Global Engagement Center for Countering 'Disinformation' Closing Down

Now we must make sure their employees never work in government again. — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) December 24, 2024





When House Speaker Mike Johnson introduced the original 1,500-page continuing resolution to keep the government open, plenty skimmed through it and found a lot that had nothing to do with keeping the government open. What were protections for House members against investigations all about? (Answer: the January 6 Select Committee.)

Advertisement

You would have thought the government would have learned its lesson when the people sent the Disinformation Governance Board packing, but no. Hidden in those 1,500 pages was funding for another year of the State Department's "Global Engagement Center," an agency that sought to censor and bankrupt conservative outlets like The Federalist and The Daily Wire, both of which sued. Fortunately, the funding was stripped for the agency from the final spending bill, and the Global Engagement Center will be closing down.

JUST IN: The State Department’s Global Engagement Center for countering “Disinformation” is closing down and will not have the funding to continue in 2025.



This is a HUGE WIN for President Trump! pic.twitter.com/3J5vLoiZfY — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) December 24, 2024

This is a huge win for all conservative media, which the Global Engagement Center tried to bankrupt by scaring away advertisers with claims of "disinformation."

This is a great start — Helmet Required (@HopefullySC) December 24, 2024

The State Dept is a leading purveyor in disinformation — Stella X (@stellaaaaaax) December 24, 2024

Amen.

The "Ministry of Truth" is shutting down! Win! — Reply By Mail (@ReplybyMail) December 24, 2024

More awesomeness! — Jeri Lynn Simpson (@DreamerJeri) December 24, 2024

And we can thank X for shining light on this funding and giving the American people a voice to demand it be stripped from the bill.

Just be sure to track the employees and audit their new roles in other departments.



Biden is trying to shuffle the cards into a new deck. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) December 24, 2024

Sounds great, but let’s be honest…….this is just their “storefront” that we see, people will be moved to other positions and the cycle started with their new entities. — MAGA25_TrumpWins (@Maga25_Trump) December 24, 2024

They are just going to move it to other departments. These people are not giving up. They must be rooted out of every department. Follow @MikeBenzCyber . You then will start to understand the devious web! — Logical Icon (@Logical_Icon) December 24, 2024

DOGE needs to find everyone involved in this effort and send them packing.

Now we must make sure their employees never work in government again. — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) December 24, 2024

"Disinformation" is undefined and the government's free pass to censor news it doesn't want to hear. President-elect Donald Trump needs to remove the "disinformation" card.

***