noble rebels fighting against external forces of evil.

They're also insane.

Adam McKay is a screenwriter, director, and producer who has movies like 'Anchorman', 'Ant-Man', 'Don't Look Up' and others to his credit.

He really, really likes this year's box office smash 'Wicked' -- which is a musical based on a book which is based on a movie which is based on a book ('The Wizard of Oz').

This writer confesses: she's aware of 'Wicked' and some of the numbers (she even likes 'Defying Gravity'), but she hasn't seen the stage play or the movie.

Guess she better hurry if McKay's vision comes to fruition:

Adam McKay says ‘WICKED: PART 1’ is “one of the most radical big studio Hollywood movies ever made.”



“If America keeps going on the track it is I wouldn’t be surprised to see the movie banned in 3-5 years.” pic.twitter.com/2J1ZdQJ6JI — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 24, 2024

As this writer said above: musical based on other works. It's not particularly groundbreaking or radical.

And who is going to 'ban' it?

Here's McKay's thread:

It's not, but go on.

I think you’ll be shocked.

It will not be banned.

Do you mean the movie will be banned nationwide?

Or do you mean some tiny town librarian will refuse to let a child check it out without a parent’s permission?

There’s a spectrum here and I can’t decide how much to mock you without more info. — tweets, but heroic (@thethirtysixco) December 24, 2024

Heh.

Mock away.

a Universal Pictures film with a budget of $150,000,000 which made over half a billion dollars is not in any danger of being banned — Oliver Traldi (@olivertraldi) December 24, 2024

It will never be banned.

i feel like we should worry exclusively about things that have a non-0% chance of actually happening but that's me — Matt Williams (@pixelpreaching) December 24, 2024

Same.

If I gave you one hundred guesses I don’t think you would ever guess what film he is talking about here. https://t.co/mcuv93PUl4 — CarterNixon (@CarterNixon) December 24, 2024

Seriously. If we hadn't named it in the beginning, you'd never guess.

He's that bats**t.

Oh good lord? So.. I typically refrain from using profanity on this platform, but given the nature of this man's prognostication, common decency demands no less. https://t.co/zTp8abrD5y pic.twitter.com/4o0GTiXfzm — Phillip Kirschberg (@RushmoreExt23) December 24, 2024

You let the gif say the naughty words.

On a pure storytelling level, this stands right up there as one of the most radical big publishing house stories ever released https://t.co/wXTfoVYm1l pic.twitter.com/Vh8LkcYNRF — JCVDecoder (@PeteFooly) December 24, 2024

This made us chuckle.

I have faith that America isn't dead, that we as a people can set aside our differences, join hands, and bully this man into just making silly comedies again. https://t.co/k9BjN5abkv — The William Castle Thunder Institute for Posting (@wcthunderesq) December 24, 2024

Let's make that happen. We need more silly comedies and fewer bloviating buffoons.