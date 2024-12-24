Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Still Pushing to Publish the Equal Rights Amendment With 'One Phone Call'

As we told you a couple of weeks ago, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is, according to the New York Times, pressing President Joe Biden to amend the Constitution on his way out the door to enshrine the Equal Rights Amendment, as well as codify a constitutional right to abortion on demand up until delivery.
Setting aside the fact that the Equal Rights Amendment is entirely unnecessary, we don't know what Biden could do about it. The New York Times podcast "The Daily" just explored the question, "Could one phone call lead to the 28th Amendment?"
Dozens of congressional Democrats have a simple pitch to President Biden: with a single phone call he can revolutionize women’s rights and salvage his damaged legacy.
Annie Karni, a congressional correspondent at The New York Times, discusses whether that plan is possible and, if so, whether Mr. Biden would try.
Could one phone call lead to the 28th Amendment? No. Next question.
I sat down with @nytimes' The Daily to discuss why now is our best, last chance to certify and publish the Equal Rights Amendment and codify reproductive rights in the Constitution.— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 23, 2024
Listen: https://t.co/9SibpybBRh
Could One Phone Call Lead to the 28th Amendment?— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) December 23, 2024
Listen to The Daily on the ERA, featuring @SenGillibrand and me. https://t.co/Y3rKaYHCvR
Nope.— Mike (@SpikeMikeLike) December 24, 2024
No. It’s over. Next question.— Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) December 24, 2024
This has already been adjudicated by the SCOTUS.— Mark Harrison e/acc (@meh_130) December 24, 2024
Gillibrand is engaging in fan fiction.
This is complete garbage— ConservativeKER (@ConservativeKER) December 23, 2024
The 70s called and wants their dumb idea back.— James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) December 24, 2024
Are you getting your con law advice from NPR or something?— Ron Sonic, Electro-Mechanician at Large (@RonSonic) December 24, 2024
Or is this just the demagoguery of the day?
Look at you still trying to unconstitutionally insert yourself into by begging Biden to unconstitutionally insert himself into by directing the Archivist to unconstitutionally insert herself into a failed amendment ratification that none of you have any legal role in whatsoever.— Christina H (@Miss_LilithDay) December 24, 2024
The Archivist of the United States cannot legally publish the Equal Rights Amendment and isn't going to.
You all can't even define what a woman is.— Swaggs (@Swaggs865300) December 24, 2024
A lot of people see this as just a fundraising effort by Gillibrand, which it probably is. They know the answer is no.
