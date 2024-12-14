Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Pressuring Biden to Put the Equal Rights Amendment Into Law

Luigi Mangione's Lawyer Retweets the Usual Suspects on the Left
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on December 14, 2024
AngieArtist

President Joe Biden doesn't seem too busy according to his public schedule, but he has given just about everyone a "Get Out of Jail Free" card by granting clemency to nearly 1,500 people this week and pardoning another 39 — the biggest single-day act of clemency in modern U.S. history.

Advertisement

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, about whom we haven't written in a while, is, according to the New York Times, pressing Biden to amend the Constitution on his way out the door to enshrine the Equal Rights Act, and entirely redundant piece of legislation.

New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser seems to think this is a not-so-crazy idea.

Um, who wants to tell her?

Yeah, that definitely sounds like something to take very seriously.

Fat binders full of polling with the president posing as Taylor Swift on the cover. Yeah, that's not how this works.

We don't know who's worse, Gillibrand or Glasser.

***

JOE BIDEN KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND NEW YORK TIMES WOMEN'S RIGHTS

