Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Still Pushing to Publish the Equal Rights Amendment With 'One Phone Call'

As we told you a couple of weeks ago, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is, according to the New York Times, pressing President Joe Biden to amend the Constitution on his way out the door to enshrine the Equal Rights Amendment, as well as codify a constitutional right to abortion on demand up until delivery.

Setting aside the fact that the Equal Rights Amendment is entirely unnecessary, we don't know what Biden could do about it. The New York Times podcast "The Daily" just explored the question, "Could one phone call lead to the 28th Amendment?"

Dozens of congressional Democrats have a simple pitch to President Biden: with a single phone call he can revolutionize women’s rights and salvage his damaged legacy. Annie Karni, a congressional correspondent at The New York Times, discusses whether that plan is possible and, if so, whether Mr. Biden would try.

Could one phone call lead to the 28th Amendment? No. Next question.

I sat down with @nytimes' The Daily to discuss why now is our best, last chance to certify and publish the Equal Rights Amendment and codify reproductive rights in the Constitution.



Listen: https://t.co/9SibpybBRh — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 23, 2024

Could One Phone Call Lead to the 28th Amendment?



Listen to The Daily on the ERA, featuring ⁦@SenGillibrand⁩ and me. https://t.co/Y3rKaYHCvR — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) December 23, 2024

No. It’s over. Next question. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) December 24, 2024

This has already been adjudicated by the SCOTUS.

Gillibrand is engaging in fan fiction. — Mark Harrison e/acc (@meh_130) December 24, 2024

This is complete garbage — ConservativeKER (@ConservativeKER) December 23, 2024

The 70s called and wants their dumb idea back. — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) December 24, 2024

Are you getting your con law advice from NPR or something?

Or is this just the demagoguery of the day? — Ron Sonic, Electro-Mechanician at Large (@RonSonic) December 24, 2024

Look at you still trying to unconstitutionally insert yourself into by begging Biden to unconstitutionally insert himself into by directing the Archivist to unconstitutionally insert herself into a failed amendment ratification that none of you have any legal role in whatsoever. — Christina H (@Miss_LilithDay) December 24, 2024

The Archivist of the United States cannot legally publish the Equal Rights Amendment and isn't going to.

You all can't even define what a woman is. — Swaggs (@Swaggs865300) December 24, 2024

A lot of people see this as just a fundraising effort by Gillibrand, which it probably is. They know the answer is no.

