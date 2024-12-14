Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Pressuring Biden to Put the Equal Rights Amendment Into Law

President Joe Biden doesn't seem too busy according to his public schedule, but he has given just about everyone a "Get Out of Jail Free" card by granting clemency to nearly 1,500 people this week and pardoning another 39 — the biggest single-day act of clemency in modern U.S. history.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, about whom we haven't written in a while, is, according to the New York Times, pressing Biden to amend the Constitution on his way out the door to enshrine the Equal Rights Act, and entirely redundant piece of legislation.

New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser seems to think this is a not-so-crazy idea.

Kirsten Gillibrand has a maybe not so crazy idea—have Biden put the ERA into law before leaving office…https://t.co/fP1DVDYMMQ — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) December 14, 2024

Um, who wants to tell her?

The president cannot "put things into law."



Thanks, Susan. https://t.co/ebcRzii1iW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 14, 2024

Wait you're serious? You wrote a whole piece and everything @sbg1? Well okay. Have fun I guess. pic.twitter.com/refsnvH0WF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 14, 2024

Yeah, that definitely sounds like something to take very seriously.

She's really stupid. How would that work? — JWF (@JammieWF) December 14, 2024

That’s uh, not how our government works….. — Eric (@EB21122) December 14, 2024

What are you even suggesting? By what means could Biden "put the ERA into law"? — NC Optimist (@NC_Optimist) December 14, 2024

"put...into law"



- me constitutional illiterate journo — Pops (@frahgerdly) December 14, 2024

Some great “journalisming” going on here — Shredder (@knownasmetalGL) December 14, 2024

And you cover… politics… for a living? — Gibbsville Man (@GibbsvilleMan) December 14, 2024

Thankfully Joe Biden doesn’t know where he’s at half the time and we have a constitution that prevents such a thing. — Mark Adams (@MarkA88120) December 14, 2024

-Biden does not have that power.



-That Amendment is dead. If she wants it then she needs to reintroduce it and start the process again.



-This is just dumb.👇 pic.twitter.com/8Tnnhnr4X4 — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) December 14, 2024

Fat binders full of polling with the president posing as Taylor Swift on the cover. Yeah, that's not how this works.

Imagine the things Trump will be able to do with this power. 🤡 — Jake R. (@jaker1419) December 14, 2024

Wait.

What?

Delete your account.

Quit your job.

Never, ever, give an opinion about governance in the United States of America again.

"Put into law?"

FFS

Who ever took you as a serious person? — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) December 14, 2024

We don't know who's worse, Gillibrand or Glasser.

