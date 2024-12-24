Take a Chill Pill! UNGLUED Hollywood Producer Warns This 'Radical' Movie Will Be...
Global Engagement Center for Countering 'Disinformation' Closing Down

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on December 24, 2024


When House Speaker Mike Johnson introduced the original 1,500-page continuing resolution to keep the government open, plenty skimmed through it and found a lot that had nothing to do with keeping the government open. What were protections for House members against investigations all about? (Answer: the January 6 Select Committee.)

You would have thought the government would have learned its lesson when the people sent the Disinformation Governance Board packing, but no. Hidden in those 1,500 pages was funding for another year of the State Department's "Global Engagement Center," an agency that sought to censor and bankrupt conservative outlets like The Federalist and The Daily Wire, both of which sued. Fortunately, the funding was stripped for the agency from the final spending bill, and the Global Engagement Center will be closing down.

This is a huge win for all conservative media, which the Global Engagement Center tried to bankrupt by scaring away advertisers with claims of "disinformation."

Amen.

And we can thank X for shining light on this funding and giving the American people a voice to demand it be stripped from the bill.

DOGE needs to find everyone involved in this effort and send them packing.

"Disinformation" is undefined and the government's free pass to censor news it doesn't want to hear. President-elect Donald Trump needs to remove the "disinformation" card.

