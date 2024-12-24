CNBC: Biden Administration Withdraws Student Loan Forgiveness Plans
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Still Pushing to Publish the Equal Rights Amendment With 'One Phone Call'

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on December 24, 2024
Meme

As we told you a couple of weeks ago, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is, according to the New York Times, pressing President Joe Biden to amend the Constitution on his way out the door to enshrine the Equal Rights Amendment, as well as codify a constitutional right to abortion on demand up until delivery.

Setting aside the fact that the Equal Rights Amendment is entirely unnecessary, we don't know what Biden could do about it. The New York Times podcast "The Daily" just explored the question, "Could one phone call lead to the 28th Amendment?" 

Dozens of congressional Democrats have a simple pitch to President Biden: with a single phone call he can revolutionize women’s rights and salvage his damaged legacy.

Annie Karni, a congressional correspondent at The New York Times, discusses whether that plan is possible and, if so, whether Mr. Biden would try.

Could one phone call lead to the 28th Amendment? No. Next question.

'Mary Was An Earthworm:' J.K. Rowling Absolutely Roasts India Willoughby's Take on Christian Doctrine
Aaron Walker
The Archivist of the United States cannot legally publish the Equal Rights Amendment and isn't going to.

A lot of people see this as just a fundraising effort by Gillibrand, which it probably is. They know the answer is no.

